The man himself in a bolo tie and a Pendleton jacket his mother gave him that Christmas, which he did not care for.

As usually exuberant gift givers, we have traditionally published one of the earliest possible gift guides. But this year we’ve had a case of “giver’s block.” It’s not that folks don’t deserve a present—we all deserve a giant trophy for making it through this year! It’s just hard for us to recommend how and what to give.

After taking a long, hard look at the current state of the Union, we have decided to recommend gifts that will make both the giver and the givee feel good. We are advocating for a calmer, slower, more analog style of giving this year. Show your loved ones that you care in person with actual experiences, or give things that may become good memories—not just overdue bills in the new year.

They most likely brought nothing for the hostess with rationing and all.

First Stop: Gatherings

I’m going to put this out there: there are not enough gifts being given to hostesses; and certainly not enough cocktail-based hostess gifts.

If you are going to a party or to someone’s house for any holiday this year—including Thanksgiving dinner—why are you not making an adorable cocktail basket as a thank you to your hosts? If you have a store like Whisk near you, pick up the Glara bottle, fill it with your favorite cocktail, and put the name and the history of that cocktail right on the label!

For instance, perhaps you’d like to make a bottle of pre-batched Democrats to take to a Thanksgiving Dinner as a way to start the conversation off right. Grab a copy of Modern Classic Cocktails by Robert Simonson and scan the text about from whence that modern classic cocktail came. FUN!

A scene from your host’s counter after the party is over.

Don’t want to mix a cocktail for the hosts? Then go the DIY route. Grab the ingredients for a Manhattan: a bottle like Michter's Bourbon or the new 2XO “Vinyl Blend” of Bourbon; some Cocchi Vermouth di Torrino; some Angostura Bitters; and some really great cocktail cherries, like the Albero d’Oro Marasca Cocktail Cherries.

(I ate the latter first before drinking my Manhattan, which is unheard of. Buy the big jar, trust me.)

Then put all of this in a basket or a Panier wine bag. Include a recipe or, even better, a book like Three Ingredient Cocktails, by Robert Simonson, so they can have fun mixing the cocktails themselves.

Or how about a garnish bag, filled with homemade cocktail onions, yummy olives, delicious cherries (see Albero d’Oro above), and fancy cocktail picks? These are things your host wants, not the bag of fine meats and cheeses that you intend to assemble into a charcuterie board in their kitchen a-la-minute, all while they are dodging you as they try to put on a party.

Want to be truly analog? Bring the hostess a polaroid camera and a few packs of film. These always make for instant memories at parties.

Just don’t show up empty-handed. My mother would never forgive you.

The advertisement for the Moor Mother and Pussy Riot show at Powerhouse International.

Getting Together: Invitations to Be Live and In Person

There’s a point in your life when you start thinking about the last time you saw someone special. Sometimes it makes you very sad to think how long it’s been. (Sometimes not so much.)

Think about the people in your world that make you happy and make a plan to see them. Say things like, “I’m going to see Moor Mother and Pussy Riot at Powerhouse International on December 2 and I’d like to buy you a ticket as a holiday gift—want to join me?” Whatever you do, don’t give them a card with a “ticket to a show” IOU in it. I’ve done that in the past. No one ever says, “Great, when are we going?” They probably just think you’re kind of a jerk.

Getting Together: “Christmas Crazy” Edition

The thing we love the most about the holidays at The Mix, next to our Christmas Cocktail party, is the Swedish Church’s Lucia Concert in Manhattan. On Saturday, December 13, there are two shows at St. Bartholomew’s Church, 325 Park Avenue: one at 4 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.

The early show welcomes children and babies and—fair warning—they can cry and sing along. You may not like that, but I love it. Christmas is for children, after all! The second one is for adults only. Both are amazing. You sit in the dark in a beautiful church and listen to lovely Swedish music. The huge choir of girls all hold candles and the main “Santa Lucia” singer wears a wreath of candles on her head. (Don’t worry, there are buckets of water around just in case.) Your special someone will thank you.

Don’t live in NYC? I bet there are 20 zillion holiday-oriented things to do wherever you are. Pick one and go. This year Robert and I are going to the Waukesha Civic Theatre to attend “I Got Yule Babe” —Robert’s sister’s husband’s brother Joel Kopischke’s holiday show where he parodies holiday songs. I hear the show is great; Joel’s been doing it about two decades.

I bet you, too, can find something that your friends and loved ones would like to see or do in lieu of the latest Pandora bracelet. If you’re unsure, also give them a big dumb cup filled with aged eggnog to take along.

Robert and Noah Rothbaum in 2017 at the Rochester Cocktail Revival.

Plan Something for Your Ride or Die: Don’t Take This Literally

Is the person in question really your ride or die? Then plan a road trip together. Maybe drive to the Rochester Cocktail Revival, a very underrated week-long cocktail festival held every June. This year it begins on June 2. Rochester is about a 9-hour drive from Chicago, 7 from D.C., 6 from Detroit and about 5-6 from Brooklyn or Philly (That’s just the length of 2 Philip Duff podcasts! See podcasts below).

There’s so much to see and do along the way, too. And tons to do once you get to Rochester, including having lunch at Swan Market. You’ll have the time of your lives—or perhaps kill each other.

It’s worth the risk.

Don’t want to go too far together? Diana Pittet at Night Owl Hospitality has been giving spirit focused walking tours of Brooklyn and Manhattan for the past decade- or try a cocktail class with Night Owl instead…baby steps!

Podcasts Are Like Men: A Good One Is Hard to Find

I love podcasts. The only problem with podcasts is finding one that you like.

I’ve got that problem solved here. The Mix’s Bar Regular and cocktail giant, Sother Teague, and Tim McKirdy, former senior editor and host of the Cocktail College at VinePair, are starting a family of podcasts in January called “Sauced” which promises to be excellent. They have a kickstarter where you can sign friends up in advance. Sounds like a gift that they’ll use and enjoy all next year.

Mark Pascal and Francis Schott, aka The Restaurant Guys, also have an amazing podcast about the food, drink and restaurant businesses. It is free, but they do have extra bits for you if you become a Restaurant Regular (no relation to a Bar Regular, which they personally are). Sign up your friends for the holidays. They’ll thank you.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for other podcasts The Mix also listens to Bar Regular Philip Duff on his The Philip Duff Show. His shows can be lengthy, so they are perfect for times when you decide to drive to the Rochester Cocktail Revival, or from Brooklyn to Cape Cod for a lobster roll.

Newsletters: We Have Only Good Things to Say About Them

Independent journalism, with real voices, fact-based research, no spon-con and no AI. That is the world of the best online newsletters. These make great gifts and, at around $30-$50 for a full year’s subscription, they cost less than the overnight shipping on the gift that you put off buying till the last minute.

We’ll get you started: we like Bootwood, From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy, The Food Section, Sarah Morrisey, Charles Hardwick, The Schudown, Letters From Tuscany, Ruhlman’s Newsletter, American Weekender, Brand Newsroom, Cocktails With Suderman, Something Glorious, Everyday Drinking and Kathryn Meier’s Substack, Good Taste.

I’m sure we’ve left out a few, but check these out for a start—it’s great to get the word out. We were named in Inside Hook’s 85 Newsletters to Subscribe to Right Now and it was really a thrill.

Apps: There is Only One Recommendation

I know, I know, this was supposed to be analog, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Martin Doudoroff’s Mixology Tech site where you can buy cocktail apps like Total Mixology, Modern Classics of the Cocktail Renaissance, Beachbum Berry’s Total Tiki and the Martini Cocktail. If you have those, you don’t need any other cocktail apps.

Robert is delighted with Mark Ward’s gift because he thinks that I will drink more tap water this way. As if.

Treat Them to The New Luxuries

Things in this world are a bit crazy right now, with communities worried about AI data farms taking all their electricity and water. So perhaps you could give someone something from Dreamfarm to personally harness the power of water—like this Tapi faucet cover, a delightful gizmo that turns any faucet a water fountain. The Mix’s very own Mark Ward loves shopping at the Sweden Shop, where you can buy everything from BPA-free Dreamfarm products to handmade potholders, books and Swedish treats.

Speaking of handmade things, these are the real luxuries. I love the pottery of Shannon Sturgis. Check out her work at Shannon Throws Clay on Instagram. Her things are available at the Cone Zero Ceramics Holiday Sale on December 13 in Catskill. Or if you cannot wait to buy ceramics, Wedge Ceramics in Clinton Hill is having a sale—and party—at Clover Club on Sunday, December 7, from 12-5 p.m. RSVP at Partiful.com.

A beautiful vase made by Shannon Sturgis.

I found Mayte Esbri’s calendars and notebooks at the 1862 Dry Bar in Madrid a few years back. I gave them to family and friends and they loved them. When you gift one, think of circling important dates for the recipient to remember on the calendar; they’ll appreciate the help. These range in price from about 12 to 26 Euros. They can take a couple weeks to reach the U.S., so plan ahead and buy them now!

In this digital age, paper is truly a luxury. Printed newspapers are disappearing. I love to have a paper or two delivered to our home. The same goes for magazines.

But books are truly the ultimate paper luxury. Just think, when they eventually “turn off” the Internet you can surround yourself with your books, just like that guy with broken glasses in “The Twilight Zone.” (Note to self: buy more eyeglasses). Give someone a book; just owning it will improve their outlook.

Some we have featured recently at The Mix are:

There’s also a great trio of juicy memoirs from old-school bigwigs from the hospitality and media worlds out now that make great gifts. You can even buy these in airport snack shops. We did:

In the past we’ve mentioned Nick Mautone, the creator of the ubiquitous Honey Deuce, and author of a lot of cocktail books; and The Cocktail Parlor ($22.99), Nicola Nice’s book which follows the journey of the cocktail through American history via women’s homes. And who doesn’t need A Quick Drink: The Speed Rack Guide to Winning Cocktails for Any Mood created by bartenders Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix with writer Megan Krigbaum?

If they don’t drink, give them Eric Simonson’s Between the Lines: Steppenwolf’s Seagull and A Reluctant Actor’s Journey Back to the Stage. It’s the untold story of Chicago theater in the 80’s.

The list of books we could recommend is endless and if you’re looking for an independent bookstore to support when making your holiday book purchases, we wholly endorse these shops. In many cases, they carry signed copies of the above volumes, for that extra-special, gift-giving touch.

Cocktail Stuff — The Best Holiday Gifts

We love cocktail stuff—bottles, kits, bags, ecoutrement, whatever we can get our hands on. Not just the fabulous Robert Simonson Old-Fashioned Kit at Cocktail Kingdom, but also the Bittercube Old Fashioned Kit.

Sure, there is the school of thought that you can do anything you want with a cocktail—put it on the rocks, drink it out of a shoe—but have you ever actually had a drink in one of Audrey Saunders’ sour glasses, a real and proper sour glass? Do it. It will change your outlook on everything.

If you want to do something daring, switch up your humdrum apertivo or amaro with DeGroff Spirits. It’s good to drink like the King. Or if you prefer, drink like the Bum, “Beachbum Berry” that is, with Mai Tai Mix that Jeff Berry made in collaboration with “Tiki Adam” Kolesar, creator and owner of Orgeat Works.

This is probably a good time to tell you that If you find yourself wanting a stylish Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge Zombie Glass for $15, please stop by when you’re in MKE. If you aren’t there anytime soon, please let us know and we’ll pick you up some next time we are there, which is often lately.

And as Michters is to Bourbon and Rye, there is an expression of Del Maguay Mezcal for whatever you’re looking for.

Vodka is having an excellent year.

And now for something completely different. Vodka! Robert has had a lot of up-close-and-personal experiences with vodka this year, which he’ll be writing about shortly. But we can safely say that Altamura, Chopin and Holiday vodkas should be on your list.

Finally, we don’t just love bar owner Gary Crunkleton because he is a Bar Regular. He also builds great bars, all named The Crunkleton. We suggest you give any of your North Carolina peeps a gift certificate from one of Crunkleton’s three joints!

Friends of The Mix

It wouldn’t be a Mix gift guide without the friends of The Mix, Gothic Flower Fashion. They are your source for offbeat, unique fashion apparel, each item custom made.

Or Drinkify Me, where you can make your partner look like their favorite cocktail! Artist and cocktail enthusiast Dave Stolte never dissapoints.

Finally, Koren Shadmi Artwork. Do you like the drawing of Robert that goes along with the Field Reports? Then you will like Koren’s other illustrations.

Belinda Chang makes custom magnet nail art sets. Yes, these tiny little adorable Cheese boards, Martinis and other delightful things stick to your nails. And this nail bling won’t fall off, even when hard-shaking a cocktail. With more than 900 pieces of food and drink, Belinda has the right fit for your nails. To purchase or rent, DM Belinda at her IG handle: @belinda_chicago

Shopping at Jack and Joie is a vacation in itself If you are lucky enough to get to their shop in Door County, Wisconsin. But if you can’t make it in, many of their items are available online, including the fun Wisconsin Old-Fashioned glasses, Door County cherry glasses, Bloody Mary glasses (above —with the accompanying “snit” glass), drink tag pom-poms, coasters, muddlers, bar towels and more.

Finally, please buy the Le Corbusier inspired Architect’s bottle opener at the MoMA for me. I promise to open a million bottles with it, each time putting it in front of my eyes, saying things like, “Look, I’m Corbu!” or “Le Corbusier made me do it!”

Make Donations: It’s Always a Good Idea

ACLU - help to create a more perfect Union.

Another Round Another Rally - benefitting those in the hospitality industry.

Environmental Defense Fund - protect the environment.

Gothamist - reader-supported local news; get it while it’s still available.

In Service Society - This year The Mix’s Martini Expo, gave a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to benefit this new charity, a non-profit organization founded to support the hospitality industry with free education, live peer support, and worker resources for hospitality professionals.

LAMBDA legal - fight against morally wrong and unconstitutional laws.

PBS - please support PBS—in our case, Thirteen. No explanation needed.

Speed Rack - breast cancer is affecting women at startlingly young ages; help to support breast cancer research.

Southern Smoke Foundation - putting money directly into the pockets of the people who need it.

SURJ - for when you decide to not just accept things as “differences in opinion” because they are morally abhorrent.

USBG National Charity Foundation - to aid service industry professionals.

Let us give thanks to our founding son and husband at the first Franksgiving.

Where Are You Eating Hot Dogs this Franksgiving?

Yup, it’s Franksgiving time again! And if you are the only Mix subscriber in the world who doesn’t know what Franksgivng is, read about its long (8 year) history here.

This year we have three different Franksgivings plans in the works, depending on how ambitious we feel. Our son, Richard can’t be out here with us, so it’s just the “Core Three”: Robert, his son Asher and me. Mix designer Mark Ward is doing his Franksgiving in Carbondale, Illinois, this year. We can’t wait to hear about that. What about you?

Let us know where you are celebrating by leaving a comment, or by joining Robert’s Franksgiving chat that day:

And Now Its Time For My Annual Pitch For You To Make My Lard Bread Stuffing

I don’t make up too many recipes. This is one. Do it. Make the lard bread stuffing. Julie Besonen has done it a few times and she said it’s really good. She absolutely would not lie to you!

Mary Kate’s Lard Bread Stuffing

Thanksgiving buffet with 3 stuffings: Lard Bread, Kosher and one with no onions. (Two turkeys, too.)

When I first moved to Brooklyn in the early nineties, it was a magical thing to discover this bread. I had never heard of it, but it was hard to avoid, especially when I lived on Sackett Street, near the Caputo, Cammareri and Mazzola Bakeries. All three bakeries sold Lard Bread. For this recipe today, I use Mazzola Lard Bread, which is generally regarded as the best in New York City. I’ve cut and pasted the pictorial step-by-step from last year’s post with the recipe listed at the end.

I usually use two loaves of Lard Bread for this stuffing, but now I buy three because I guarantee one will be gone before it’s even cubed for the stuffing.

Each year, the bread is cut differently. Sometimes I tear it, sometimes I cut it into big cubes, sometimes small cubes. The important thing is to let it get stale first (dry out). Alternatively, you can bake it low and slow in the oven to achieve the same effect.

Every stuffing begins with diced celery and onion, cooking slowly in liquid. Some people use giblet juice—my mom would simmer the turkey giblets on the stove for hours, then use their water to baste the turkey and make the stuffing. Some folks use chicken broth. Some use water.

After the celery and onions cook for a while, becoming translucent, I add butter, letting it melt.

For regular stuffing, my mom taught me to add the bread cubes to the celery and onions pot on the stove—but for Lard Bread stuffing, I add the celery and onions to the cubes of stale/toasted bread. Then I add the giblet juice (or broth or water) a little at a time, because you do not want this to be too wet; the fat in the bread will add plenty of moisture.

Do not show your cardiologist the photo of butter dotted on the Lard Bread stuffing before baking —but DO dot butter on the top just prior to covering with foil and putting in a 325 degree oven.

Recipe: Mary Kate’s Lard Bread Stuffing

Ingredients

2 loaves of Lard Bread

1 cup of diced white onion

1 cup of diced celery

3 cups of either giblet juice, chicken broth or water.

1/2 stick of butter.

Additional pats of butter for top of stuffing

Bell’s Poultry Seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Start with 2 loaves of Mazzola Lard Bread (or any other bakery lard bread). Tear or dice the bread into small cubes and let the bread sit out until it is stale. If you do not have time to let the bread get stale, tear or dice the bread into small cubes and bake in a 275-degree oven until dried out and crispy, approximately 30 mins to 1 hour. When the bread is dried out, dice 1 cup of onion and 1 cup of celery and put them into a pot on the stove with 2 cups of the chicken broth, giblet juice or plain water. (Reserve 1 cup for later.) Simmer until translucent and soft. After the celery and onions soften, add a half stick of butter to melt in the hot liquid. Take the lard-bread cubes and put them in a bowl or pot. Add the celery and onions. Start by adding a cup of liquid (broth, juice or water) and sprinkle it over the bread mixture. You want the stuffing to be moist, but not too wet. You will still feel some firmness in the Lard Bread, which will soften as it bakes (because of the lard). If it is too dry, add more liquid. Mix the ingredients to incorporate. Add Bell’s Poultry seasoning, salt and pepper to taste; and if you like, oregano, thyme (fresh or dried), and sauteed garlic. Season to taste. And I do mean taste! —are you sure it’s perfect? Maybe you ought to taste it again. Mix the ingredients gently. Butter a 9” x 13” casserole dish. Add the stuffing mixture and dot with pats of butter. Cover it with foil and bake in a 325-degree pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Uncover, raise the temperature to 350, then bake for another 30 minutes, or until crispy on top.* *Note for stuffing novices. This is hard to screw up. Do you want to dump a bunch of fresh herbs on top? Go ahead. You will be covering this in gravy. Add whatever you want. Sautéed sausage?—add it in! How about the meat lover’s stuffing? That’s right—go ahead and add mortadella. You’re doing fine.

Do you have questions about this recipe? Email me at marykatemurray@me.com, I will try to answer them.

And remember—don’t make something for the first time on Thanksgiving! Try it out beforehand.

Richard’s first go at Lard Bread Stuffing—amazing!

It’s been great to share these ideas with you. Let us know what you’re doing this holiday season!

—Mary Kate and Robert

