Our last meal at Ferdinando’s Focacceria.

For such a homey restaurant, Ferdinando’s Focacceria could be a little intimidating for the first-timer. I chalked that up partly to the name. Ferdinando’s served Italian food, clearly. But it wasn’t a ristorante or a trattoria or an osteria. It was a focacceria. And what the heck was that?

I first passed through its door in late 1999. I knew what focaccia was; I’d been to Italy; plus, by 2001, when I moved a block away from Ferdinando’s, some of the bakeries and cafes in New York had begun to serve focaccia. But that didn’t seem to be what Ferdinando’s was offering.

Ferdinando’s closed its doors last weekend without warning, bringing to an end the business’ twelve decades of feeding New Yorkers’ bellies and imaginations. The restaurant's Instagram page—yes, miraculously, they had an Instagram page!—read: