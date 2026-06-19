The interior of Despacho Margarita.

From the moment I began to tell people that I was taking my first trip to Oaxaca, I heard: “Drink a lot of Margaritas!” Or, “Be sure to post pictures of all the Margaritas!”

In the end, I didn’t drink a lot of Margaritas, or post pictures of them. Because there weren’t any.

Now, I am aware that Margaritas are not as popular in Mexico as they are in the United States. But I expected to encounter some, nonetheless. But nowhere we drank or dined seemed to serve them, and no one at these places were ordering them.

The entrance to Almú.

In fact, during a visit to Almú—a celebrated, Michelin-honored restaurant located in San Martín Tilcajete, an hour south of Oaxaca City, that specializes in Oaxacan cuisine—my request for a Margarita resulted in me going up to the bar to dictate a recipe.

The bar didn’t stock curaçao—that’s how seldom a request for a Margarita came up—so it ended up being a Tommy’s Margarita. The staff was quite game to give the recipe a try!

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The first Tommy’s Margarita ever mixed at Almú .

I don’t think I would have enjoyed a single Margarita had my plane back to the U.S. not been cancelled, diverting me for one night to Mexico City.

There, we decided to make the best of a bad situation by exploring the city’s cocktail scene. We were unable to get into Licorería Limantour, one of the more famous craft cocktail bars in Mexico City. So it was suggested that we try Despacho Margarita, which is owned by the same people and on the same block.

I’m glad we went. Because it caused me to discover a great new cocktail bar.