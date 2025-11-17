The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
1d

I don’t know why I loved this trip to Florence so much more than the one I took 25 years ago. It’s probably me—but I remember what Michael Graves said years ago about living in Princeton, “you can have a life there “

I feel that way about Florence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lowell Edmunds's avatar
Lowell Edmunds
20h

Your letters on bars and restaurants are great. I'll be in Florence for a couple of days in Jan. for the Fra Angelico exhibition, en route to Turin. In Florence in 2020, I spent a lot of time in Archea Brewery. I love IPA. It's tough being omnibibulous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Simonson
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture