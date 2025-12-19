Some raw material at the Chopin estate.

Does the headline of this post excite you? Does it lead you to think that this story might be something special?

I don’t blame you if your answer to both of those questions is no. Vodka is such a common spirit and so widely consumed worldwide that a visit to a vodka distillery would seem about as unusual and interesting as a visit to the supermarket.

In all my years of writing about spirits, I had never been to a vodka distillery until a recent trip to Chopin Vodka in Poland. I’d been to several Scotch, Bourbon and gin distilleries. I’d been to distilleries that make vodka as one of their many products. (A lot of young distilleries do this to bring in money while they are waiting for the aged spirits to be ready for market.)

But a trip to the place where they make only vodka? Never happened.

Until recently, I thought this circumstance was my own fault. I had no desire to travel to a vodka distillery, because vodka in general did not interest me. It was a neutral spirit—by law, colorless, flavorless and odorless. How fascinating could the process of making such a spirit be? And so, I had ignored every invitation that entered my email to journey to a vodka distillery.

Or had I? Was that just my imagination? Had there been any invitations to tour vodka distilleries?

I thought about this after my trip to Chopin.

“How many people here have been to a vodka distillery before,” asked Tadeusz (Tad) Dorda, the founder and CEO of Chopin, during a welcome speech. None of the journalists in the room raised their hand.

“Why?,” Dorda continued. “Maybe they don’t exist. And yet most of you like to drink vodka. What the hell are you drinking? Who delivered you the vodka? And who made it? Most likely somebody, but not the one you think.”