Canned and bottled cocktails–known in the industry at RTDs (Ready-To-Drink)—have been rampant since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. In fact, RTDs are presently one of the few growth categories in the booze industry.

And among those RTDs are some cocktails made with agave spirits, as the producers can’t very well ignore the public’s thirst for Tequila and Mezcal.

Possibly no maker of RTDs puts out more canned agave cocktails than Tip Top out of Georgia. In fact, they recently put out a limited edition package called Tequila and Mezcal Variety 6-Pack. (Did they know that Mezcal and Tequila Week was around the corner at The Mix?)

One of these packs was sent to The Mix. It includes two cans each of the Margarita, Oaxaca Old-Fashioned and Naked and Famous. So we decided to put them to the test, tasting them alongside freshly mixed versions of the cocktails.