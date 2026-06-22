Oaxaca City.

First of all, we’re sorry to be a day late in saying goodbye to this Mezcal and Tequila Week. Yesterday was Father’s Day and it was the first Father’s Day that Robert had been apart from his son Asher, and, more recently, my son Richard too. So, we called an audible and I made Robert breakfast in bed. Then we went to the gym and antiquing. I bought Robert a Wild Turkey 1976 bi-centennial decanter; a Shakey’s Pizza 24-ounce beer schooner; and a 1950 bongo album by Les Baxter called Skins. (All of these he picked out for himself.)

The quintessential Father’s Day gift.

He spent the afternoon on a deadline (for another publication, harumph!). And I spent it making bolognese with wild boar, and a side of wild boar sausage. (Wild boar two ways!). Caesar salad and stuffed scallops completed the Father’s Day feast.

Thank you for understanding about the delay. I hope your day was wonderful and peaceful wherever you are.

As we are running the remainder of the Mezcal tastings in their own post on Friday, we’ve extended the 20% sale until then!

—Mary Kate

An Oaxaca City dog.

Until We Meet Again

It really has been a heck of a week! The Knicks won the championship for the first time in five decades! There was a ticker tape parade that attracted two million people. The Martini Expo had a stand at the Chicago Cocktail Classic last Sunday. And we’ve posted about Mezcal and Tequila all week. These are all good things!

Over the past week we’ve reviewed all kinds of Tequilas (as noted below, the Mezcal reviews will post on Friday); we did an in-depth interview with one of the people we admire most in agave spirits, Misty Kalkofen; compared canned agave cocktails to their freshly made inspirations; posted recipes recommended by some of your favorite writers, bar owners and bartenders; and wrote about a new Mexico City Margarita bar that we know you will love.

Today, we take you to Oaxaca, the home state of many of the world’s great Mezcals. We visited with the Agua Magica team back in April. They really showed us the town, and we took a thousand photos, so we ask you to sit back while we crank up the old projector for our slide show.

On Friday, we will finish out the Mezcal tastings. To be honest, it is a very complex spirit and we don’t want to sell it short. Each bottle takes quite some time to taste and review. We’re thrilled to do it, so thanks for your patience.

Becino Hotel

Calle Porfirio Diaz 208, Oaxaca

Hotel Becino, the lobby when we first arrived and the next morning. The view from our breakfast n the roof top cafe and my favorite coffee ever.

The newly opened Hotel Becino is situated in the Oaxaca City Historic Centre, and nestled into a historic building. As it turned out, it was walking distance from everywhere we wanted to go. We felt that we were a part of this beautiful city.

The staff at this nine-room hotel couldn’t have been nicer, providing treats upon our arrival, showing us everything the room had to offer and making sure they were available, while simultaneously imparting a delightful sense of privacy that only a hotel of this size can offer. The room was decorated with stone, wood and hand woven textiles and it gave us a tactile sense of this historic city. The comforts of air-conditioning, making ourselves in-room coffee and enjoying a freshly made rooftop breakfast each day were not lost on these two weary travelers.

The courtyard of the Hotel Becino.

Tacos Sierra

Miguel Hidalgo 1310, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico

There’s only one kind of taco at Tacos Sierra.

We are told Tacos Sierra is the place for some of the best tacos in Oaxaca. They only offer one kind. The pork is sliced fresh from the trompo (vertical rotisserie). The only accompaniments available are onions and a very spicy sauce. The tacos are rolled up in their tortillas and arrive five on a plate. They serve tortas as well, but we were sold on the tacos at first bite. (We experienced some Michelin-level restaurants on this trip, but this simple taqueria was Robert’s favorite food experience. There’s nothing quite like doing one thing and doing it well.)

One of the advantages of a taco party being hosted by one of the greatest wine minds in the world is that they bring along bottles of their own choosing. Champagne, it turns out, goes very well with tacos.

When you eat tacos with sommeliers, there is Champagne.

Contrafuerte

1108 Calle Morelos, Oaxaca Centro

Contrafuerte bar in Oaxaca City.

If you are going to create a Mezcalería Speakeasy, please make it in the ancient ruin of a church, open to the heavens like this one. Contrafuerte was just a short walk from Tacos Sierra. There was Mezcal, cocktails, friendly people and even a roving band that stopped in to put you in the correct mood for a little well-intentioned blasphemy.

Don Rogelio Juan Hernandez

San Juan del Río, Oaxaca.

An earthen agave pit at Agua Magica.

Rafael Shin, the founder of Agua Magica Mezcal, brought us to the brand’s palenque high in the mountains of San Juan del Rio. There we met Don Rogelio Juan Hernandez, the fifth-generation mezcalero and his son, Julio, who make the spirit. We spent the day absorbed in the process of making Mezcal with him and his family and colleagues. That, however, is a story we will tell later this year! Stay tuned.

Robert and mezcalero Don Rogelio Juan Hernandez.

Alfonsina

Calle Garcia Vigil 183, 71232 Santa Cruz, Oaxaca

Rafael Shin introducing Chef Jorge León.

As we approached the palenque early in the day, we saw a woman building a fire in an outdoor cooking area complete with comal, behind the building where the Mezcal was distilled. We had no idea what was in store for us. Somehow, Rafael Shin had persuaded Chef Jorge León and his team from the noted Oaxaca City restaurant Alfonsina to come to the palenque to cook for us—something that would make any Michelin Guide reader verde with envy.

Alfonsina serves traditional Oaxacan cuisine, prepared with local ingredients, in a relaxed, but elegant environment. It is on everyone’s must-go list for Oaxaca. Owners León and his mother, Doña Elvia, are known for their restaurant’s out-of-the-way location in the suburb of San Juan Bautista La Raya, near the airport. (More than one person told us a meal at Alfonsina was their traditional final stop before catching their plane.) This dinner, however, was even a bit more out of the way than the airport!

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The meal was transformative in ways we had not expected. Each dish was delicious, but some were wholly new to us in format and ingredients. Their mole, a signature dish for good reason, was so good that some at our table asked for repeats of that dish. And their house made pulque is equally singular in that you will want only this pulque going forward.

Our favorite things from the incredible lunch, their house made pulque, the outdoor kitchen, and the best mole we’ve had.

Levadura de Olla

C. de Manuel García Vigil 304, Ruta Independencia, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca

Scenes from Levadura de Ella.

Michelin stars seem out of place in Oaxaca, but they are there, and we cannot blame the judges for bestowing one on Levadura de Olla and Chef Thalia Barrios Garcia. (We should have known we were in for a treat when we spotted cook and writer Christopher Kimball from Milk Street seated not too far away.)

Garcia’s menu—an ode to her hometown, San Mateo Yucutindoo—is an advanced study in the role of vegetables in Mexican cuisine. And on our night there, the subject was tomatoes. It was tomato season in Oaxaca, something signified by a large table full of them that we passed as we entered the restaurant. Tomatoes weren’t alone in having a moment. We began to chuckle after a while, as the waiter seemed to announce that every dish featured some bit of produce that was currently in season. Sometimes you just get lucky, I guess.

What we couldn’t have guessed was their emphasis on cocktails, which were inventive and surprising.

A cocktail at Levadura de Olla.

Taller Jacobo & Maria Angeles

San Martin, Tilcajete

In Zapotec culture each person shares their soul and every part of their being with a spirit animal, and a carving called a tonas is made of these animals. But here’s a tip: if anyone asks you to guess what your animal is, don’t even try. It will never be what you expect. Robert was informed his were a chameleon and a butterfly (each person is represented by two animals); and Mary Kate is a coyote and a snake. (When you tell people you are a snake, people make an “oooh” sound).

Part of our last day in Oaxaca was spent driving far south to San Martin, Tilcajete, to the workshop of Jacobo & María Angeles. This beautiful, partially open-air studio employs one hundred artists, including students, in the making of brightly painted, unique tonas. They make the wooden animals from the local copal trees. As we toured he workshop, we watched the craftsmen carve and paint animals.

Our favorite part of the tour was when the guide showed how different pigments are mixed to make different colors. Of course, the highlight for Robert was when dead cochineal insects were ground to produce a vibrant red. For many years, cochineal was used to lend Campari its red color, and it is still an ingredient in other red bitters. This was the first time Robert came face to face with the historic bug. It just proves that all creative roads eventually lead back to cocktails.

The raw material for dyes at Taller Jacobo & Maria Angeles.

Almú

Esq Av Oriente San Martin Tricajetr. C.P. 71506 San Martin, Tilcajete, Oaxaca

The scene at Almú.

Every fiber in you is awakened upon entering the grounds at Almú. The sky; the forest of plants and trees; the brilliant colors of the sculpture crafted of clay and wood; the scent of the logs burning in the kitchen—all of this guides you to this open-air restaurant. Long wooden tables and chairs sit upon the copper-hued earth, under a protective canopy adorned with hanging plants.

Almú Is a magical place. Each dish was delicious, from the salsas to the cheese-filled tlayudas to a trio of moles (one of which we all helped to “make” by stirring the pot for a minute). The hours passed quickly and too soon we were on our way back to Oaxaca City. Salud!

Scenes at Almú

In Situ

Av. Jose Maria Morelos 511 Col. Centro, Oaxaca

David Castillo pouring Mezcal at In Situ.

At In Situ, owners Ulises Torrentera and Sandra Ortiz Brena have created a place for one to learn about Mezcal from experts who gauge your education during a visit though a series of questions—a gentle, delightful conversation, really. We began slowly and by the end of our visit, had tasted through a series of fascinating Mezcals. Each was poured into a glass copita. We learned about their makers and their methods of production in a way that stayed with us. We learned more in our hour there than at any other place we visited. Perhaps this is why In Situ was atop everyone’s recommendation list for our visit. We want to thank bartender David Castillo for his kindness and generosity in sharing his knowledge with us. It was an invaluable experience.

As an added bonus, the bartenders in the back were making cocktails for an online course. When they spied us having a tasting, they sent the drinks out to us to compliment our experience. They were excellent, among the best drinks of the trip, and beautifully presented.

Scenes from In Situ.

We’ve truly just scratched the surface of the agave spirits world this past week. Thanks so much for joining us here. We can’t wait to share more tastings with you this Friday.

See you then!

Robert and Mary Kate

Don’t forget the 20% off sale lasts until the final bottle is opened at the end of this week. We hope you’ll take this opportunity to support The Mix.