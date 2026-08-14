Bette Davis making a statement with a green onion, while enjoying Martinis at the Cub Room in the film, “All About Eve”

A few months ago, we were dining at Petite Edith in Chicago and I ordered the Edith Cocktail. I had seen it online and was dying to try it. Beverage Director Stevan Miller delivered the cocktail to our table. It was a delightful set-up: a ribbed crystal Martini glass on a tray with a sidecar of ice holding the remainder of the reserved Martini and two picks with caviar-stuffed olives. Miller told me that I could control the flavor of the cocktail by dropping one or both of the caviar stuffed olives—or none at all—into the glass.

Me, I just wanted to eat the olives, then drink the Martini—not combine them. (I was the little girl who didn’t want the different foods on her plate to touch.) However, I found that after each bite of the caviar-stuffed olive, I enjoyed the next sip of the Martini that much more.

You take a bite, you take a drink, then you repeat. Yes, the drink costs $45 — far more than any other cocktail on the menu — but the upside is that every sip tastes like something different.—Robert Simonson

The Edith Martini at Petite Edith in Chicago.

Two years ago, when Robert wrote an article on “Altinis” for Grub Street, he visited the bar at the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, restaurant Ilis (now closed). There, he was served the Citrus Martini. He wrote:

from Inside Mads Refslund’s Nordic fantasia, beverage director Bobby Murphy builds this drink with Ki No Bi gin, Iichiko Frasco shochu, Bordiga dry and bianco vermouths, and Douglas fir tincture. But this is the rare martini where the garnishes steal the show: wedges and twists of blood orange, kumquat, Tahitian pomelo, and more, some sweet and some quite tart. You take a bite, you take a drink, then you repeat. Yes, the drink costs $45 — far more than any other cocktail on the menu — but the upside is that every sip tastes like something different.

This reminded me how, when I was growing up, my mother would have a little ramekin of olives with her Martini. She would eat an olive, then sip the cocktail. She wanted the flavor of the olive with the Martini, but not an olive-flavored Martini. (Cut to Betty Davis in All About Eve, chomping on a scallion at the Cub Room while drinking her Martini.)

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Over the last few years, Martinis have peaked in their number of ingredients. Sherry, absinthe, sake, shochu, eau de vie, matcha, pistachio fat, orgeat, chile oil and countless more ingredients have been used to mix up variations on the theme. And the same goes for garnishes. Olives, blue-cheese-stuffed olives, anchovies, Gildas, onions, carrots, radishes, bird’s beak peppers, long peppers, hot peppers, caperberries, gooseberries and more, have been employed to adorn many Martini iterations.

Bartenders are still adding the flavor, but lately flavor that used to be built, or at least dropped, into the cocktail is now making its contributions from the sidelines.

Up to now, it’s been all about what goes into the Martini. Suddenly, it’s also about what goes with it. The side car has morphed into the side dish.

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Amy Racine, beverage director of JFrestaurants, and Valeria Gonzalez, her head bartender at the Lounge on Pearl in the Wall Street Hotel, recently offered up an interactive experience for their guests. Created by Gonzalez, the Triple Pearl Martini is served with three house-made “pearls”: dry, dirty, and espresso, each on a little spoon, each bite tasting like its name. As the guests sample the spoon, they are asked to follow it with a sip of the Martini to transform the drink each time. This makes their Martini experience a personal journey.

Valeria was inspired by pearls to make this drink—both the name of the street on which this bar lies, Pearl Street, but also the pearls that the owners of the Wall Street Hotel, the Paspaley family, cultivate.

“I wanted to create more than just a cocktail,” said Gonzalez. “I wanted to create an experience. The idea behind the Triple Pearl Martini is to have three Martinis in one.”

The Triple Pearl Martini served at the Lounge on Pearl in New York City.

At Bar Chimera, also in Manhattan, Director of Bars, Sondre T. Kasin, creates what they consider the best Martini through a special water process. But the drink’s real showstoppers are the garnishes.

Bar Chimera’s garnish station is situated at the front of the bar. It is as big as some New Yorkers’ kitchens. Bar Director Chris Amirault and head bartender Nate Capenos lay out a side dish of pickled items for their guests. (When Robert and I were there, these included white asparagus, Gordal olives hand-stuffed with Treasure Cave blue cheese, and pickled onions from the Union Square Farmers Market.) If the guests like the blue-cheese-stuffed olives, they get more, and likewise with the other items. Each guest is encouraged to nibble, enhancing the flavor of each sip, but not necessarily the whole Martini.

My favorite bit of current side dish imagineering comes from London, where Hawksmoor, the steakhouse chain, recently opened its own Martini bar. Liam Davy, the Beverage Director of Hawksmoor got his idea for his Direct Martini sidecar of pickled vegetables from a Russian banya (bathhouse) in East London. Each guest at the bath— post-sauna, pool plunge and being bashed on the back with birch branches—is served ice-cold Russian vodka alongside a plate of mixed pickled herring and vegetables.

“I loved the combination of very cold and exceptionally strong spirit with pickles,” said Davy, “and it really made both a lot more enjoyable.”

As Davy sees it, this combination guides the drinker through each sip of a strong, ice-cold Hawksmoor Direct Martini. (Direct Martinis are undiluted and kept in the freezer.) The vegetables they pickle vary, but the restaurant likes to have a mixture of colors, due in part to the Martinis frequently being photographed by guests.

“Dare I say that I think, for many newer Martini drinkers,” said Davy, the color of the pickles is “more important than the gin or vodka that is used to make their drink!” (Dare, Liam! Dare!)

This brings to mind a quote by Yves Saint Laurent: “My favorite thing is a black sweater and skirt, which you can wear all the time by changing the accessories.”

The Martini still reigns supreme, but now it comes with accessories.

Liam Davy has been gracious enough to send us the recipe for their Martini pickles:

Recipe: Hawksmoor Direct Martini Pickles

Liam Davy, Hawksmoor Martini Bar, London

Master Brine

2 cups rice vinegar

1 cup cider vinegar

1 cup boiling water

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Vegetables

Use relatively hardy vegetables and try to have a bit of a mixture of colors in the pickle mix. Hawksmoor uses different vegetables, but regularly includes red bell pepper, celery, cucumber, chilies and cocktail onions.

Clean and chop them into bite size pieces. Add to the master brine. The boiling water in the mixture allows the vegetables to soften a little while still retaining their bite.

Let sit in the fridge for 48 hours before eating. The pickled vegetables will keep for a few weeks in a covered container in the refrigerator.

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