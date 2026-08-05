The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Robert Simonson
4d

Such a delight to visit this Milwaukee area basement bar. Our first Wisconsin home bar featured in this series--and Wisconsin is, of course, the king of basement bars!

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Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
4d

Here’s to an amazing couple! They need to have their own book on this incredible collection!

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