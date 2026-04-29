The long view of Adam Kolesar’s home bar.

It should come as no surprise that we love home bars at The Mix. In this third edition of this new feature we’ll spend some time At Home With home-bartenders, bartenders, bar owners and writers in their home bars. Some bars are in basements, some not, but each is unique and, wherever they are, you are sure to get a good drink and some interesting conversation.

Upon entering Adam Kolesar’s spacious basement bar, it’s hard to know where to rest your eye. Most home bars have a focal point. Kolesar’s last home bar—when he lived in a garden apartment on lower Court Street in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn—had one. It was his Airstream trailer bar. With its gleaming silver facade, glowing red taillights and license plate, it all but screamed: “Look at me!”

Tiki Adam pouring out a delicious Wisconsin Cocktail.

That Airstream trailer bar went with him when he relocated to a brownstone in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. But it is no longer the sole major attraction in a bar space that is more than three times the size he enjoyed on Carroll Street.

“Obviously, there’s a lot more space to work with,” said Kolesar, who goes by the soubriquet of “Tiki Adam” within cocktail circles. In the previous apartment, the bar was an extension of his living room. The basement of the new home was “a modern blank canvas” for him and his wife Susan Schroeder to do with what they wished.

“Basically, the entire dwelling was a reno,” he said. “It was basically all contractor white. So, white floors, white walls, lots of space. Being a gut reno, all the fixtures had been long removed over the course of the house’s history. There was really nothing to preserve. There was no constraints around that aspect, no historic moldings and chandeliers and fixtures of the era when the house was built in the late 1800s. So it was just a contractor’s, build-it-from-the-ground-up kind of situation.”

Kolesar’s Airstream bar.

And build it up he did. There are shelves behind the bar that display his impressive collection of custom tiki mugs, both old (Don the Beachcomber) and new (Three Dots and a Dash, Paradise Lost). Under that shelf is a wall of what looks like dark gray rock face. Above the bar is a string of lanterns that spell out “Merry Christmas.” (This interview took place shortly after the holidays, and Kolesar hadn’t quite packed everything up from the massive annual, tiki-themed holiday bash he throws every year.)