Ayele Frinak serves a Daiquiri at Echo Lake.

Anyone with even a passing knowledge of Paul McGee’s bar career understood what was coming when news hit that he and partner Chloe Frechette were opening a new Brooklyn bar called Echo Lake.

Though he has been associated with dozens of bars, both in Las Vegas and Chicago—including The Whistler and Three Dots and a Dash—his more lasting accomplishment was Lost Lake, a small tiki bar in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. During its brief life—2015-2022—it was routinely assessed as one of the best bars in the nation.

With a name like Echo Lake, the new bar would obviously be a continuation of the McGee story.

And it is, in part.

However, Echo Lake looks nothing like Lost Lake. The latter fully embraced the mid-20th-century tiki aesthetic, with its tropical wallpaper, bamboo, thatch roof, nautical touches and fanciful tiki mugs. Echo Lake is large, open and airy, with high ceilings and a simple color scheme of white, brown and moss green. Instead of kitschy fish-trap lamps hanging above the bar, there are warm, urbane globes glowing high above spacious booths.

(Press materials say the decor takes “cues from the atmospheric, dreamy aesthetic of Sofia Coppola’s music videos from the ‘90s/early 2000s.” Which led this reporter to take a deep dive into that very atmospheric, cultural micro-genre.)

Echo Lake in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

But the sharp-eared can hear the echoes of the old Chicago bar in the new Brooklyn one. Both are rum-focused, to begin with. There is a fish tank in Echo Lake, as there was at Lost Lake. (More bars should feature fish tanks. They are both fascinating and soothing.) Lost Lake’s eponymous cocktail—made of Jamaican rum, passionfruit syrup, pineapple juice, Campari, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice—is on the Echo Lake menu, as is Lost Lake’s version of the Mai Tai. The Tiny and a Tot, an 8-ounce lager and a shot of the rum of the day, is another throwback to Lost Lake.

On a shelf behind the bar is a tiki mug bearing McGee’s likeness, a relic from his Three Dots and a Dash days.

The fish tank at Echo Lake.

Echo Lake marks the reemergence of two prominent figures in the cocktail world, ones who have proven elusive in recent years. McGee, through his piloting of Three Dots and a Dash and then Lost Lake, was routinely hailed during the 2010s as one of the world’s leading tiki titans. After Lost Lake fell victim to the pandemic, however, McGee all but vanished from the scene.

Paul McGee and Chloe Frechette.

Chloe Frechette is both McGee’s business and life partner. They met in 2018 when they were both invited to tour a rum distillery in Guatemala.

Beginning in 2016, Frechette was a steady presence at the influential drinks website Punch. She also wrote the book Easy Tiki in 2020. In November 2024, after many years as senior editor, she was promoted to the top spot, executive editor. But only eight months later, she left.

After Lost Lake closed, Paul consulted for Seaworthy, the well-known hotel cocktail bar in New Orleans, as well as The Conrad Hotel (specifically opening Papaya Club at their Orlando location). McGee also designed the opening menu at Asador Bastian in Chicago, and the opening menu at Cantina Rosa, also in Chicago.

As for Frechette, she told The Mix, “I left Punch/Vox because I’ve always said I’m more of a cocktail nerd than a media nerd, and my favorite part of the job was always interfacing with bartenders and bar owners, so this feels like a very natural place for me to be. I also wanted to get out from behind my computer and feel more connected to the industry I covered for so long as well as to the city I live in.”

Thanks for reading The Mix with Robert Simonson! This part of the post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The couple’s double disappearance was broken this spring with the announcement they would return as a team to open Echo Lake. It is McGee’s first experience running a bar in New York, as well as owning a bar outright. It is Frechette’s first experience owning a bar period.

“We opened Echo Lake in New York primarily because we both live here and we wanted to open a bar that we actually work at, not just one that has our names attached to it,” said Frechette. “We didn’t want to be absentee owners.”

A cocktail writer who opens a cocktail bar is a blue-moon occurrence, to put it mildly. I racked my brain and could come up with only one other example: Jeff “Beachbum” Berry who opened Latitude 29 in New Orleans after years as a tiki author and scholar. I asked Frechette, and she was no more successful in naming another counterpart.

Leave a comment

A Seaweed Daiquiri.

The menu at Echo Lake is a rum purist’s dream. Frechette said, “The cocktails are Paul’s. I’m an opinionated taster.”

It begins with a page of Daiquiris. (There is a daily Daiquiri that is always $12.) It then goes on to a quartet of house-made rhum arrangé, a less familiar category of rum drink composed of agricole rhum infused with fruits and spices. They are traditional to the French Caribbean.

A page of “Classics” includes a Freezer Ti Punch, a treatment usually reserved for Martinis, and a bit of a controversial one in this case, given that Ti Punch is typically served at room temperature. There is also the rum Manhattan known as a Palmetto; and a Kingston Negroni.

Then comes “Tropicals,” which somewhat confusedly includes another classic cocktail, the Mai Tai, as well as the Bamboo Colada, a frozen drink after a cocktail classicist’s heart in that it has a base in amontillado Sherry and two vermouths, in addition to coconut cream and lime juice.

A rhum arrangé.

Asked how long it took to assemble the list, Frechette said, “The menu was the easy part. It was more the editing down.”

She then let go with one of her full-throated, ha-ha-ha laughs. It’s something that the uninitiated might not expect from Frechette, who, at first glance, cuts a serious, almost beatnik-esque figure in her full-black attire, bob and dark glasses. However, within cocktail circles, it’s a laugh as famous as the joyful rire of bar owner Julie Reiner and the gleeful, yelping giggle of whiskey writer Lew Bryson.

Prawns a la plancha.

The food menu, from chef Cameron Wells (Winona’s, St. Jardim), includes oysters with tepache mignonette and ginger, snapper crudo with passionfruit and sesame, bread with whipped nori butter or warm crab butter, green coconut curry chowder, served over fries, crispy rice salad, charred cucumbers with sorrel, puffed rice, and prawns a la plancha with black bean salsa macha.

Bread with whipped nori butter.

Echo Lake opened on April 2. A second, downstairs bar, called Undercurrent, will open on May 13.

Undercurrent is a small, 20-seat, plush lounge with a deep-umber color scheme, an orange marble bar and portholes in the wall that showcase pieces of coral.

A coral detail in Undercurrent.

“This is going to be the Milk Room-esque,” said McGee, mentioning the small tasting-room bar he used to run in the Chicago Athletic Association. McGee remains the lean, bespectacled figure he always was, but his famous whiskers appear to have been trimmed a bit in lenghth.

“I wanted this room to be monochromic,” he continued. “I wanted it to feel soothing and dark and moody. The polar opposite from upstairs. Upstairs is light and bright.”

McGee standing in front of the Undercurrent bar (then still under construction).

The cocktail list will be classically oriented, with a Martini, Palmetto, Vieux Carre, Old Pal, and a vintage amaro Daiquiri. There will also be vintage spirits and a collection of 300 or so different rums on offer.

“I love a Martini,” said McGee, showing that his liquid life is not limited to rum.

McGee will bartend at Undercurrent, as will Frechette. McGee will also be behind the stick at Echo Lake on Sundays, which was his usual shift at Lost Lake.

Leave a comment

During our visit to Echo Lake, we sampled the Seaweed Daiquiri (Martinique rum, Sherry, seaweed, lime ginger), a rhum arrangé with passionfruit and cardamom, the Freezer Ti Punch, Lost Lake and Bamboo Colada, as well as the food items like the bread and prawns.

Based on that ample inaugural sampling, we at The Mix feel it is safe to say that New York has a new rum bar to rank alongside Sunken Harbor in all-around excellence, while providing a completely different atmosphere. Sunken feels like you’re in the hull of a tight, rocking old pirate’s ship. Sitting in Echo Like is like being a passenger on a sleek, froth-sprayed catamaran. (The bar staff includes one veteran of Sunken Harbor Club, Stephen Bielawski.)

A “McGee Vice,” a mixture of two Echo Lake frozen drinks.

Echo Lake’s staff also possess a sense of fun, as one would expect at a rum bar.

During our stay, Mary Kate invented an impromptu new cocktail, asking for a mixture of Echo Lake’s two frozen drinks—the Bamboo Colada and the hibiscus-red, mezcal-based Cherry Colored Funk—which the bartender gamely constructed. Mary Kate dubbed the result the McGee Vice, after the famously striped Miami Vice cocktail, a blend of strawberry daiquiri and piña colada.

For paid subscribers of The Mix, we have included a recipe for Echo Lake’s Daiquiri Frappe. You’ll find it below, after the paywall.

Echo Lake and Undercurrent are both located at 357 Grand St., Brooklyn, NY, 11211. Echo Lake is open for service Wednesday to Sunday; closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Table reservations for Echo Lake can be made at OpenTable. Bar seats are always held for walk-ins.