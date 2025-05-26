The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
19h

You totally “crushed it” with this article. Lolz. 🧡🍊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert A Burr's avatar
Robert A Burr
14h

When not enjoying an ideal libation, the best alternative is often drinking in another fresh episode of the mix, which goes down so easily, brings a smile, and delights to the last drop. Cheers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Simonson
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture