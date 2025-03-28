2 Stories, 6 Bars, 10 Cocktails
Multiple Deadlines; Or, What I Drank and Learned Along the Way.
There’s been much “research” going on at The Mix lately. A flurry of free-lance assignments sent us out into the teeth of the New York winter to see what the latest crop of Gotham cocktail bars had to offer in terms of drinks and bar snacks.
It was such a crowded hour that I didn’t have much time to report …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Mix with Robert Simonson to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.