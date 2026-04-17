Sometime in 2014, while the modern cocktail renaissance was in full flower, I looked around and thought: Somebody should be recording all this.

I had just published my first cocktail book, The Old-Fashioned, with Ten Speed Press. So I asked my editor there, Emily Timberlake, if that person could be me. She asked the publisher and he said yes. Two years later, A Proper Drink hit the shelves.

That book turns 10 years old this year. When I was writing it, the bartenders I interviewed talked about events that had happened 10, 15, 20, and 25 years prior. It was all fairly fresh history.

Now, those events are 20-35 years in the past. That’s a couple generations. And the current generation perhaps doesn’t know the names of the players of that era, and weren’t able to experience the bars that made an early difference in the way people made and thought about spirits and cocktails.

So maybe it’s time to talk about that time of fervent creativity again!

I knew I wanted to commemorate the anniversary of A Proper Drink somehow. I started thinking about how I might do that two years ago.

That commemoration takes its first form on May 11, when I will engage in a discussion with Dale DeGroff at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, the classic cocktail bar in Milwaukee. Of course, any conversation about the cocktail revival has to begin with DeGroff, who fathered the movement with his work at The Rainbow Room from 1987 to 2000. He was, in fact, the first person I interviewed for A Proper Drink. Cocktails created by DeGroff will be served and Dale and I will be signing copies of our books. Tickets can be purchased here.

DeGroff’s appearance will be the first in a series of talks that will stretch into autumn, in which the leading figures of the cocktail renaissance will be guests at Bryant’s. I can’t say just yet who the others luminaries will be, but I can say that, whether you are a cocktail enthusiast or a cocktail professional, you won’t want to miss any one of these events.