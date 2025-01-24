Field Report: Sotheby’s Gin Auction

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Mix with Robert Simonson PodcastField Report: Sotheby’s Gin Auction0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:17-2:17Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Mix with Robert SimonsonSubscribe to listenField Report: Sotheby’s Gin AuctionTasting a 1909 Gin Before It Goes on the block. Robert SimonsonJan 24, 2025∙ Paid7Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore111SharePre-Prohibition gin at Sotheby’s. Tomorrow, Sotheby’s will auction off two cases of pre-Prohibition gin, as well as several rare first editions written by people who may have sampled that gin back in the day. This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Mix with Robert Simonson PodcastCocktails and Culture Cocktails and Culture SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeRobert SimonsonRecent EpisodesField Report: The Very Best Weiner ShopNov 2, 2024 • Robert SimonsonField Report: The Corner StoreOct 25, 2024 • Robert SimonsonField Report: Angostura Adds a New Bitters Sep 15, 2024 • Robert SimonsonField Report: Capitol LunchSep 13, 2024 • Robert SimonsonField Report: Hot Dog ShoppeJun 22, 2024 • Robert SimonsonField Report: PDT/Crif DogsJun 6, 2024 • Robert SimonsonField Report: Dante at BemelmansApr 23, 2024 • Robert Simonson