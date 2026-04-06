The view from our table at The Ivy in London.

We stepped from the dirty sidewalk of Metropolitan Avenue into the impeccable darkness that was Jr. & Son, an old bar recently transformed into a new restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. I gave my name for our 5 p.m. reservation to the front-of-house people, who were young, thin, and dressed in black, as are so many front-of-house people at New York restaurants.

I looked to my left down the narrow boxcar that is Jr. & Son’s front dining room. Every table and booth was vacant; we had arrived at their opening time. One of the hosts said “Right this way,” and led us through the empty room, full of seating possibilities. We stopped in front of a snug, two-person booth just to the left of the bus station and across from the service bar.

Before I continue, a few words on bus stations.

This piece of jargon may not be familiar to readers who have never worked in a restaurant or bar. “Bus” in this context does not mean a vehicle of mass transport, but the verb meaning “to clear.” Bus stations are where restaurant workers, primarily servers and the bussers who assist them, do their dirty work. A bus station is typically composed of a shelving unit anywhere from waist height to much higher. On the shelves are a catalogue of equipment needed for serving diners, including cutlery, glassware, dishes, napkins, tablecloths and more. There is also usually a computer screen equipped with a POS system into which servers register orders and calculate bills. There are also typically one or more bus trays, into which staff deposit dirty dishes. These are later transferred to the kitchen to be washed.

I know this intimately as my first job was as a dishwasher at a restaurant in Wisconsin. I was then promoted to bus boy and the bus station, located near the kitchen entrance, was home base as I ran between tables and the kitchen each shift. Even in this day and age where dishes are often transported directly from the diners to the dishwashers, the servers’ station is a busy place.

Dining near a bus station is like buying a house near the airport. The traffic is constant; it is never quiet; and you must constantly contend with the business of other people. Tables near bus stations are, along with those near the kitchen or the bathroom, the worst tables at any restaurant. And everyone who works in a restaurant knows it.

Belinda Chang, the well-known James Beard Award-winning sommelier and hospitality veteran, has worked at many restaurants. She has long studied the psychology and geography of “power tables” versus not. “The one thing that is consistent in all of these,” she said, “is the table near the bathroom is the worst table, the table near the bus station is the worst table.”

I know this, too. And so, at Jr. & Son, I gazed balefully at the booth near the bus station. I asked the host if we could have a different table. His forced half-smile flattened into a straight line. He obliged, but was grumpy about it. He remained unhappy with us thereafter.

The view upon our entering Jr. & Son in Brooklyn. We were show the table near the bus station, to the left where all the staff is gathered.

There has been, of late, some very intelligent reporting about ageism in the restaurant business. These stories typically address this bias as it affects restaurant and bar staff. But there is another kind of ageism, one that targets customers.

This can express itself in many subtle and not-so-subtle ways. A bartender can look right through an older customer, even though they’ve been occupying a stool, unserved, for 15 minutes. A gatekeeper with an iPad can pretend there is no available seating for the next two hours, and offer to take your name; then, once you finally gain entry, you’re faced with a half-empty bar. Or the front of house folks can lead your old feet back to the table near the bus station or restroom where, hopefully, you won’t cramp the style of other, younger, more desirable diners.

Dining near a bus station is like buying a house near the airport. The traffic is constant; it is never quiet; and you must constantly contend with the business of other people.

Until recently, I did not really believe this sort of discrimination existed. I tend to think the best of people until they give me a reason to think otherwise. Moreover, I have to admit, I didn’t see ageism because it largely didn’t affect me.

But then I turned 60, and a sort of guillotine came down in terms of my social profile within the restaurant world. I began to be shown bad table after bad table in restaurants. At first, I was in denial. It was all a coincidence, I told myself; the hosts didn’t mean anything by it. (Besides, to be honest, I am from the Midwest, and I was taught not to complain in restaurants as it is considered rude. My wife Mary Kate has accused me of eating undercooked chicken just in order not to be seen as disagreeable to the staff.)

Mary Kate was less charitable in her assessments of our progressively poor placement in restaurants. She is much better at sussing out the ulterior motivations of others than I am. This perhaps comes with the territory when you are a woman, and are more accustomed to daily, regular discrimination and sexism. She told me, long before I accepted it, that we were being given tables near the bus station or restroom exactly because we were older than the average patron.

By the time we suffered the Jr. & Son indignity, I knew it was true.

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To be doubly sure I wasn’t imagining things, I turned to Facebook and posted my thoughts. “I thought it was just me!” responded whiskey expert and author Robin Robinson. His reply was echoed by others.

“I think it’s a province of metropolitan centers,” said Robinson, who has worked in hospitality all his life. “New York, San Francisco, maybe Dallas, ones that have a youth obsession, where image is everything. I’m aware of the consicous class divisions we have in the hospitality game. Even so, I find it more prevalent in areas that have more of a vibe and look. Restaurants are all about the look. They always have been, they always will be. Older people will always be given second-class status.”

“Out of sight, out of mind,” said Shannon Mustipher, the noted bartender, author and spirits expert. “It’s not just an ageism thing, this can apply to POC guests or anyone who doesn’t fit the ‘profile’ or ‘look’ of the target customer.”

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Restaurant ageism is not limited to the United States. I was recently hit by the bus-station-booth whammy twice in one day in London.

I have fond memories from 25 years ago of having lunched at The Ivy, the old restaurant in the heart of the West End theater district. It used to be a haunt of Noel Coward and other theater luminaries. I recall vividly a quiet, dignified place where the daily newspapers were brought to my table unbidden. I was 35 then.

Over the last decade, the current owners of The Ivy have transformed the brand into a chain of forty spin-off restaurants, called The Ivy Collection. They ruined the original location on West Street by placing a ridiculous circus of a bar in the center of the dining room, spoiling all sightlines.

We were well-dressed for our lunch. Nonetheless, we were seated in a corner booth directly opposite the bus station. This meant we were privy to how incompetent The Ivy’s staff were, as we enjoyed an uninterrupted view of five staffers trying, unsuccessfully, to debone the Dover Sole. I had foolishly ordered the famous dish, thinking, “Of course, The Ivy knows how to serve Dover Sole.”

All the kings horses and all the kings men at The Ivy trying to debone a fish.

When the maître d' asked how our meal was going, Mary Kate said, “I feel I could join the staff right now, I’ve learned so much about how you do things.”

Later that same day, we visited Rules, possibly London’s most famous and historic restaurant. Neither of us had ever been, so we were very excited. Our reservation was early, so I figured we would have no problem getting a good table.

No such luck. We were led through room one, then room two, past dark walls covered with countless old portraits and taxidermy, around a corner to a third room, to a table with a dead-on view of an enormous central bus station.

I froze in my tracks. I could no longer ignore the bias that was staring me in the face, but had to fight it. I turned to the host, and said, “We’d rather not sit opposite the wait station. Do you have another table?” Without any fuss, she led us to a corner booth in the second room with a wonderful view of the restaurant.

Our splendid view at Rules in London, after we asked to be reseated. To the right, you can see the large bus station where they tried to put us.

This begged the question: why had she not just seated us there in the first place?

Ah, there’s the rub. Because her unspoken motivation is a baked-in form of discrimination in the hospitality world that dare not speak its name. When I reached out to people in the hospitality business about this article, not a single bar or restaurant owner, or front-of-house person employed at same, stepped forward to speak (at least not on the record). I was not surprised. Why would anyone admit to such a thing?

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“I never asked a front of house manager” about ageism-based seating, the owner of a prominent San Francisco bar told me. He spoke with me on the condition of anonymity. “I think it’s one of those quiet secrets that you don’t talk about openly.”

He considers it partly a transfer to the restaurant world of an attitude that was once reserved to the velvet-rope world of clubs.

“‘You don’t help our restaurant’s vibe,’” he continued, imagining an ageist restaurant’s reasoning. “‘Your age doesn’t help us attract influencers.’ I think there’s a certain extra sensistity for women in middle age. You feel invisible.”

Being the owner of a restaurant or bar doesn’t necessary spare you from ageism when you visit another restaurant or bar. That same bar owner told me a story about going to a high-profile cocktail bar, the kind that regularly makes lists like the 50 Best Bars.

“We walked in within 20 minutes of opening and walked downstairs into their main room. There were six people in there.” The host didn’t seat them there, however, but led them instead to an anteroom where 12 other people were seated. “They were obviously holding out for younger, more attractive people to seat in the main room. I thought, ‘This is so transparent. What did I do wrong?’ I made the reservation. I went out of my way to do this. I called months in advance. Why does that never seem to help?”

Ageism is not only deployed by high-end restaurants and bars. I have experienced it in humble diners as well. Last summer, while motoring down to the Delaware shore, we stopped in Wilmington to check out the Charcoal Pit, a classic burger joint that has been around since 1954. The restaurant was two-thirds empty. There were plenty of lovely booths available by the front window. But the hostess led us to a table in the back room across from the ladies room, where, as the door opened and closed, you had a full view of the bathroom.

Nor is this practice limited to large cities like New York or London. A few weeks ago, we checked out Mother’s, a new restaurant in Milwaukee that was recently nominated for a James Beard Award. It is located in a beautiful old building that was once home to an ancient saloon called the White House Inn. The room still has the beautiful old dark-wood back bar and walk-in freezers with wooden doors.

About a half of the dozen tables in the main dining room were still empty when we checked in. Still, we were seated at the far end of the room at a table that faced a large wooden cupboard that looking suspiciously like a bus station.

“Is this an active bus station?” Mary Kate asked. The host assured us it wasn’t.

Our initial table at Mother’s in Milwaukee. Note the walk in freezer to the right. The bus station was directly behind us.

That was a lie. Every staff member in the place used the cupboard to fetch napkins and glasses and silverware, forever passing behind us. Not only that, they frequently walked in front of us as well in order to go in and out of the old walk-in freezers.

After ten minutes of this crosstown traffic, we asked to be reseated and were put at the opposite end of the room.

Again, the obvious question is: why not just seat us there in the first place? Wouldn’t it make more sense to only seat people at the worst table in the restaurant as a last resort? In the latter scenario, at least, I would understand, knowing there were no other available tables.

“If the room is cranking and there’s nothing to be done, I will suffer through it,” said Chang. “But I will clock it.”

To seat someone at the worst table when there are still other options will always read as an intentional insult.

It was a shame, because the meal at Mother’s was excellent and inventive. They are doing great culinary work there. But our first experience was colored by that seating fiasco. They had put their worst foot forward. This is particularly unfortunate, as Mother’s promotes itself as a space meant to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion. That is one of the reasons we were so eager to go in the first place. But we also, of course, wanted to dine in comfort.

Some people I spoke to are more forgiving of such poor treatment. “I always will determine how they will address the situation,” said Robinson. “If I express a displeasure with that particular table, and they address that to my satisfaction, I’m willing to give them a second chance.”

I fear I am not. I will recommend Mother’s to others for the food. But I’ll probably never go back myself.

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It has been suggested to me that one of the forces at work here is the host is doing their best to evenly distribute diners throughout the restaurant. Various sections of a restaurant are divided up among the servers, and each of those servers wants their tables occupied. I am sure this is happening. I recall it being the case in the 1980s during my brief career as a waiter.

This means some poor server—usually the one with the least seniority—is saddled with the tables by the restroom and bus station. And it also means that some unfortunate patrons will be herded into that less-desirable geography.

“Sometimes they are trying to fill the tables equitably,” agreed Chang. “But that’s not the guest’s problem.”

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Others suggested that the digital age of social media has exacerbated the problem.

“I think now restaurants have to share so much imagery of the space that they want to make sure that everyone depicted in the space is young and attractive,” said the San Francisco bar owner. ”Look at a hotel website, and there are incredibly beautiful 22-year-olds walking into the lobby. Go to the hotel and every one is 55, because they can afford to stay there.”

The image thing can’t be discounted. And sometimes it is counter-intuitive. While interviewing people for this article, a common theme cropped up: people were well-dressed for their night out, yet they were still hidden away at a bad table. This resonated with me, because I, too, typically dress in a suit when dining out. I suddenly realized, however, that my sartorial choices were probably working against me. In an age where young people pride themselves on their expensive, name brand sneakers, t-shirts and the “right” kind of jeans, wearing a suit at a restaurant may be the exact opposite of cool. I was telegraphing: old-fashioned, square, old.

“I think you might be onto something,” said Robert Haynes-Peterson, a veteran food and drink writer, when I ran this theory by him. “I think that could be a thing.”

Haynes-Peterson recently visited an Italian restaurant in the Seattle area with a friend. He had made a reservation. “We were definitely dressed a little better than anyone else. We walked in. There were maybe two tables full.” The host walked them through the entire restaurant to a table tucked between the bus station and a wall. “I was like, ‘I don’t think we can get in there. I don’t think we want to be there.’ They offered us the seat next to that, banked up next to wait station. We accepted it.”

“Maybe they don’t expect us to tip well,” Haynes-Peterson continued, trying to justify the host’s actions. “Or maybe they thought, ‘You’re not going to order as much alcohol.’ Or young people will think, ‘I don’t want to go there, we’re underdressed.’ It makes them feel insecure.”

A few more bad-seating stories. (I have lots of them, and I intend to tell them all, so strap in.)

There was the popular, well-regarded restaurant in Ridgewood, Queens, where, if we had been walked any farther to get to our table we would have been in the back yard. It was a U-shaped booth sandwiched between two walls. On the other side of one wall was not only a bus station, but also the restrooms and an entrance to the kitchen. On one wall of our booth was the lighting board for the restaurant. For a while, we toyed with pranking the place by turning various lights on and off. No one would have seen us doing it. We were invisible!

Lights! Camera! Bad table!

There was the fancy cafe where we made a reservation for Christmas morning breakfast, only to be led through the cheerful front dining room and bar, around a corner to the table next to the bus station in a second larger dining room—with no one else in it. Merry Christmas!

And there was the high-toned wine bar and restaurant in Manhattan. Despite arriving for my reservation at 4 p.m. to a room that had only one other party in it, I was placed in the corner at a two-seat high top next to the bus station, and the bathrooms, and an open door to some sort of storeroom. I was joined there by my son, who was late. I had been sharing my bus station blues with him recently. When he walked in and saw where I had been seated, his lips curled into a wry smile.

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A busy bus station at Gymkhana in Las Vegas. Our table can be glimpsed to the right.

Finally, we recently had the opportunity to dine at the Las Vegas location of Gymkhana, the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant from London. The location opened a few months ago and is, I was told, a particularly hard reservation to get.

We arrived for our 6:30 p.m. reservation to a half-filled restaurant with many, many seating options, including banquettes in the front room, stools at the bar (we don’t mind eating at the bar; in fact we prefer it), and various small tables scattered about the floor. Instead we were taken through two dining rooms to a table in the very back next to a bus station with a POS system that seemed to be used by every single waiter in the restaurant. Next to us was an identical two-top that wasn’t directly in the path of the bus station. But we weren’t seated there.

We were too exhausted to put up a fierce fight that night. But we did mention our inauspicious location to the waiter, and pointed out the table next to us as a better alternative. He looked at the table, then looked at us, but did not offer to move us.

The table remained unoccupied during our entire meal, which we rushed through in order to leave the place and wash the taint of ageism off our psyches as quickly as possible.

(Full disclosure: I was in Las Vegas on business with the casino group that housed Gymkhana and the meal was complimentary. Perhaps that is the reason we were given the bad table in question.)

Near us at Gymkhana was a large party of about 12 people. They seemed important and were spending a lot of money. For a short time, this made me feel a bit better. If we were in the same room as those high rollers, how badly positioned could we be?

But those scales fell from my eyes when Chang pointed out to me that, in restaurants, large parties are typically seated in dark, remote corners.

So we were in Siberia after all.

If there is any silver lining in my researching this story, it is that my name may become a byword for this fight against injustice.

The San Francisco bar owner, with whom I had discussed this issue, told me a story recently. He and his wife went to a “really nice new steakhouse” in San Francisco. They had dressed up. He had a sport coat on, she a dress. Everyone else in the restaurant looked slovenly by comparison. They had made a reservation more than a month prior.

Still, they “got sat in this terrible little table shoved up against the waiter station and the POS terminal. Really loud and high traffic area next to the bar.”

His wife turned to him and said one word: “Simonson!”

“I knew immediately that we had instantly created a code word for when you are given a terrible seat in a restaurant,” he told me. “We just asked politely and got moved to a much better area.”

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The hospitality business is a tough one. Costs are high and profit margins are thin. And few of the new hot spots in large cities are mom-and-pop affairs. Those terrible tables near the bus station and bathroom are part of that horrible calculus. They have to exist, because real estate is money, particularly in cities like New York and San Francisco where space is at a premium.

Mary Kate used to work for a hospitality architect that took table spacing in a restaurant as seriously as any other part of the interior. There needed to be a certain amount of distance between tables for diners to feel comfortable. But that’s not how things work now, when floor space is measured in dollars not inches and profits for shareholders are too important. So tables are wedged too close to each other, and there is no spare space to keep diners at a safe distance from bus stations. In a world where even bar stools are monetized with place settings for dinner guests, how can we expect restaurants to give an inch for their customers’ comfort?

“There’s a massive investment of money,” said Robinson. “People want to make sure they’re getting their ROI.” And if restaurateurs think that placing pretty young things front and center, and old fogeys in the back, is going to get them that return faster, they’re going to do that.

How they communicate that social stratification to their staff and get them to enforce it remains the industry-insider mystery. But it’s no mystery that it is enforced.

“There’s a lot of ways of communicating in a restaurant that are very subtle,” said Robinson. “People are highly conscious of themselves and their own look. There is a lot of silent communication. You understand: ‘I fit in here, I don’t fit in here.’ There’s a casting call. You got cast in that position [as host], and you got cast there by management. If this is a private equity company that opened a restaurant, you can bet that have a certain look in mind. It’s the chef you put in there, the bartender you put in there. There is enormous amount of that going on.”

The customer is someone management can’t cast in advance. They can only hope to manage the cattle call when the doors open, relegating this older diner to the back row of the chorus line, and that younger one to the center spotlight. The older customer can fight for a better part, but ultimately with limited success.

The other option for the customer? Just don’t audition for that show.

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Bar Shot: New Riff Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

Some craft brands launch and then stay the same year after year. Others get better and better as time goes on.

New Riff is one of the latter. It was introduced by entrepreneur Ken Lewis in 2014, at the time just another new whiskey to jump on the bandwagon during the Bourbon and rye booms of the 2010s. Lewis made a big deal about making a bottled-in bond product and that their whiskey was made without resorting to chill filtration (a hot topic at the time). Both boasts were embossed upon each glass bottle. Since then, however, the distillery has kept hard at work, improving its whiskeys every year.

The Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is part of New Riff’s core group of offerings. It has a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted rye, and is aged four years in full-size 53-gallon toasted and charred new oak barrels. It is meant to follow in the tradition of the famous 95% rye whiskeys made at MGP in Indiana. In fact, New Riff sought the guidance of Larry Ebersold of Seagram’s, who made that rye, in making their new version.

New Riff whiskeys have always been bold, spicy numbers and the straight rye is no exception. The nose is very spicy like a spice box, with some dried fruit, chocolate shavings, caramel and wood in there. The palate pulled out some surprising red fruit notes, but then shifts quickly sideways into spice and wood. At the end there are some bitter notes. For a youngish rye, it shows a lot of maturity and is surprisingly smooth. I suspected it would do well in a Manhattan—the sweet vermouth harnessing its spiciness a bit—and it did, leading to a full-bodied cocktail.

Odds and Ends…

My new book, Bourbon and Rye Cocktails, is available for pre-order! It will be published by Ten Speed Press on Oct. 13. (If you want a free, signed copy of it in advance, all you need to do is sign up for a Bar Regular Subscription.)… Doug Tirola, the noted documentary film maker, will unveil his latest film, Bernstein’s Wall, about conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, at Film Forum on April 24. Tirola will be present to conduct a post-screen talk… Cole’s, the famous Los Angeles restaurant that is renowned as the originator of the French Dip sandwich, and which housed the trailblazing cocktail bar The Varnish in its back room until recently, has finally closed for good. Its last date of service was March 29. Owner Cedd Moses announced the icon, which opened in 1908, would shutter back in July 2025. But public outcry led to a stay of execution and the place remained open for another nine months… An exhibit about the Fee Brothers bitters company, curated and installed by the students and faculty of @rit_artdesign’s MUSE 354- Exhibition Design class, had opened in Rochester, New York. It will run through April 11 at the University Gallery in Booth Hall at Rochester Institute of Technology… The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its restaruant and chef awards… Ferdinando’s Focacceria, the 121-year-old Brooklyn Sicilian-food institution that closed last year, and has since been taken over by the team behind nearby Cafe Spaghetti, will reopen at 151 Union Street on April 15.… The Major Food Group has plans to take over operations of Tribeca Grill, the famous restaurant that Robert De Niro and Drew Nieporent ran from 1990 until 2025, when they closed it. Major Food Group currently runs The Grill, Torrisi and Carbone, among others… Kirstie Kimball, the voice behind the Twin Cites-based food Substack beyond beurre blanc, interviewed me and others about the future of Indy journalism.