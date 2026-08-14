The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Lowell Edmunds's avatar
Lowell Edmunds
1d

Robert's mother had it exactly right: "the flavor of the olive with the Martini, but not an olive-flavored Martini."

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Martin Doudoroff's avatar
Martin Doudoroff
1d

This is a trend that actually makes sense to me. First, I generally don’t want solids in my drink. For example, I LOVE olives, but on the side. Second—again, generally speaking—cocktails don’t go with dinner. I’ve had my fair share of those meals where each course is paired with a mixed drink, and they’ve all been bullshit, a disservice to both the food and the drinks. You drink cocktails before dinner, not during. You might also drink cocktails afterwards. Exceptions exist—Martinis at steakhouses and punches at polynesian pop restaurants—maybe. But none of this is to say that cocktails cannot be enhanced by food or that some food item/garnish/nibble (something a bit less than a snack) cannot accompany a cocktail. This is where the clever “pairing” opportunity actually exists.

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