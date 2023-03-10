Midweek, Toot-wise, outside Long Island Bar.

Happy Friday! With this post, we are introducing an new, occasional Friday feature called “On a Toot!” (It’s old slang for a drinking spree. Look it up.) In it, I try to remember some of the liquid highlights of the week, and other highlights in general. “On a Toot!” will only run on Fridays and will only be available to paid subscribers. We hope you enjoy it.

Dinner Parties May Be Out, But Cocktail Parties For Dinner Are Always In.

As you know from reading this newsletter, in December we were in Spain. And while we were sitting at our last meal before heading to the airport—at El Chigre in Barcelona eating “squid bombs”— I had the realization that my favorite meals were in tapas form.

A Squid Bomb at El Chigre.

The funny thing is that I don’t really like squid and I would only order a “squid bomb” tapas dish (fried stuffed octopus with aioli) because it’s not a big investment. I mean, there’ll be lots of other dishes coming up, right? So, if I don’t like this, I can just move on. (I loved it, by the way—crisp, tender, not at all what I expected.)

The same went for the various other small dishes I had on the trip, including all different sorts of croquettes; consommé at LHardy, an ancient restaurant and cafe in Madrid; broiled razor clams at La Bodequita in Barcelona; and fried sardines at Bar La Plata, a small corner tapas bar, also in Barcelona. Those items were just one small part of the wide variety of bites at those meals. It was exciting, convivial and fun. It’s a great way to “pair cocktails with dinner” as chefs and bar chefs often try in vain to do.

Our order at La Bodequita in Barcelona.

But most of all, it reminded me of something my son and I would do when he was young called “Cocktail Party for Dinner.”

When my son Richard was young, but old enough to venture home alone after school, I would often arrive at our place from my job at the Princeton office of architect Michael Graves around 7:30 p.m. When I got there, I didn't feel like cooking; and Richard certainly didn't feel like sitting down at the dining table for a long meal with me. So, I would tell him that we were going to have a “cocktail party for dinner.” We made lots of little servings of cocktail party food and spread it out on the coffee table, occasionally picking a “theme” for the party. With little dishes in hand, we sat, ate and talked. And, yes, mom often had a cocktail or two.

A Cocktail Party for Dinner at the home of architect Michael Graves.

A big part of my past work positions has been to throw the office holiday parties, events and client meetings. I'm probably the only person in the world who gets excited to hear that the office holiday party is part of my job description. So it always felt natural to come home and make party food for my son or parents, instead of dinner. Party food is the most fun food to make. That’s why it’s called party food, after all.

A few of the most simple and most popular items back then were:

Dips: Crudités and homemade onion dip Mini quiches. I use Craig Claiborne’s Quiche Lorraine recipe from NY Times Cooking. Take a pint glass to cuts rounds out of pie crust, press them in the bottom of the muffin tins and fill. Remember when you bake it, to shorten the time you cook the mini quiches—unlike my sister who baked 7 one-pound fruitcakes for the same length of time as the 1 seven-pound fruitcake recipe called for; they were doorstops. If a toothpick comes out of the center clean, it’s done. Dumplings: A new discovery we found is Ten Speed Press’ book Let’s Make Dumplings, the best guide for the amateur—that is, me!). Pizza logs: Look to Robert’s The Mix piece, “What I Did/Ate/Drank on My Christmas Vacation” for links to pizza logs. Our friend Julie tried them with guests and she said they were a big hit. The best recipe I’ve found is in this Buffalo food cookbook. Escargot: One of my favorites! This calls for store-bought escargot. But instead of cooking it in the shell, add the escargot to a pastry cup with unsalted butter, garlic and parsley and bake. Salad cups: Just make your favorite salad and serve it in individual plastic, fancy or vintage cups. This is also perfect for those old inherited luncheon plates—the ones with the space for the matching tea cup built right in, but now it’s a salad cup space.



So, it’s Oscar night on Sunday and for those of you who participate, don’t make both dinner and separate party food—just make your dinner the party. It makes me laugh to think of these dinners, like when my mom would have a cocktail party for her friends and she’d advise them, vis a vis the food: “It’s heavy hors d'oeuvres." That was code for, "You won't want dinner afterward.”

See? Cocktail Party for Dinner!

Now for the important part - a cocktail recipe!

—Mary Kate Murray

Billy Wilder. Not pictured: his Martini.

When I was writing my book The Martini Cocktail, I included a chapter on how the Martini had been enshrined in cinema. Doing my research, I realized that no filmmaker included Martinis in their pictures more often than Billy Wilder. The cocktail made appearances in The Major and the Minor, The Apartment, Sabrina, Some Like It Hot and probably many more.

At the time, I didn’t quite understand why Wilder gave the Martini so many cameos in his films. Recently, however, I was given the opportunity by Vinepair to dig a little more into the subject. What I discovered was the Martini was Wilder’s lifelong go-to cocktail. He discovered the drink in Berlin in the 1920s—picking up the habit for fellow filmmaker Allan Dwan—and he never quit the cocktail thereafter. And, since Wilder wrote his own scripts, he could work a Martini into the plot anytime he wanted to.

Here is Wilder’s recipe for a Martini, as printed in Cameron Crowe’s book Conversations With Wilder. Dwan liked them dry, and so thereafter did Billy. Mix up a pitcher right before the Oscars begin.

Billy Wilder’s Martini (makes 2 Martinis)

Wilder began by drinking gin Martinis. By the 1970s, he had switched to vodka. He did not specify a garnish, but my guess would be olive. Few of his generation did a lemon twist.

6 ounces gin or vodka

7-8 drops Noilly Prat dry vemouth

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass half-filled with ice. Stir until cold, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled Martini glass. Garnish with an olive.

On a Toot!

“The bar is packed all day long with New York debutantes, brokers, Newport dowagers, bad women who walk good dogs on Park Avenue, chic divorcees and college boys on toots.”—Daily News, 1937, describing the scene at the Ritz Bar in Paris.

The week began in promising fashion on Monday with a one-night-only pop-up of the famed London eatery St. John at Long Island Bar. The novelty of the thing was, in and of itself, enough to provoke curiosity. Long Island Bar—a march-to-its-own-drummer bar if there every was one—does not do pop-ups. But there were more firsts! Including a snazzy custom Martini cart roaming the aisles (courtesy of Ford’s Gin; it will eventually live in the home of founder Simon Ford). The evening began with a Martini, continued with some fine wines, and ended with the Fergroni, chef Fergus Henderson’s take on the Negroni. At 5 parts gin, 3 parts vermouth and 2 parts Campari, the drink should not have worked. But, damn, it did. I managed to nab a second before I left the hall… On Tuesday, I was off in my merry Oldsmobile to Long Island with fellow cocktail-history sleuths Martin Doudoroff and David Wondrich for some Cemetery Tourism. We searched out the final resting places of 20th century New York bartending giants Oscar Haimo (New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon) and Jacob Grohusko (Beth David Cemetery) in Elmont. Given Haimo’s French origins, a Cognac toast were made over his grave… Mary Kate and I, panicked by the coming Chartreuse shortage, went to our local liquor store and scored two bottles of yellow Chartreuse. On the way home, we celebrated by checking out the new “greatest hits” cocktail menu at Grand Army. The drinks are drawn from menus dating back to 2015. Don’t sleep on the sneak preview of the coming summer menu: a frozen Sloe Gin Fizz twist… Wednesday marked the 10-year anniversary of Attaboy, the vaunted cocktail bar that occupies the historic Milk & Honey space. I checked in briefly for a Right Hand (co-owner Michael McIlroy’s invention) and a Penicillin (Sam Ross). The latter seemed to be the go-to order of the night… At Emmet’s on Grove, I learned the bartender there can make a damn fine Perfect Manhattan. And that said cocktail pairs nicely with pizza… The mysterious fact that in three decades in New York (half of that spent as a theater writer) I’d never been to the piano bar Marie’s Crisis was corrected. It’s been a while since I sang showtunes with strangers. And, wonder of wonder, they actually make a decent Martini there. The Maker’s Mark and soda that followed it wasn’t bad, either. Loved the tiny highball glasses. Very old school Greenwich Village… For some reason, the above three bars were not enough, so we were back at Long Island Bar for a nightcap, where bartender Phil Ward mixed up Boothbys (Manhattans topped with Champagne). Mental note: Boothbys do not make good nightcaps. This is not a cocktail designed to settle a person down. Fried cheese curds alleviated the Boothby’s effects, thank goodness… Thursday I walked to Gair, the new DUMBO bar named after 19th industrialist Robert Gair with a design inspired by the poured-concrete architecture of the buildings Gair erected in the neighborhood. Among several cocktails we sampled, one standout was The Old Man and the Sea, which the bar director aptly described as a Sazerac by way of Japan. (Japanese whiskey, soy and nori were involved.) The place was packed. Obviously, DUMBO was in need of a cocktail bar… Before headed home, we made a stop at Inga’s Bar, which has taken the Brooklyn Heights space once occupied by the beloved Jack the Horse. The short cocktail list includes elegant twists on classics. The pro move here is to order both the mortadella showered in gouda and the celery Victor and eat them together. We walked home by way of Long Island Bar, but wisely passed it by this time. Until next Friday, Salute!

A perfect Perfect Manhattan at Emmett’s on Grove.

The go-to spread of mortadella and celery Victor at Inga’s. Also pictured: rabbit terrine.

