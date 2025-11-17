The people who built this must have worked up quite an appetite!

There are beef stews and there are beef stews.

Growing up in the Midwest, where the winters are long and cold, I ate my share of stews. Beef stew remains a favorite comfort food of mine and I make a few batches every year. So, when I saw a beef stew on a menu at a Florence restaurant recently, it seemed like a no-brainer. Florentine cuisine is all about meat, so I figured they would do a good job with the dish; and Mary Kate was ordering the wild boar dish, so we had that aspect of dinner covered.

But Florentine beef stew is not my mother’s beef stew. It goes by the name peposo. It is a centuries-old Tuscan dish that is made primarily from only four ingredients: beef, Chianti wine, garlic and lots of black peppercorns. And it tastes richly of those four potently flavorful things.

I became obsessed with peposo during a recent trip to Florence. We had meals at four very traditional, longstanding Florentine dining destinations, and I ordered peposo at three of them. (The only reason I didn’t order it at the fourth was because I was being hosted and my host did the ordering; moreover, I didn’t know about peposo yet at that point in my visit.) I learned a lot about the dish in that short time. Despite the simplicity of the recipe, each peposo was quite different from the others.

Moreover, I learned a lot about Florentine cuisine in general during our whirlwind culinary tour of the city. Italy is justly celebrated for its food, but some cities get more publicity than others. Everyone knows about Rome’s famous quarter of homegrown pasta dishes: Carbonara, Cacio e Pepe, Amatriciana, and Alla Gricia. (I wrote about them in The Mix a few years ago.) Naples is famous as a cradle of great pizza. Bologna’s rich sauces, meats and cheeses are known worldwide. Sicilian and Venetian cuisines are also well venerated. But the food of Florence remains lesser known, despite boasting plenty of iconic dishes.

We enjoyed one of the region’s most iconic dishes on our first night in Florence. We were met by Frank Grillo, the creator of the Italian vodka brand Altamura, who lives outside Florence. He led us to Sabatini, a Florentine version of a steakhouse that opened in 1955 and is decorated with the heavy wooden furnishings of a circa-1500 deconsecrated church. This is a chapel of Bistecca alla Fiorentino, the king of all Tuscan beef cuts. It is taken from the sirloin of a young steer or heifer of the Italian breed of cow called the Chianina. It is simply seasoned and grilled until rare.

We were told at Sabatini that to order Bistecca alla Fiorentino as anything other than rare would be a faux pax. We ordered two rare and two medium rare for the table nonetheless. I tried both and was surprised to find I preferred the rare, though both were excellent. (I am a bit squeamish when it comes to steak doneness and tend to order medium.)

The appetizer plate at Sabatini.

The meat was preceded by a selection of Tuscan meats and cheese, as well as crostini topped with chopped tomato and chicken liver paté. The latter was a dish we encountered again and again over the days to come.

Sabatini also serves pasta and the specialty of the house is a spaghetti made with fresh tomato sauce, bacon, onion, egg yolk and parmesan cheese and flambéed table side. But, because our party was large, we were told there was no room to fire up the dish. So the pasta was put to the flame in the kitchen, which was a letdown, and may have led to my not estimating the resultant dish highly. Mary Kate, on the other hand, loved it. Context to me is everything.

The house spaghetti at Sabatini, sans flame.

The bar owner Salvatore Calabrese, a member of our table at Sabatini, heard that Mary Kate loved wild boar more than perhaps any meat on Earth. He suggested we visit Osteria del Cinghiale Bianca, whose named translates as White Wild Boar Inn.

The osteria was situated on the south side of the Arno River, a neighborhood that shares much in youthful spirit with Trastevere in Rome. It was founded in 1984 by restaurateur Massimo Masselli. Like all the restaurants we went to in Florence—the sprawling Sabatini was the exception—is was a sliver of a space whose dining room wasn’t much wider than the street facade. We were seated in a hidden booth tucked under an ancient brick arch.

Osteria del Cinghiale Bianca.

As one might expect from a restaurant with such a name, there were several wild boar dishes on the menu. We ordered two: grilled wild boar chops and the pappardelle with wild boar ragù (the wide pappardelle noodle is very much a preferred pasta shape in Florence, as it can stand up to the city’s rich, and sometimes heavy sauces).

As Americans, we tend to think of wild boar as exotic. But to hear Italians talk, the beasts are pests as common as deer are in the northern United States. Frank Grillo said they were everywhere like “rodents.”

Pappardelle with wild boar ragù.

The pasta dish was lucious and rich, as expected. Wild boar adds a pungency to pasta sauces that simply can’t be derived from beef or regular pork. Mary Kate was impressed with how light the pappardelle was. The sauce was not especially thick, as it often seen in wild boar ragus in the U.S., but it coated even inch of every noodle.

The wild board chops at Osteria del Cinghiale Bianca.

When Mary Kate ordered the chops, the waiter warned her that the wild boar would be “gamey.” That didn’t dissuade her one bit; the gaminess is the point. The wild boar chops were simply prepared. Mary Kate detected a venison-like quality to the meat. To me, the chops tasted closer to lamb than pork chops.

I, meanwhile, embarked on my peposa journey. As the story goes, the dish traces its origins to the 1400s and is actually connected to the construction of Florence’s most iconic monument, Filippo Brunelleschi’s magnificent Duomo. The kiln workers who created the red terracotta and bricks were from nearby Impruneta. They would make their lunch—a simple stew of beef, wine and peppercorns—by leaving clay pots in the kilns for hours to slowly cook. Brunelleschi brought the dish to Florence to feed his workers there.

A dish can’t get a more Florentine back story than that.

The menu merely said “Peposo Beef Stew,” with no further explanation. So I was surprised when the dish arrived in a bowl free of potatoes or carrots or anything other than chunks of beef. These were a deep, dark red, having been cooked in Chianti for several hours. The sight was unpromising. But the first bite was a revelation, bursting with dense, fiery notes of wine, pepper and garlic that hit my taste buds like timpani rolls. It came with a toasted slice of Tuscany’s infamously saltless bread. I only wished there had been more of it.

The Peposo at Osteria del Cinghiale Bianca.

The meal began with an unusual appetizer, a flan made of onion, with cheese béchamel and fresh truffle. Though petite in size, the dish was nearly rich enough to fill up on. After just two bites, I felt a food coma coming on.

Onion flan.

One of the toughest reservations to get in Florence is for the tiny Vini e Vecchi Sapori, which is just steps from the Piazza della Signoria. They don’t take reservations online for their dozen tables. You must either call or visit in person. I did the latter, visiting during lunch to inquire about dinner the following day. “If we’re talking lunch, you’d have a better chance,” the waiter told me. I booked a table for the next day at 2 pm.

When we walked in the next afternoon, that same waiter didn’t even need to look at the written ledger of reservations. He remembered my face and name, and put us at a communal table next to a young couple that might have been on a business meeting or a first date. Judging by their semi-flirtatious behaviors, the line was a bit blurry.

Vini e Vecchi Sapori.

Though dedicated to traditional Tuscan cuisine, Vini e Vecchi is only twenty years old, having been founded in 2005 by Mario Mazzanti. It is currently run by his son, Tommaso, a fun-loving, flamboyant host who also happened to be our waiter. That irreverent spirit is reflected in the decor. The walls are adorned with a melange of artworks ranging from the sincere to the cheeky.

Somebody liked Madonna.

The restaurant attracts locals, tourists and celebrities alike, and there is frequently a line of people on the narrow street outside who are hoping to score a table. A couple pictures on the walls attested to the fact that it is a favorite of Madonna. Either that, or the owner likes Madonna a lot. (In one picture, the pop singer is done up as Queen Elizabeth I.)

The manu at Vini e Vecchi Sapori.

The menu is hand-written and changes with the season, based on what’s in season. (“No pizza. No ice. No spritz. No ketchup,” it reads.) Only two pasta dishes remain on the menu year-round. Mary Kate had one of those, pappardelle with duck sauce.

I went seasonal, going for the fettuccini with black cabbage and pancetta. It had hit the menu that day, because black cabbage had made an appearance at the market. It was the best dish I ate all week, a surprising and succulent panoply of flavors, with chewy thick bits of pancetta countered by tangy sour strips of cabbage. The pappardelle was also excellent, only paling in comparison to the fettuccine, which Mary Kate preferred as well and coveted the entire meal.

Fettuccini with black cabbage and pancetta at Vini e Vecchi Sapori.

The Peposo at Vini e Vecchi Sapori was even better than that at Osteria del Cinghiale Bianca—though, again, I wished there was more of it. It was, however, more tender, each piece of beef falling apart as the fork hit it. Peposo is a dish, I found, that makes you feel restored. As our waiter said, “It is good for you. Only beef, pepper and wine!” The restaurant’s version was accompanied by a few beautiful and simply presented green beans which made for a nicely plain accompaniment to the flavor-packed stew.

Peposo at Vini e Vecchi

Mary Kate ordered an unusual execution of stuffed artichokes, which arrived as two short, upstanding, well-charred tubes in a pool of olive oil. The filling was moist and flavorful. We washed this all down with glasses of the house red, which was no better or worse than any house red you’d find in a red sauce joint in the United States, but served its purpose admirably—especially at six euros a glass.

Stuffed artichokes at Vini e Vecchi.

We didn’t honestly think any restaurant was going to top Vini e Vecchi Sapori, but we are completists. Moreover, we didn’t have dinner plans for our final night in Florence, so, as we found ourselves in the neighborhood, we stopped in Trattoria Accadi, an unprepossessing storefront on a lonely stretch of Borgo Pinti.

Trattoria Accadi.

Mary Kate went full board again, ordering the Tagliatelle al sugo di cinghiale. I tried my first Florentine gnocchi, smothered in a rather unremarkable tomato sauce. For the secondi piatti, Mary Kate had a mix of fried rabbit and chicken, a dish I would have normally ordered if I hadn’t been on my peposo hunt.

Accadi serves their stew with spinach, which is an even more suitable vegetable partner than green beans.

Accadi’s peposo was also the spiciest version of the stew I tried, by far. They must dump a whole cup of black peppercorns into each batch. I had to pause between each bite—the way you do with an overly spicy Chinese or Thai dish that you both love and know is testing your stomach’s limits. Toward the end of the meal, I began to revise my opinion that peposo was a meal that promoted good health.

The very peppery Peposo at Trattoria Accadi.

Not every bite we experienced in Florence featured beef, boar and more beef. Here are a few of the other notable eateries we visited. The Mix would like to thank frequent Florence visitor Sally Alfis for her flawless recommendations:

Le Volpe e L’Uva: This unique wine bar is just a couple streets from the south end of the Ponte Vecchio, with a great selection of Italian wines by the glass, as well as some simple yet tasty Italian panini and crostini.

Gelateria Dei Neri: My first gelato memory was in Florence back in 1999, when I suddenly learned what ice cream could be. I do not recall the name of the gelateria that altered my consciousness, but it couldn’t have been better than Dei Neri, which is a brief walk from the Piazza della Signoria. I consider strawberry and banana to be a peerless gelato flavor combination, so I was disappointed to find Dei Neri didn’t carry banana. But mango did in a pinch. The pistachio is also great.

Mercato Sant’Ambrogio: This is the oldest market in Florence, with an excellent array of vendors selling cheese, meat, bread, fruit, vegetables and coffee. The tavala calde Rocco is the well-regarded in-market restaurant.

Sabatini: Via Panzani 9A; tel +39055 464 3108.

Osteria del Cinghiale Bianca: Borgo San Iacopo, 43r; +39 055 215706.

Vini e Vecchi Sapori: Via dei Magazzini; +39 055 293045.

Trattoria Accadi: Borgo Pinti, 56; +39 055 247 8410.

Peposo

Back in the States, we’re on the hunt for a peposo recipe and thought this was the best we’ve found so far. This recipe comes from a 2017 article from Italy magazine. Let us know if you have one and we’ll share it on The Mix!

2 pounds beef stew meat diced in one-inch pieces

3 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon roughly ground black peppercorns, held in a small piece of tightly woven cheesecloth

750 ml red wine, preferably Chianti

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt to taste

Heat olive oil in a heavy-bottomed pot. Brown the diced meat over a medium heat. When the meat is browned all over, add the garlic, peppercorn sachet and red wine. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a gentle simmer. Cook covered for two hours. Remove lid, add salt and cook on low-medium heat for another 45 minutes to 1 hour, to reduce cooking liquid. Add more salt as necessary. Remove sachet and serve with plenty of bread.

Odds and Ends…

Inside Hook recently named The Mix one of the “85 Newsletters to Subscribe to Right Now.” They particularly liked our history of the Penguin Ice Bucket… The first ever Altamura Distilleries Vodka cocktail competition was held at Locale Firenze in Florence on Nov. 10. (I was a judge.) The winner was Giorgia Fornaciari of the Stravinskij Bar in the Hotel de Russie in Rome.. The Silver Dollar, a cocktail and whiskey mainstay in Louisville for nearly 15 years, closed on Nov. 15. The sprawling honky tonk was opened by Larry Rice in 2011. Last year, Brian Downing, a former bartender, took over. It was famous for its whiskey selection and its neon motto “Whiskey by the glass.”… The Second Edition of New York Bartender Week, sponsored by Hanna Lee Communications, runs November 17-23, 2025 in New York City and across New York State. A list of participating bars can be found here… Gilson Lavis, the drummer for the British band Squeeze during its classic period, died Nov. 5 at age of 74. Following his tenure with Squeeze, he was drummer for Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, which was headed by his former Squeeze bandmate Holland… On Nov. 26, the New Orleans cocktail bar Cure will launch its 2025 holiday cocktail menu, featuring a curated list of seasonally inspired sips that will only be available through New Year’s Day. Featured drinks include the Delta Eggnog and Grasshopper Bianco… In other Cure news, the team will open a new Martini bar in the new Warbler Hotel on St. Charles Avenue… That’s the plan for @thewarblerhotel , slated to open around this time next year at 1923 St. Charles Ave., where the old Trolley Stop Cafe once stood.… David Wondrich will be at Now Serving L.A. book store on Nov. 19 to sign copies of his new book, The Comic Book History of the Cocktail… Julie Reiner’s string of holiday-oriented Blitzen’s Bars will open in NYC and 28 at other Omni properties across the U.S. after Thanksgiving. Most run Nov 28 to Jan 9, though a few (Fort Worth, Houston, Nashville) are open right now!

