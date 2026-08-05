It should come as no surprise that we love home bars at The Mix. In this feature we spend some time At Home With home-bartenders, bartenders, bar owners, homeowners and writers in their home bars. Some bars are in basements, some not, but each is unique and, wherever they are, you are sure to get a good drink and some interesting conversation.

The Origins of Our Series We had been looking for a house for the past few years. We mostly looked in upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Robert’s home state. While looking in Wisconsin it became apparent that there is one thing you can always expect to find while house shopping there: a basement bar. So. Many. Basement. Bars. Really, you have no idea. The more mid-century the house, the greater the chance that it would have a basement bar. When looking at some of the little grandma houses from the outside, we just couldn’t imagine what lay in wait in the basement. Sometimes we were tempted to buy a house just because of the bar inside it. Wisconsin is one of the booziest states in the country, and so it stands to reason that its inhabitants consider a basement bar a must, like a basketball hoop in the driveway or a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Robert said growing up in Wisconsin every inch of available space was used, basements included. He often spoke of how every holiday the cousins were sent to watch television on some old couch deposited in the basement. Sometimes the basements were renovated and sometimes not, but the basement was the child equivalent of the third space in Wisconsin. And a lot of the time, it was the Dad’s equivalent, too. The History of the Home Bar Prohibition—which had so much to do with so many innovations in modern drinking history—had a lot to do with home bars. Speakeasies were not just found in clubs or restaurants at the time; they were also in people’s homes or boarding houses, where booze could be served with less fear of reprisals from the law. And the most logical place for a bar to go unnoticed was the basement. So both public and private basement bars were born. When World War II ended, returning soldiers were aided by the government in buying homes (my uncle bought one for $1 down) and then they were encouraged to get married and start families in these new homes. The cocktail party was popularized and couples entertained in their living rooms, where cocktails were served from bar carts— originally tea carts (I still have my parent’s). After dinner, just like their Victorian predecessors, mid-century men adjourned to their home bars, whether they were in the study, the den or the basement. (Robert’s Uncle Ed’s home bar was in the study; his Uncle Fred’s bar was in the family room; and his Uncle Dean’s bar was in the basement.) These were the original man caves. The farther families moved into the suburbs, the farther they were from a local bar, and the more important home bars became. And if your home was not big enough to have a den or a study, you most likely had a basement with space enough for a bar. Fast forward to today. As these mid-century home-barkeeps aged and cocktails faded into the sunset, home bars were repurposed to hold laundry, spare holiday decorations or outfitted with the kid’s new wide-screen television. When my friend Kathleen MacLaughlin was growing up, her parent’s old home bar was used as their play room. There was a mural of Lake Erie and a curved wooden bar and the girls pretended they were on a ship. As the four MacLaughlin sisters became teens, the play room became a make-out room—but still no cocktails were served. Now, twenty-first century young homebuyers vie for old homes that still have their vintage bars, and non-homebuyers peep on Instagram sites like Vintage Basement Bar. Some lucky ones build bars of their own design. Which brings us to The Black Lagoon Room!

The Black Lagoon Room

What do you get when you combine an architect and a designer/cartoonist—both with a penchant for history, cocktails and tiki culture—and put them in a 1954 house designed by famed architect John Randal McDonald?

You get a dream “At Home With” column!

The architect is Katie Monachos. The designer/cartoonist is Pete Klockau (who was also a bartender at Milwaukee’s OG Tiki Bar, Foundation). They recently invited us into their home in Cudahy, a community just south of Milwaukee. Milwaukee bar owner John Dye, a friend who has also done business with Klockau, joined us that day.

Katie Monachos and John Dye in the Black Lagoon Room.

Their historic, mid-century modern home is filled with their formidable collection of Witco carvings, furniture, artwork and bars, along with various other artifacts, such as mid-century lamps and furniture, tiki mugs, vintage glasses, posters, horror-movie memorabilia, vintage toys, cartoon memorabilia, and more.

On the way to the Black Lagoon Room.

Much more is in store when you descend into the basement bar, where twenty-five years of collecting is on display. It is like a movie set, in a good way.

Each area is curated to allow the visitor to discover more as time passes. The conversation that day flowed and names like Skipper Kent, and The Fiji Mermaid made by Juan Cabana whirled past me. (The latter is a monkey skeleton, with fish scales and fisheyes, that the couple got from a retired Coney Island side show employee.)

Part of Monachos and Klockau’s tiki mug collection.

The couple have amassed at least 600 mugs, fifty percent of which are new (purchased at bars or shows when they travel) and fifty percent vintage. On top of that are all of the original designs from Klockau’s Black Lagoon Room barware business.

They have the Frankoma War God mug; there is one for sale right now on eBay for $1000. They also have the original barrel mug from Don the Beachcomber, which you will not find for sale because it was most likely a Haeger Pottery salesman’s sample, and one of a kind.

Thanks for reading The Mix with Robert Simonson! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

When they moved into the house, the basement was all “wood paneling and tile floors” and Klockau said they left it there to remind visitors that they are in someone’s house, not a working bar. They purchased the bar at an auction in Oak Park, Illinois. It previously lived in their two-bedroom condo in Chicago. (It's hard to believe that 90% of the contents of this largish house came with them from that smallish apartment.)

The bar in the Black Lagoon Room.

The basement bar is one of three Witco bars they own. There is also the Llama bar (the only other one they know of is at Graceland) and the second bar in the TV room.

They also have “Patrick,” a tall carving which they bought by selling one of their two “World of Witco” globes.

Klockau on Patrick: “Patrick is an 8-and-a-half foot tall Orator’s Stool from the Sepik River Valley area of Papua New Guinea. Our friend Patrick Morrow found him in an antique store in Lake Geneva, hence the name. The Orator’s Stools were used in village men’s meeting huts as the channel between the village priest and the spirits. There’s actually a seat on the back that the priest would use during the ceremony.”

I clipped this photo from the Black Lagoon Room website on the internet. Pete with the Creature from the Crab Rangoon, in front of Patrick.

All in all, it took them two years to get the bar together. Klockau told us, “The hallway was awesome first and I joked, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if the hallway was awesome and then you came down here and it was all RC cola and a ping pong table?’”

Klockau with the Llama Bar

“We called it the Black Lagoon Room, because it had a nice ring to it,” said Klockau. “Also, because I collected from all those Universal monster movies, the old James Whales movies, the Bride of Frankenstein, and The Old Dark House.”

Despite naming his bar and company after the iconic B-movie The Creature from The Black Lagoon, Klockau admitted it isn’t that good of a film.

“We grew up with Joe Bob Briggs and the other horror hosts that were around in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said, “and when we started making merch for the bar, we were deeply tuned in. We had also created two mugs that were based on The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

The creature presides.

Pete Klockau and Katie Monachos

To get to 2026, we have to travel back in time decades ago to Rock Island, Illinois, a city that, according to Klockau, did not have a sushi or Thai restaurant at the time. But he did have grandparents who had a “kind of ‘Mad Men,’ set-up in their 1950s split-level, with a full bar in the basement that opened out into a Japanese garden.”

There were lots of carvings in the bar and the grandfolks talked to Pete about Trader Vic’s and drinking Mai Tais.

Around 2000, Klockau started working at a record store called the Crow’s Nest in Chicago. Unbeknownst to him, around the corner, inside the famous Palmer House Hotel, was the first Chicago location of Trader Vic’s.

“I was on my first lunch break,” recalled Klockau, “and I was just wandering around—and I spotted the six-foot tall Barney West Moai carving on the sidewalk and assumed there was something special in there.”

He ventured inside the very empty bar. “There were, like, just two Japanese businessmen watching soccer on the TV and I sat down and this guy said, ‘What would you like?” And I said, ‘What do you guys do?’ And he said, ‘We invented the Mai Tai.’ And I’m like ‘Alright,’ I remember my grandparents talking about it and I thought this was amazing. But I never went back.”

Leave a comment

Monachos happened to be a frequent visitor of the $5 Zombie nights at that Trader Vic’s just around the same time. She got there by riding on the back of her friend’s Vespa. Her appreciation of the bar stemmed from her rockabilly-informed perspective.

The two met on MySpace in 2005 right after Pete graduated from college, when Katie was beginning her senior year. As Monachos puts it, it was “online dating before swiping.” Klockau told her he wanted to move to Milwaukee right then, but it would take another decade before Monachos warmed up to the idea.

After they became a couple, they began to explore. They loved books like Tiki Style and Tiki Quest. The year prior to their meeting, Klockau was working at a bookstore when he discovered The Book of Tiki. Monachos had a car, so they started running out to see the places in the books.

They drove out to Hala Kahiki in River Grove, IL, and Chef Shangri-La in North Riverside, IL. They then went to events like Exotica Fest in Chicago in 2007 and Tiki Oasis in 2008. When they got married in 2010, they filled their two-bedroom condo with their treasures.

Various images of the amazing collections of Pete and Katie.

“We had very serious aspirations about opening our own bar, because there was not a new Tiki bar in Chicago at that time,” said Klockau.

Then one night they went to the Whistler bar when bartender Paul McGee was staging one of his “Tiki Nights.” He told them this would be the last one, because he was opening a new tiki bar (Three Dots and A Dash).

Thus, the couple’s plans to open a bar were put on hold and the condominium continued to gather tiki treasure.

The Move

During the decade after they met, and before Monachos was ready to move, they often visited family in Wisconsin and used these trips to search for more Witco and other artifacts. This is how they met John Dye (while he was still bartending at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge!). Dye was apparently a big part of their decision to move to Milwaukee. While having drinks at Bryant’s they asked John where to go for dinner. He picked up the phone and made a reservation at Jackson Grill. This was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

They loved the area and got to know people. Around 2015, the couple realized, “We’ve had so many weekends coming up here,” said Klockau, “and we said, ‘Why don’t we just move here? Let’s just try it. If we hate it we can move back.’”

They started looking at houses.

Their neighborhood in Cudahy is called the Michigan Highlands. Four of the houses in the area were built by John Randal McDonald, a wonderful Wisconsin architect who is unfortunately known as the poor man’s Frank Lloyd Wright. Monachos and Klockau were hunting in the area. “We looked at a ranch two blocks away,” Monachos said, “and we walked over here and we were like, ‘What is this place? This is fantastic.’ And we fell in love with it.”

But the pink McDonald house wasn’t for sale. Every time they looked at a house, they thought, “This is nice, but we want the pink house.” But the pink house wasn’t for sale.

Until, finally, it was.

So, in 2015 they were on their way to Wisconsin. They quickly sold their condo and Monachos made plans to leave her job. One day, she was having drinks with a former boss. She had just closed on the house and couldn’t stop talking about it. She mentioned the architect, John Randal McDonald.

Her former boss laughed; he had grown up in a JRM house in Racine (where McDonald is from) and his father hired McDonald to design buildings in Florida, prompting the architect’s relocation to that state. All roads lead to Cudahy, it seemed.

The Business

Klockau had come to Chicago to be a cartoonist. He had that goal since he was a kid. He loved the 1940s Walt Kelly Pogo comics and collected vintage monster toys. That was his dream until the first year of college.

“The saddest moment in college was the first animation class I took,” he recalled. “I walked into the room and all the light tables were stacked up in the corner and they’re like, ‘This is the first year we’re teaching on the computer’ and I’m like, ‘Well shit. I want to draw everything, you know like all the guys at Looney Toons were doing.’”

As is often the case with couples, opposites attract. Monachos did not feel the same way about architectural drawing, “If I had to think in 2D, I would have dropped out,” she said. “The fact that 3D modeling was a thing in school was lucky, because that’s how my brain works.” She is now the SVP, Residential Practice Leader at RINKA, a prominent Milwaukee architecture firm.

The couple’s dream of opening a bar had not died. Klockau told us, “We had a moment here, too, when we wanted to open our own tiki bar. We were actually looking at spaces in 2019 and we designed a tiki mug.”

This mug was called the Creature from the Crab Rangoon. But the week it was delivered was the week everything was shut down by Covid.

There was an unexpected silver lining. The amount of people who got into tiki during Covid exploded.

“The first mug sold out in less than two days; we had 500 mugs,” said Klockau. “So we just kept going. I was like having to take off three weeks at a time to pack boxes and ship them out.” In 2021, he decided to leave his job and work full-time for himself.

The Black Lagoon Room makes artwork for musicians, record labels, breweries, magazines and bars like Hala Kahiki and Chef Shangri-La, Tiki Underground; Foundation Tiki Bar, Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, the Packing House and At Random, all in Milwaukee; Speak of the Devil in Ohio; and The Duck Inn in Chicago.

It’s not only the name of his home bar; it’s the name of his company.

Return to The Black Lagoon Room

Often, we begin a story laying out the events that led someone somewhere, finally divining how they got there. This At Home With is more like the plot in one of Klockau’s vintage horror movies: so many odd occurrences, and chance meetings—what the filmmakers may have called fate or providence—leading us on the path to this basement bar in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

There is another way to look at it, though. To use Klockau’s words, we are:

the kind of people who would drive two hours to a restaurant that looks really interesting and cool and that might have shitty food and drinks, but not vice-versa. Like if a place is supposed to have great food and is a white room with armchairs, I don’t really care. But if it’s an awesome old 1940s Chinese restaurant with gold dragons, I’ll do that.

I think that’s pretty much sums us up.

Herman the dog.

Want more Black Lagoon Room? Check out this Wisconsin Public Television show and this 2013 Video from the Chicago Reader.

In Person Pick for the Weekend - Wisconsin State Fair

Look, I don’t want to hear it. You’re going to the Wisconsin State Fair at some point from Thursday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 16, and I don’t want to discuss it!

There are even specials on tickets. On Thursday, Aug. 6, if you donate 2 cans of fruit or vegetables you can buy a ticket for $5. Or, on Friday, Aug. 7, it’s 2-for-1 tickets for out-of-state residents.

The fair opens every day at 10 a.m. Farm animals, food, drink, entertainment, a Ferris wheel—who could ask for more?

A summer man with an ear of hot corn needs nothing more.

We could perhaps ask for less, however, like no thanks on the Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds or Color Changing Swamp Juice. Or the Yuengling Beer House? Come on! Wisconsin has its own great beer brands. We don’t need any interlopers from Pennsylvania. Point me in the direction of an Old World Wisconsin Gold Beer or a New Glarus Special Fair Beer!!

But only God can keep me from a piece of Wisconsin corn on a stick; and a Chimi-Brat-Changa made with Bunzel’s homemade bratwurst; or a Brat Shot: sauerkraut topped with a generous slice of brat! And finally, a cream puff! I mean come on!

Free Things at the Fair:

Lots of cow sassing to go around!

I guarantee there’s lots to spend your money on there, but here’s a list of free things at the fair. You will definitely be able to find me watching Sandra Lee judging the brand-new Old-Fashioned Inspired Decadent Dessert Contest on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 12 p.m. in Grand Champion Hall; and looking at all of the amazing animals on display! And the greatest free event of all, Saz’s Famous Racing Pigs, presented by the Milwaukee Admirals. Every day, seven races. Don’t miss out!

The fabled Three Little Pigs.

The Bubbler

We’ve been wanting to try lunch at Mama Mia’s in West Allis, WI, ever since we first drove by the restaurant and admired the huge old-school neon sign atop the two-story building. The Italian restaurant has been in business since 1954 and at its current location since 1971. It is still run by the same family that founded it. The scene was fairly bustling for a Tuesday afternoon, with most of the booths in the small main dining room filled with regulars taking advantage of the very attractive lunch prices. We ordered a small pizza with sausage, the chicken parm with ziti and sauce, and a half carafe of red. The famous garlic bread, which is baked in-house and was not shy on butter, came out first. I do not bother with garlic bread unless it’s really good. This was really good. Bread isn’t the only thing Mamma Mia’s makes in house. The pizza dough and meat sauce and breading on the chicken parm are also done from scratch. The sausage is a special blend from a local maker and they don’t skimp on pizza toppings, so there was a lot of it. The breaded chicken was tender and pounded thin. All the entrees are served in a large white bowl—an unusual presentation for chicken parm, but it worked, allowing for bites that included meat, sauce and pasta all together. The server told us we ordered well. Next time we’ll get the lasagna, which she said was the most popular dish. Every table includes shakes of parmesan, oregano, crush red pepper and garlic salt. There are specials every day at Mamma Mia’s, so check it out any day you wish. You can’t lose…

The Wisconsin State Fair begins on Aug. 6… The Gate House at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredonia, NY, is up for sale. It was built in 1896 by Enoch Curtis, who patterned it after the style architect H.H. Richardson… Ted’s Ice Cream and Restaurant, an old diner and soda fountain in Wauwatosa, is a good place for a low-key breakfast or lunch. (They close at 2 p.m.) It’s the kind of place where the postman knows the owner well. Don’t pass on the homemade chicken dumpling soup. Or the ice cream, in whatever form you care to take it… Walter’s on North Avenue advertises charbroiled food. That’s no joke. Everything on the menu spends some time on the charcoal-fueled grill behind the bar. That included both the patty and the bun for the burgers. And the wings. You will wait a bit for your food. It’s worth it.