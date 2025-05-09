The Mix Bar Regular Wall

Here we are with a new Bar Regular Wall! Thank you for supporting what we do here.

About a year ago, Robert quoted A. J. Liebling, saying, “Freedom of the press is confined to the people who own one.”

He mentioned that Liebling was referring to the big press, but even still, this applies to The Mix too. We write whatever we want here, free of interference from sponsors or advertisers, because you, the independent readers, help keep us going. Thank you!

We believe that freedom of speech is important in every aspect of our lives, especially the things that affect us each day like with food, drink, travel and history.

If you don’t see your name on the wall and think it should be there, please let us know! Everyone should be there.

And thanks again to The Mix’s designer, Mark Ward, for setting up the new virtual wall! It is, and always has been, a thing of beauty.

Please remember what happens when you join this group:

In addition to your name proudly displayed in an engraved virtual brass plaque on the virtual Mix bar wall:

Newly joined Bar Regulars will get a signed copy of one of my books. The latest is The Encyclopedia of Cocktails, but the catalog includes The Old-Fashioned, A Proper Drink, 3-Ingredient Cocktails, The Martini Cocktail, Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails and Modern Classic Cocktails.

We also introduced “Regular Recipes” last year. These are cocktail recipes only accessible to Bar Regulars. The recipes will be for new, original cocktails drawn from the best bars in the world. In all or most cases, they will be appearing for the first time ever in The Mix. “Regular Recipes” will appear randomly, but we aim for at least 12 times a year.

In 2024, we started having a live Bar Regular Mixer, where Bar Regulars get together to talk in person. The first was at Altar in Brooklyn with the inimitable Phil Ward bartending. Tomorrow is the second annual party and we’re joining forces with The Restaurant Guys at Stage Left in New Brunswick (co-owner Francis Schott is a longtime Bar Regular). Bar Regulars from as far as D.C. are joining in on the festivities. Dale DeGroff (another Bar Regular!) is behind the bar, serving a drink made with his own DeGroff Spirits amaro. And a lot of folks you know from the wall will be there. We can’t wait!

Thank you again, for joining us!

And if you’re not a Bar Regular and are interested in becoming one, click below.

-Robert and Mary Kate