Recipes: Gin Week Edition

We are delighted to present some of our favorite gin recipes below, taken from some of our favorite people, along with the books from which they were gathered. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

Shisho Gin and Tonic, The Art of the Japanese Cocktail: Recipes, Tips, and Techniques From Katana Kitten in NYC and Beyond , by Masahiro Urushido and Michel Anstendig

Shiso Gin & Tonic (Katana Kitten)

1 1/2 ounces Ford’s gin

3/4 ounce shiso-quinine syrup

1/4 ounce fresh lime juice

Soda

Combine ingredients in a high ball glass, stir, add ice and soda and garnish with shiso leaves.

Katana Kitten’s Shiso-Quinine syrup

500 grams sugar

30 fresh green shiso leaves

Peels of 3 limes

500 grams water

Quinine extract / concentrate

Citric acid

In a bowl, muddle lime peels and sugar well, then cover and let it sit for an hour. Add shiso leaves by tearing them, then muddle well in this lime peel and sugar.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap nice and tight, let it sit in room temperature for minimum or two hours, stirring them occasionally. Add water to the mixture in the bowl and stir well until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Strain through cheesecloth, then weigh the strained syrup. Add 3% by weight of quinine concentrate and 1% by weight of citric acid, then stir to dissolve. Store in fridge.

A tribute to Tipton-Martin’s California roots, this drink honors Israel D. Davis of Stockton, California, who, Tipton-Martin tells us in her book, received a patent for his creation of tonic in 1886. A riff on Atholene Peyton’s Sherry Punch, of course tonic is added.

1 1/2 ounce gin

1/2 ounce dry sherry

1 ounce ginger syrup (recipe to follow)

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce lime juice

ice cubes

4 ounce tonic water

Lemon wheel for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine the gin, sherry, syrup, and lemon and lime juice. Add ice to fill the shaker and shake until cold, about 10 seconds. Fill a Collins glass half full with ice. Pour in the tonic water to rise to the top and blend. Garnish with the lemon wheel.

Ginger Syrup (makes 1.5 cups)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh ginger (not necessary to peel)

1 tablespoon minced jalapeno pepper (optional)

In a small saucepan over high heat, bring the sugar, water, and ginger to a boil. Boil for one minute. Remove from the heat. Stir in the pepper if using, then let cool. Strain the syrup through cheesecloth, transfer to a pint glass jar, cover, and refrigerate for up to one month.

2 ounces gin

3/4 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Thinly sliced lime wheel for garnish.

Combine the gin, lime juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a cocktail glass and float a lime wheel on top of the drink.

2 ounces gin

1/2 ounce orange liquor, preferably Cointreau

3/4 ounce grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce lemon-lime juice blend

1/2 ounce simple syrup

2-3 dashes Buffalo-style hot sauce

Orange wheel for garnish

Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until cold and strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange wheel.

2 ounces Sipsmith London Dry Gin

1/2 ounce tonic syrup

1 tsp simple syrup

Boiled water to top

Orange twist for garnish.

Combine the gin and syrups in a heatproof mug or toddy glass. Add hot water and stir until the syrups dissolve. Garnish with an orange twist. If more tonic flavor is desired, omit the simple syrup and add another teaspoon or so of tonic syrup.

1 1/3 ounce gin

1/2 ounce mastiha

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 tsp green Chartreuse

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 orange slice

7-8 spearmint leaves

Lemon twist to garnish

Place the gin, mastiha, lemon juice, simple syrup, green Chartreuse, bitters, orange slice and spearmint in a mixing tin with the ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the lemon twist.

1 1/2 ounces London Dry Gin

4/5 ounces pink grapefruit juice

1/2 ounce Campari

1 1/2 teaspoons St. Germain elderflower liqueur

Lemon twist, to garnish

Shake the ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

1 1/2 ounce gin

3/4 ounce Cynar

1/2 ounce blanc vermouth

Lemon twist for garnish

Stir with ice to chill. Strain into chilled glass. Garnish.

1 1/2 ounces Dorothy Parker Gin

3/4 ounce simple syrup

3/5 ounces fresh lemon juice

4 dashes of Angostura bitters

Thin lemon wheel, for garnish.

Shake all the ingredients with ice. Strain and serve in a rocks glass over ice cubes. Garnish with the lemon wheel.

This is an original cocktail from Frederic Yarm, a Boston bartender, cocktail historian and author of a long-running and influential cocktail blog.

3 fresh shiso leaves

2 ounce Plymouth gin

1 ounce Carpano bianco vermouth

1 ounce Dolin dry vermouth

Place two shiso leaves in the bottom of a mixing glass. Add the liquid ingredients and let sit for about 1 minute. Meanwhile, rub the rim of a chilled coupe or cocktail glass with the remaining shiso leaf and discard. Add ice to the mixing glass and stir until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass.

Gin Round-Up #7

Woody Creek Mary’s Select, Colorado, 42% abv

This strikingly hued gin is a new addition the the Woody Creek line-up. The Mary of the title is the distillery’s CEO. The purple color comes from butterfly pea flower, one of four additional botanicals that are added to the usual botanical mix for Woody Creek’s benchmark gin. The others are rhubarb, elderflower and yuzu. The rhubarb is steeped for seven days; yuzu and elderflower are added two for the last 2 days; pea flower blossoms are added for the final 24 hours. The nose is light, but you catch the elderflower. The flavor of the gin is unusual, with the yuzu coming on strong. (Keep in mind that butterfly pea flower adds only color, not flavor.) Recommended for sours, which will bring out the playful optics of the gin.

Ambrosia Premium Italian Gin, Italy, 40% abv

The botanicals for this Mediterranean-style gin include Sicilian lemon, Mediterranean juniper, coriander seed, angelica root and orris root. On the nose, it smells like the sort of lemon olio one created as the base of a punch. There is a lot of lemon on the soft palate to boot, as well as herbs. A good gin for Gin and Tonics, of perhaps a Lemon Drop or a gin-based Cosmo riff.

Junipero Smoked Rosemary Forward Gin, California, 49.3% abv

For its first line extension, California’s Junipero went big. This is certainly a one-of-a-kind gin. Lapsang tea is steeped in water prior to distillation. The botanicals include juniper, rosemary, and lemon. On the nose, it smells like the sort of lightly burned rosemary that is frequently used as a cocktail garnish. The smokey tea comes through in the palate, which has a long finish and a bit of heat at the end. There’s plenty of rosemary flavor here. Worth exploring as the base for a Bloody Mary or something else of a similarly strong character; of a Rosemary Gimlet that doesn’t need any fresh rosemary syrup.

Pollinator Gin, New York State, 45% abv

We previously reviewed one gin put out by Pollinator in the Catskills. This is the other one they make. The base distillate is still drawn from corn and honey, but the botanicals are different: juniper, lemon verbena, chamomile, and Angelica root. As with the other gin, the honey and flowers are present on the nose. Honey still come through on the palate, as well as a certain herbaceous quality. Good for any cocktail that calls for a honey syrup instead of plain sugar.

Rochelt Annia’s Gin, Austin, 50% abv

This pricey 375ml bottle, from the famed Austrian maker of eau de vie, is made from a vintage eau de vie of Gravenstein apples that has been rested for a minimum of ten years before being redistilled with juniper. (It’s not everyday you have to wait a decade for a gin to be ready to drink.) It still tastes more like an eau de vie than a gin. I’m not sure I could, in good conscience—given its price and rarity—recommend it for anything other than drinking straight, preferably after dinner.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin With Brazilian Pineapple, Ireland, 43% abv

This is a new entry in the gin world; it won’t even be available on shelves until September. The Gunpowder Gin people has take their gin and infused it with Brazilian Pineapple, grapefruit and lime. On the nose, it smells like a pineapple Lifesaver candy. The pineapple on the palate is light—you can still taste the juniper. There’s a fruit salad quality to the juice. This gin should inspired you to hunt for a tiki-drink application. Definitely a cocktail gin.

Bar Diver Bottled 50/50 Martini and Negroni

The Bar Diver line of bottled cocktail come to you from the mind of Joe Heron, who gave the world the Copper & King collection of excellent brandies. Bar Diver sells many different bottled cocktails. But this is Gin Week! So we are sampling these two excellent items. Both are at full proof; just keep ‘em in the fridge and pour into a glass when you’re ready. Both taste representative of the classic cocktail in question (not always a given where RTDs are concerns).

Badger Bevs Mixers

We were sent samples of Badger Bevs, a new line of cocktail mixers, which was founded in Connecticut in 2022. They make Tonic Water, Club Soda, Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale, Sparkling Grapefruit and Sparkling Blood Orange. All-natural flavors were used. Any of the above would go nicely with your favorite gin.

