Agua Magica mezcalaro Don Rogelio Juan Hernandez, owner Rafa Shin and sommelier Aldo Sohm in an agave field in Oaxaca.

For drinks professionals coming up in their trade during the early years of the cocktail and spirits renaissance, in the aughts and 2010s, there was a lot we did not know and had to learn. But there were certain pieces of conventional wisdom that were cherished as scripture.

Only cocktails containing fresh juice or dairy need be shaken; drinks made solely of spirits should be stirred. Vermouth is a wine and should therefore be kept refrigerated after the bottle is opened. All juices uses in cocktail should be fresh squeezed. These were truths we did not question.

Another fact we accepted as gospel was that—unlike wine—straight spirits, once bottled, do not age.

This particular fact was one I have affirmed countless times over the years when people have written to me with queries along the lines of, “My grandfather recently passed away and we found an old bottle of Scotch in the basement. Is it still good?” I would reply, “Yes. Spirits, unless they are wine-based or liqueurs, don’t continue to change once they are bottled.”

“I was in the exact same camp,” said Steve Olson, a spirits expert and educator of more than 30 years standing, and one of the founders of the Beverage Alcohol Resource certification program. “We all were. I don’t know anyone who would have said 10 years ago that spirits age in the bottle. We were all certain that spirits do not change once they’re in the bottle. You see it in Cognac, you see it in Scotch. Those were the main categories we based it on, because those are the collectables.”

Everyone assumed the same rule applied to white spirits, like Tequila and Mezcal.

But maybe it doesn’t.

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