The unusual cheesesteak at Donkey’s Place.

In certain areas of the country where states meet one another, regional food styles can bleed over borders. This leads to a particularly rich crosshatch of local eats, some native and some borrowed from the neighboring commonwealth.

Take Burlington County in southern New Jersey. It’s the largest county in Jersey, beginning just south of Trenton. It faces off Pennsylvania across the Delaware River for several miles, and stretches nearly to the Atlantic Ocean to the east. It was the site of many Revolutionary War battles. Thomas Paine lived in Bordertown. The Marquis de Lafayette visited.

Today it’s the home of a collection of small municipalities held in the gravitational pull of the Philly-Trenton metropolitan area. As such, the towns take their food traditions from both South Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. There are cheesesteaks and tomato pies aplenty on both sides of the state line.

Recently, between trips to Chicago and New York, we motored down to Burlington County. We didn’t actually travel there for either of those regional delicacies (though by the end of the day, we did eat them both). We came for a hot dog.

Russ Ayres original hot dog cart.

Finding a good hot dog in South Jersey is not an easy task. Unlike North Jersey or Central Jersey, the southern part of the state is not rich in hot dog landmarks. There’s Maui’s Dog House in North Wildwood, Hot Diggity Dog in Chatsworth and Hot Dog Tommy’s in Cape May. And that’s about it. Every time I’ve found myself in the area, my frankfurter pursuits have drawn blanks.

But one name regularly popped up in my online searches: Russ Ayres Hot Dogs in Bordentown.

I figured it was time to stop ignoring Russ Ayres and check it out. Maybe it was a hidden gem. The stand has been in business since 1949 and it has stood at its current location on Route 206 since 1969.

There was a person named Russ Ayres, a garrulous man with thick glasses and a baseball hat pushed back high on his head. His is a sad story, but an inspiring one. He was afflicted with epilepsy while still a teenager. Not wanting to be a burden to his family, he became self-sufficient early on, selling donuts and candy. Because of his condition, he could not hold down a regular job. After his parents bought him a second-hand hot dog cart in 1949, he took up the business of selling red hots. On May 15, 1972, he had a seizure, was scalded and rushed to the hospital by customers.

Ayres closed the stand in 1991. He died in 1994 at the age of 66. I’m not clear how, but by 2000 the stand was being operated by Susan Schemmer, whose father was a cousin of Russ Ayres. By 2003, Chris Baldassari, a former Trenton firefighter, and his wife Pam had bought the stand.

Cheese fries, a hot dog with mustard, sauerkraut, relish and onions, and a chili cheese dog at Russ Ayres.

Many of the ways the stand does business today began with Ayres. Ayres used Hatfield hot dogs, a Pennsylvania brand, and so do the current owners. Ayres boiled his hot dogs because his affliction made it unsafe for him to operate a grill; he kept a metal bar over the container of boiling water so his arm would never fall in it during a seizure. Ayres’ old cart stands behind the shop’s counter and is still used in the preparation of the dogs.

Unfortunately, this adherence to tradition is arguably holding back the quality of its product. Whatever the nature of Hatfield hot dogs in Ayres’ day, it is not a great frank today. By the look of the link, they are using chicken-pork dogs, not beef dogs. Furthermore, any way of cooking a hot dog—grilling, steaming, deep-frying—is better than boiling. Boiling pulls all the flavor out of a sausage. These were lackluster dogs. A steamed bun could have helped, and I have seen the stand steam their buns in online videos. But the buns we received were room temperature.

Russ Ayres having disappointed, we still craved a decent lunch. Mary Kate pointed out that a location of Donkey’s Place, a local restauarant chain, was nearby in Mount Holly, the Burlington County seat.

Donkey’s Place in Mount Holly, NJ.

The original location of Donkey’s Place was founded in Camden in 1943 by Leon "Donkey" Lucas, a light heavyweight boxer who competed in the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. Apparently, he had a punch like a mule—hence, “Donkey.” He turned pro and fought for two years. After that, he became a bartender. He was successful enough that ads proclaimed “Leon Lucas behind the taps” whenever he worked. He died in 1971.

Donkey’s Place is still there. Like so many other old-school eateries, it became famous after Anthony Bourdain paid a call and proclaimed their cheesesteak the best in the land—even through it was not made and sold in Philly.

It’s also a highly unusual cheesesteak, because it is served on a large, poppyseed kaiser roll, instead of a hoagie, and topped with American cheese, not Cheez Whiz.

The cheesesteak at Donkey’s Place in Mount Holly, NJ.

There are now three Donkey’s Place locations. We went to perhaps the fanciest address, which opened in 2022 just outside historic Mount Holly (whose 18th-century downtown is worth a tour). There was a fourth and fifth location at one time, but they have since closed.

I did not have high hopes. Of all the regional foods in the United States, the Philadelphia cheesesteak has disappointed me most frequently. I have gone to some of the most famous purveyors in Philadelphia and I’ve walked away distinctly unimpressed.

This was different. It was easily the best cheesesteak I’ve ever had. The Kaiser roll it is served on is enormous and smothered with poppy seeds. The size of the sandwich reminded me of a muffaletta. Everything inside the sandwich was hot and it of good quality, and all the ingredients came together in each bite.

Donkey’s Place is a prime example of a business adopting the regional food of a neighboring state and doing it better.

The sign outside of Lillo’s.

My stepson Richard is a big fan of tomato pies, a South Jersey speciality that originated in Trenton in the 1910s. There are now several pizzerias that specialize in the style of pizza in Burlington County, which sits south of Trenton. But, just as Jersey has freely borrowed the cheesesteak for its daily diet, there are now many tomato pie restaurants in Pennsylvania.

We chose the nearest pizzeria, which happened to be Lillo‘s in Hainesport. Lillo’s, is also one of the newest pizzerias dealing in tomato pies. It was opened only in September 2021 by Lisa (who grew up in Trenton) and John Paxia, whose first restaurant it was. She was a former nurse and he was an ironworker. Their only previous experience making pizza was with their own outdoor wood-burning oven. The restaurant is named after their son Calogero, a traditional Sicilian name that is often shortened to Lillo.

Sadly, Lisa passed away on April 15, 2024, at the age of 51. There is a collage of pictures hanging on the wall inside Lillo’s in remembrance of her.

The interior of Lillo’s.

For home pizzaiolos, the Paxias seem to have been naturals. It’s always a good sign when a pizzeria never stops churning out pies. After I ordered a plain cheese-and-tomato pie—there’s only one size at Lillo’s—I sat down to wait and watched pizza after pizza pass out of the oven into a box and then into the arms of a customer. There are only a few tables at Lillo’s; most of their business is take-out.

Our pie was near perfect, with pools of sweet tomato sauce dotting a thick layer of cheese. The crust was thin, but chewy; puffy on the edges, with browned bubbles throughout. The crust had an almost sourdough flavor to it, and there was a dusting of cornmeal on the bottom.

A plain pie at Lillo’s.

Lillo’s second specialty is cheesesteaks. They looked good and very large. I’m going to have to try one next time, since I’m having better luck with cheesesteaks in Jersey than I have in Philly. They also make a mustard pie, a speciality invented by Papa’s, a tomato pie legend that is still doing business.

I must also single out for praise Lillo’s soda machine. The fountain choices included: red cream soda, black cherry soda, birch beer and RC Cola. Not one major brand. It is the most Jersey soda fountain I have ever seen.

The curious soda fountain at Lillo’s.

Lillo’s is doing well. On the day after we visited, they opened a second location in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

Bar Shot: Olive My Pickle

I’m not a brine guy. I don’t care for Dirty Martinis, so I don’t have much use for brine in my home bar. I also don’t buy olives very often, because I prefer my Martinis garnished with a lemon twist. And I don’t buy pickles much, because I make my own every summer, a habit I picked up from my mother decades ago.

So, I was skeptical when a package came through the mail from a company called Olive My Pickle, which specializes in pickled things. The package contained three products: pickles, olives and brine.

The packaging was unique. Everything came not in a jar, but a pouch. Olive My Pickle was founded in 2010 in Jacksonville, Florida, by Shai and Charlotte Tzabari, inspired by Shai’s Israeli family recipes.

I did not try the brine, because, as I said, I prefer my Martinis sans dirt. But I tried the rest and was very impressed. I was sent Pitted Castelvetrano Butter Olives. They were mild, crisp and, yes, tasted slightly buttery. I tried them out in a Martini and—aside from their tendency to float on the pick, owing to their hollowness—they worked very well. The pickles I was given were Onion Pickles. They too were wonderful, flavorful and crisp. I have no use for pickles or olives that are not crisp. Mushiness is a cardinal sin in pickling. Olive My Pickle performs admirably in this respect.

The brand is now nationally available and committed to Old-World fermentation, sustainability, and wellness. Products are sold online and at The Pickle Factory in Jacksonville. Learn more at olivemypickle.com and on social media.

Odds and Ends…

Martin Stein, a German cocktail figure, died this past week. He wrote for the German magazine Mixology and was a co-founder of Drinktales.com, Germany’s first PR agency dedicated to the bar scene. He was also the publisher of the German edition of David Wondrich's book Imbibe! A man of flair, he was frequently seen wearing a bowler or a large cowboy hat and was known to buy Gucci apparel. I personally saw him drop a considerable amount of cash on an enormous Gucci scarf while in Milan. He had recently suffered some health problems and was partially paralyzed for a time in mid-2025… I will be at The Vault bar at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas on March 6 and 7, from 5-10 p.m, hosting a special cocktail menu of modern classics. My stay is part of the bar’s “Liquid Legends” series that began earlier this year with Dale DeGroff. Drinks on offer include the French Pearl, Porn Star Martini, and Enzoni. Come see me! Info is here… Ferdinando’s Focacceria, the famous Sicilian restaurant in Brooklyn that closed in 2025 after 121 years in business, will reopen under its new management on April 15. The new owner is Sal Lamboglia, who owns the neighboring restaurants Cafe Spaghetti, Swoony’s and Sal Tang’s… I wrote about “The 10 Most Important Cocktails of the 21st Century” for Vinepair… I was a guest on the Milwaukee NPR affiliate WUWM’s daily show “Lake Effect,” with host Audrey Nowakowski, to talk about the cocktail revival, Wisconsin’s drinking culture and The Mix. Have a listen… Sake Ono, the Japanese sake brand that was a sponsor of the inaugural The Martini Expo, has ceased operations. The company launched in 2024 with a single product, a 15% abv Junmai Daiginjo… Pitt’s, the wonderful bar and restaurant from the Agi’s Counter team, that opened in January 2025 in the old Fort Defiance space, has closed for good. The place received rapturous reviews upon opening and was known for its cocktails, cold meatloaf sandwiches and pancake soufflés… Lantern’s Keep, the bar inside the Iroquois Hotel in midtown Manhattan, that was an early light in the Manhattan craft cocktail scene, will reopen as an Italian aperitivo and antipasti bar. It will be a companion bar to Da Toscano, Chef Michael Toscano’s restuarant that is relocating from Greenwich Village to the hotel. Lantern’s Keep—whose name will remain the same—will offer classic Italian aperitivi alongside house signatures such as the Olive Branch Martini with olive oil–washed St. George Vodka, Cocchi Americano, saline, and a Parmigiano-stuffed olive; the Crazy Caprese with basil-infused vodka, dried tomato liqueur, artichoke, and a caprese skewer; and the Minetta Sour with rye whiskey, fresh lemon, bitters, and a Super Tuscan float. In its early years, Lantern’s Keep was run by Meghan Dorman of Raines Law Room fame. Her modern classic, Wildest Redhead, was invented there.