The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Jesse Casey's avatar
Jesse Casey
37m

Each time I've been to Oaxaca, I've had multiple transcendent food/drink experiences. And when it's time to go home, I leave feeling like I've only scratched the surface. Alfonsina was so good! But so were the tacos at a nondescript stall in one of the mercados!

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Martin Doudoroff's avatar
Martin Doudoroff
1h

I gotta get back to Oaxaca… too many irresistible new things

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