The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

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Hanna Raskin's avatar
Hanna Raskin
4h

I'm with Mary Kate: Women diners see this kind of mistreatment way before 60. I'm only 49, and recently shared my supposedly solo meal at a ritzy restaurant in Florida with a swinging kitchen door.

I'll never understand the practice from an economic perspective, since well-dressed, middle-aged patrons are usually there to spend. But what I find most galling about it is the implication that the guest is too dumb or doddering to know the difference.

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
3h

"Your age doesn’t help us attract influencers"

I thought restaurants & bars wanted to attract paying customers.

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