The old telephone booth at Liedy’s Shore Inn. (All of the photos for this article, with the exception of those for Basilio, were taken in 2015.

Ten years ago this month, I lived on Staten Island for two weeks.

My first marriage had ended, and my life had pretty much fallen apart. For a time I thought I would have to leave New York. But I found a place at the last minute. It was too small be be called a Studio. Let’s call it a walk-in closet. But it was on one of the most beautiful streets in Brooklyn, Verandah Place, a line of carriage houses that faces the vest-pocket Cobble Hill Park. So there were compensations. It wouldn’t be ready until September, however, so I was a bit stuck. Fortunately, some kind friends, who were about to embark on a holiday in Italy, offered to have me stay at their house on Staten Island.

It was not a good time in my life, but, as I tend to do, I made the most of it. Like most New Yorkers, I did not know Staten Island well. I decided to use the time to amend that. The other day, I was browsing through old photos on my phone, as one does. (“I wonder what I was doing ten years ago today…”) Scanning the images, I was reminded that I spent my time well on Gotham’s fifth and least-celebrated borough, and managed to get to several longstanding culinary landmarks that I would have never visited otherwise, including a few that have now sadly vanished.

I didn’t have a car then. (That would come five years later, a lucky pre-Covid purchase.) I was used to getting around on foot, subway and bus. But Staten Island isn’t Manhattan or Brooklyn. It’s a borough powered by car travel. Traveling on foot is out. The island is just too big. There is one lonely subway line that snakes down the eastern side of the island. Otherwise there are buses. They cover the whole of the island, but are not terribly efficient. Getting anywhere by bus is a long process.

But what did I care? I had no life at the time. Every day was a blank canvas. A one-hour bus trip was nothing. So each day I planned a new destination and devoted my time to that adventure. Here’s where I went.

Killmeyer’s Old Bavarian Inn

The somewhat alarming exterior of Killmeyer’s.

New York City does not want you to eat German food. The few outposts of old-style German cuisine are about as out of the way as you can get. Heidelberg Restaurant, on Second Avenue in Yorkville, is the most convenient. Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, Queens, is a half hour’s walk from the nearest subway stop. Killmeyer’s, the oldest of them all, is the hardest to get to. It’s near the southern tip of Staten Island, not far from Perth Amboy, NJ. I thought my bus ride there would never end.

The 1890 back bar at Killmeyer’s.

It shouldn’t have taken me so many years to get to Killmeyer’s, since the place was owned for half a century by a family named Simonson. But I didn’t know that until I visited. The history is a tangled one. Here’s what the website says:

Back in 1907, the Monroe Eckstein’s Four Corners Brewery supplied the beer here. Back then, KILLMEYER’S had already been around for half a century, at least. Ol’ Cap Simonson claims that part of this building goes back to the early 1700s. The earliest maps show one or two structures in this area, so who knows? We do know that Balthazar Kreischer sold this property to Nicolas Killmeyer around 1855. The next generation of Killmeyers expanded the original building, made the upstairs hotel, and commissioned the beautiful Mahogany bar in 1890. The Simonson family bought the building from the Killmeyer heirs in 1945. It was known as “Rube’s” until the 1950s when Cappy decided that the 100-year-old structure would be better off called, “The Century Inn”. In 1995 it was bought from the Simonson family by Ken Tirado, who restored it and renamed it KILLMEYER’S OLD BAVARIA INN. Since then, the torch has been passed to Kim Boschi and Rob Cherrick who are continuing to keep this history alive and bring this building’s legacy into the future.

The wurst sampler at Killmeyer’s.

You can just called me Ol’ Cap Simonson from now on.

I went for lunch. There was a faded statue of a portly boy in hat and umbrella outside. He looked like an Alpine version of Bob’s Big Boy. I was surprised how small the place was. I had the wurst sampler, of course.

Liedy’s Shore Inn

The exterior of Liedy’s Shore Inn.

Back then, when you typed in “oldest bar in Staten Island,” Liedy’s Shore Inn came up. It was a fairly easy bus ride from St. George along Richard Terrace. It was in the ground floor of a building that stood all by itself. Nothing on the left, nothing on the right.

True to its name, it was near the Shore. You could see New Jersey from the front door. There was a long old wooden bar to the right as you walked in, tin ceilings, ceiling fans, an old Ballentine clock, an wooden phone booth at the back, and room for live music, which they had often. There was a man outside sitting in a lawn chair. His sweatshirt said, “Have another beer.”

The bar at Liedy’s Shore Inn.

I did have a beer. The crowd was all locals. I wasn’t a local; that was clear to them. This was a common experience whenever I went inside any old Staten Island place. So I sat at a table and observed the room.

The Liedy family, who were brewers and came from Germany, had owned it since 1905, but the liquor license dated back to the 1880s. The family lived upstairs. Factory workers and Snug Harbor sailors used to drink there.

It closed for good in 2024. Larry Liedy, a fourth generation owner, made the call.

Schaffer’s Tavern

Schaffer’s Tavern in 2015.

Yet more evidence of Staten Island’s German past! Schaffer’s Tavern was a saloon and lunch room at 2055 Victory Blvd. in Meiers Corners, in the upper middle of the island. It opened in 1933, right after Prohibition ended, in a building that had a vaguely Bavarian feel to it. In its last years, it was run by a man named Winky Schaffer. Now, that’s a bartender’s name.

Schaffer’s was a good place for a cheap lunch. The sandwiches—pastrami, corned beef, ham, liverwurst—were all under $10, and came with applesauce and coleslaw. You could order German potato salad, baked apples, and potato pancakes. And, of course, good German beer on tap.

A typical lunch at Schaffer’s Tavern.

Schaffer’s Tavern closed just a year after I ate there. I managed to get there one more time before it was gone. The building is not even there anymore. They tore it down and built a Northfield Bank. An ugly bank. There’s not a trace of Schaffer’s left.

Neon in the window.

Lee’s Tavern

I’d been to Lee’s Tavern before. It had and has a reputation for having one of the best bar pizzas in the city. I found that reputation to be deserved. So I went back. The pizza was as excellent as I remembered. Lee’s was founded in 1940. It’s a classic old tavern, just like the Shore Inn. But it’s also a family-friendly restaurant and families crowed together in the back, moms and dads and kids eating pizza.

A sausage pizza at Lee’s Tavern.

As the years have passed, more and more I order the pizza ahead of time and pick it up. I don’t spend time at the bar. Because Lee’s is very much a local bar, a Staten Island bar, a Dongan Hills bar (that’s the neighborhood). Everyone at the bar knows each other and they didn’t know me. They make that clear. So did the bartenders. It’s not a warm place.

But it is a beautiful place. And the pies are worth it.

Basilio Inn

Almost ten years to the day after the above events occurred, I learned again that Staten Island has yet more unknown restaurants and bars that are worth knowing. Lauren Panepinto, a friend and subscriber to The Mix, suggested we go to Basilio Inn. I had never heard of the place, not when I lived on Staten Island in 2015 and not since. I have never seen it on any media list of best Italian restaurants in NYC. So we made a reservation to find out what we were missing.

Basilio Inn was established in 1921 by Basilio Giovannini, a cooper from the Piedmont area of Italy. It is located in a carriage house that was built circa 1850 and is set back from any major road, surrounding by residential houses. This is the most remarkable thing about the place. It’s essentially a rural restaurant, one that is a stone’s throw from the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge. It’s the closest I’ve found in New York City to a Wisconsin Supper Club, which are usually situated in the middle of nowhere.

Basilio Inn in Staten Island.

Perhaps one of the reasons I’ve never been to Basilio Inn is because it’s a seasonal restaurant. Like a New England clam shack or a shoreline ice cream vendor, it opens in the spring and closes in the fall for several months.

There’s a small bar, a square dining area, and a patio area. They grow their own tomatoes and zucchini in a garden out back, right next to a bocce court.

They didn’t have a Chicken Parmigiana or Veal Parmigiana. But they had a Pork Chop Parmigiana, which was peculiar, but tasted good nonetheless. We had to order the stuffed zucchini blossoms, because we knew exactly where they had come from. They did not disappoint. The stuff mushrooms were excellent. And the long hot peppers in marinara were indeed super hot.

I was sad to leave Basilio and have to drive back into the city.

Do you know of a hidden Staten Island gem? Please leave a comment below.

