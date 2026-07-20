The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
2dEdited

The Martini Colloquy! 🍸🍸🍸👏👏👏 I cannot wait!

Reply
Share
Eric Simonson's avatar
Eric Simonson
2d

Very exciting! I plan to be there! I'm very enthusiastic about Katie Renshaw pinkie-in-the-air pouring style.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture