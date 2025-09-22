The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
2d

Nice way to start my Monday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin Doudoroff's avatar
Martin Doudoroff
2d

I’ve seen the book, too. It’s still thoroughly Wondrichian and substantive. It should also be appealing to some “non-readers” that I know (even though there’s plenty to read in it).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture