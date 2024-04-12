The latest and greatest Bar Regular Wall!

It’s been just about a month since our last update and there are quite a few additions, so here it is—the new Bar Regular wall! Thank you for supporting The Mix, you make what we do here possible.

Note from MK: As usual, if you don’t see your name on the wall and think it should be there, please let us know, I’ve emailed a few people at least two times and not heard back, so please check your spam! We need your names (we can’t always see what they are from your emails) and the address of where to send the book. Also, if you’re a returning Bar Regular and haven’t made your book choice, please let me know. And, there has been a delay on some of your book deliveries, I am so sorry for that! Please look forward to receiving them in the next few weeks.

And, as always, many thanks again to The Mix’s designer, Mark Ward, for setting up the new virtual wall!

A reminder of what happens when you join this group:

In addition to your name proudly displayed in an engraved virtual brass plaque on the virtual Mix bar wall:

New Bar Regulars will get a copy of my new book, The Encyclopedia of Cocktails and renewing Bar Regulars can choose a signed copy of any book in my catalog. That includes The Old-Fashioned, A Proper Drink, 3-Ingredient Cocktails, The Martini Cocktail and Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails. Or, you can have an additional signed copy of Modern Classic Cocktails or The Encyclopedia of Cocktails, if you like. And you don’t have to wait for the release date. You can ask for your book as soon as you renew!

We are also into our fourth month of a new 2024 feature called “Regular Recipes.” These will be cocktail recipes only accessible to Bar Regulars. The recipes will be for new, original cocktails drawn from the best bars in the world. In all or most cases, they will be appearing for the first time ever in The Mix. “Regularly Recipes” will appear randomly, but at least 12 times a year. Three recipes have gone out this so far and they’ve been pretty great!

At a pre-arranged date in 2024, there will be a live Bar Regular get-together, where Bar Regulars are invited to join me for cocktail hour at a bar to be named later.

Thank you again, for joining us!

-Robert and Mary Kate

