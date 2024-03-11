There it is. The new Bar Regular wall. Amazing! Thank you for supporting what we do here. As A. J. Liebling said, “Freedom of the press is confined to the people who own one.” And, while Liebling was referring to the big boys in the press game, that maxim applies equally to the scrappy small fry as well. That means that, here at The Mix, we can write whatever we want, free of interference from sponsors or advertisers, because you, the independent readers, help us keep our little independent press going. Thank you!

Looking back to our first post of the year, on January 2nd, I wrote:

While we’re on the subject of Martinis, I came up against an odd phenomenon during my recent bar-hopping. At two separate midtown Manhattan cocktail bars—bars of established reputation—Mary Kate found herself unable to order a 3-to-1 gin Martini. On both occasions, the bartender or server said such a ratio was impossible, because the house Martini measured 3 ounces, so the drink could be 2-to-1 (that is, 2 ounces gin, one ounce dry vermouth), but not 3-to-1. The idea that the Martini could be measured out as 2 1/4 ounces gin and 3/4 ounce vermouth seemed beyond their ken. (We finally went to one of our locals, Grand Army, where we successfully scored a 3-1 Gin Martini with no muss, no fuss.) This dumbfounded me. We are living in a great Martini era in which the cocktail is more popular than ever. Personal gin-vermouth ratios have always been something every bartender has had to deal with and master. I’ve never encountered a situation where I was told I couldn’t have the ratio I wanted. After thinking it over a while, it occurred to me that one or more of the following things is going on: Modern bars want you to order their house Martini variations, not the Martini recipe you want.

Because many new bars have house Martini variations on the menu which they promote, bartenders are taught to make those, and are less skilled in making other standard Martinis.

Many Martinis at modern bars are pre-batched and simply poured out a refrigerated bottle. They are thus impossible to customize to a patron’s specific preferences.

Younger customers don’t think as much about “their” Martini as older patrons used to in the past. They simply order the Martini variation that is on the menu.

People aren’t as adept at math as they used to be.

The menu at Tigre.

Since then, I’ve located two bars that offer an antidote to these Martini vaguaries. Both Metropolis, the new restaurant inside the Perelman Performing Arts Center, and Tigre, the new ‘70s-themed cocktail lounge on the Lower East Side, sell custom house Martinis, just like every other bar these days. However, they are also prepared to mix you up a classic Martini to your exact specifications!

At Tigre, the Martini menu offers these ratios:

04-to-1 08-to-1 12-to-1 16-to-1 01-to-Nothing

Now, I don’t know if that means you can’t get a 3-to-1 or 10-to-1 Martini—all of these options many be pre-batched—but those are a lot of choices. (I personally would add the so-called “Montgomery” Martini, at 15-to-1. I do realized that ratio is a bitch, but for history’s sake…)

The menu at Metropolis.

Metropolis gets into the nitty-gritty even more. Under a heading titled “Bespoke Martinis” there is this:

Step 1 - Choose Your Spirit & Preparation:

50/50 - Half and Half Wet - I said I liked Vermouth Classic - Some Vermouth Dry - Less Vermouth Extra Dry - A Hint of Vermouth Bone Dry - No Vermouth! Perfect - w/both Sweet and Dry Vermouth Variations of Dirty - Light, Regular, Extra Step 2 - Choose Your Accompaniments:

Lemon Twist, Grapefruit Twist, Gordal Olive, Blue Cheese Olive, Pickled Onion, Gilda (+2.5) Really Love Olives? Add Extra!

Additional Gordal Olives +1

Additional Blue Cheese Olives +2

I would like to see more cocktail bars offer this kind of Martini service. Since we can no longer count on “having it our way” Martini-wise, it’s good for people on both sides of the bar to have these ratios as menu options.

Has anyone out there seen this sort of thing at other bars? If so, please leave a comment below.

—Robert

