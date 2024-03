Sfingi from Mazzola Bakery (left) and Court Pastry Shop. 📸 Asher Simonson

For centuries, the pastries Sfingi and Zeppole have become synonymous with the Catholic celebration of St. Joseph’s Day on March 19. Most people have heard of zeppole. Sfingi is more obscure. But if you live in old-school Italian neighborhoods—like the Carroll Gardens section of B…