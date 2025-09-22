Cocktail historians were critical to the advent of the cocktail renaissance. Without their research and writings, there were no classic cocktails to recreate, no great bartending tradition to reclaim. And there has been no cocktail historian more prominent, more complete in his influence than David Wondrich.

I doubt there’s been a craft cocktail program launched over the past 18 years where the creators haven’t, at some point, consulted one of Wondrich’s books, be it his seminal study of American mixological history, Imbibe!, published in 2008; Punch, his singular study on the mother beverage of all cocktails, from 2010; or the monumental Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails, written with Noah Rothbaum and brought out in 2021.

Now, Wondrich is back with arguably the most surprising volume of his long career. It’s a graphic novel. The Comic Book History of the Cocktail tells the centuries-long story of mixed drinks in illustrations (by Dean Kotz) and captions. The Mix caught up with Wondrich to discuss the new work. After our Q&A, you’ll find a pictorial excerpt of the book.

THE MIX: How did this book come about?

David Wondrich: Julie Bennett at Ten Speed Press asked me if I’d be interested in adding a cocktail book to their Comic Book Story of X series. I had been thinking about doing something in the comic-book vein for a really long time, and so I jumped at the chance. Plus it was a way to write a connected, Punch-to-Pegu Club history of the cocktail that focused more on the big picture than the minute details. After doing the Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails, I was ready for that.

THE MIX: Obviously, this was a very different book project for you than all your previous works. Can you describe what the process was like? How did you and Dean Kotz put together the puzzle of the text and illustrations?

DW: The way it worked is I wrote a script with stage directions, so to speak, for each page: so may panels, as the individual drawings are known, and what should be portrayed in each, plus dialogue and captions. This went to Dean, along with pictures of everything and everybody I could find a picture of: a typical early American barroom, for instance, or Ada Coleman of the Savoy. Dean would then roughly sketch it out, we’d adjust what needed adjusting—and there was precious little of that—and then he’d do a formal version in ink. As one can imagine, that took some time.

THE MIX: Do you think this book will bring a different sort of reader to the world of cocktails than would a traditional work of cocktail scholarship?

DW: I certainly hope so, although I realize it’s still a pretty heavy lift for someone who is coming to the topic cold, so to speak. It’s really aimed at people who already have an interest and want to learn more, but not to the extent of reading something like Imbibe or A Proper Drink. For the cocktail curious, let’s say. But the Comic Book History is also the first detailed, researched beginning-to-now history of the cocktail in a generation, since William Grimes’ groundbreaking Straight up or on the Rocks, and a whole lot of information has been turned up since then; a whole lot of people hauled out of the shadows. So even if you’re deep into the culture, there’s something to be learned here—even if it’s just that Joseph Heller’s Milo Minderbender in Catch 22 was largely based on Don the Beachcomber.

Excerpt - The So-Called Dark Ages:

Odds and Ends…

From Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, I will be serving drinks at the Door Kinetic Arts Festival (DKAF), as I have for the last several years. It promises to be a blockbuster line-up this year, with performances by the Chicago dance group Lucky Plush, Deaf West Theater and playwright Rick Cleveland. This year, my son Asher Simonson will be helping out… On Sept. 27, I will be in Kansas City at the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery talking Martinis and Negronis with legendary gin distiller Tom Nichol (for many years the master distiller at Tanqueray and creator of Rieger’s excellent gin)… Negroni Week, an annual celebration of the Negroni hosted by Imbibe magazine, will take place Sept. 22-28… Solly’s Grille, the iconic hamburger joint in Milwaukee that invented the Butter Burger, is up for sale… Ryan Chetiyawardana, the founder of the sprawling family of high-concept Mr. Lyan cocktail bars, is opening his first bar in New York. It will be the second location of his London bar Seed Library… Film Forum will screen a retrospective of actor Peter Sellars’ career in honor of what would have been Sellars 100th birthday. It began Sept. 19 and will run through Oct. 2. Featured films include The Party, I’m All Right Jack, Being There, Dr. Strangelove, Lolita and The Ladykillers… Nicole Ciampino, the head bartender at the swanky Clemente Bar in side Eleven Madison Park, has left that post after less than a year. Her last day will be Oct. 1… Bespoke, Robby Dow's new all-day café and aperitivo bar located in Wilmington, NC, will on Sept. 23 stage a pop up & full menu takeover at Grand Army, his old stomping ground… Composer Nann Steffens will host a release party of her latest CD at the Great Hall in Memorial Union in Madison, WI, on Nov. 1… Cape Town Cocktail Week, a new seven-day cocktail safari that aims to position Cape Town as a global cocktail hotspot, will run from December 10-16. The event is the brainchild of South African cocktail writer and consultant Leah Van Deventer… Adam Reiner’s new book The New Rules of Dining Out was published on Sept. 19… Finally, The Martini Expo, the first staged event produced by The Mix—as well as the first convention devoted to the culture of the Martini cocktail—took place at Industry City Sept. 12-13, and was a resounding success. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and everyone who attended. We are still very tired, but look to this space for a thorough recap of the proceedings in the weeks to come.