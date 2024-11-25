New Bar Regulars

The newly updated Bar Regular Wall — thank you Mark Ward!! What would we do without you!!?

Welcome New Bar Regulars!!

We appreciate all our subscribers, but today we say thanks to the old and new Bar Regulars. So many thanks to all of you for your support of The Mix!!

A reminder of what happens when you join the Bar Regular group:

In addition to your name proudly displayed on an engraved virtual brass plaque on the virtual Mix bar wall:

New Bar Regulars will get a copy of my newest book , The Encyclopedia of Cocktails and renewing Bar Regulars can choose a signed copy of any book in my catalog. That includes The Old-Fashioned, A Proper Drink, 3-Ingredient Cocktails, The Martini Cocktail and Mezcal and Tequila Cocktails. Or, you can have an additional signed copy of Modern Classic Cocktails or The Encyclopedia of Cocktails, if you like. And you don’t have to wait for the release date. You can ask for your book as soon as you renew!

The Mix has also integrated a new 2024 feature called “Regular Recipes.” These will be cocktail recipes only accessible to Bar Regulars. The recipes will be for new, original cocktails drawn from the best bars in the world. In all or most cases, they will be appearing for the first time ever in The Mix. “Regular Recipes” will appear randomly, but at least 12 times a year. The recipes that have gone out so far have been pretty great, including drinks by celebrated bartenders like Sarah Morrissey and Kapri Robinson!

But wait! There’s more!

We had a Bar Regular get together in New York City in May of 2024, and there will be another live Bar Regular get together in the coming year. It’s a great chance to put faces to names and talk about cocktails and other things.

Thank you again, for joining us!

Want to be a part of all this fun? Click below:

Franksgiving Frankfurter Giveaway!

The Mix and PDT, the celebrated New York cocktail bar, are collaborating on a Franksgiving promotion this year.

The first 10 people to visit PDT on Friday, Nov. 29, and mention The Mix and Franksgiving will receive a free Simonson Dog with the purchase of one cocktail.

For those just tuning into The Mix, the Simonson Dog is a custom hot dog that we created for the PDT bar food menu. It’s been on offer since last June and the reviews have been good! You can read all about its creation here. It normally costs $12, but for this time only you can try it for free.

And for those who are unclear as to what the heck Franksgiving is, you can read all about it here. Suffice it to say it falls on the day after Thanksgiving and is the most important new American holiday since Labor Day. And we totally made it up.

So, for those interested, to be crystal clear, here’s what you do:

Show up at PDT on Friday, Nov. 29. (The bar opens at 5 p.m., and there is usually a line, so prepare.)

Say “Happy Franksgiving!” to your bartender and server and tell them The Mix sent you.

Order a cocktail at full price, and a delicious Simonson Dog will be yours at no extra cost.

Take a picture of the Simonson Dog and post it on the social media venue of your choice. (We prefer Instagram.) Use the hashtags #HappyFranksgiving and #TheMixWithRobertSimonson

That’s it!

Remember, this offer is available only to the first 10 people to take advantage of it. So the early bird gets the dog!

Happy Hot Dogging!

And be sure to tune into The Mix on Friday, Franksgiving Day, for a full report of our day’s doings!

Share The Mix with Robert Simonson

This, too, could be yours.

Mixing up a Martini on “CBS Sunday Morning”

Kelefa Sanneh and me enjoying a Martini together on CBS.

I made an appearance on “CBS NEWS Sunday Morning” yesterday, talking about Martinis, which are a fine drinking option on Thanksgiving.

The segment came about two months ago, when one of CBS’s producers, Mary Raffalli, contacted me out of the blue. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh and his crew managed to convert our small apartment in to a shooting stage for one day.

Being a guest of a segment of this show had particular meaning for me and Mary Kate, as “Sunday Morning” had always been a favorite program of my late parents and Mary Kate’s late mother. It’s a shame they did not get to see this episode.

Leave a comment

The link to the video is below. Take a look.

What Makes a Martini a Martini?

Odds and Ends…

Iain Griffiths (The Lyan Group, The Trash Collective) and Brooklyn-based bar owner Oliver Cleary (Minnow’s, Common Mollie’s) opened their new cocktail bar, Bar Snack, in the East Village last week. The menu, which marries technique-driven practices with a fun, playful approach, includes cocktails on tap, two frozen concoctions, and a seasonal house daiquiri available in single serve, a pitcher, and as a snaquiri, the inspiration behind the name Bar Snack. A food menu will be introduced later… The online drinks publication Punch announced its “Best New Bars of 2024.” They are: Bar Contra (New York City); Cobra (Columbus, OH); Public Parking (Madison, WI); Stoa (San Francisco); and ViceVersa (Miami)… In other Punch news, founder and editor-in-chief Talia Baiocchi has been promoted to general manager of Eater, PS, Punch and Thrillist, all of which are owned by Vox. Longtime Punch editor Chloe Frechette is being promoted to executive editor of Punch… Costco is offering a custom version of The New York Times Essential Book of Cocktails, with a special cover that resembles wood… Koloman is selling its Schnitzel Sandwich mit Pommes during Martini hour at its Manhattan restaurant… Empellon is offering something called a Cheeseburger Taco. It is exactly what you think it is, and looks delicious… Dear Irving on Broadway has a hot dog on its food menu. It is served with cornichon relish on a brioche split-top roll, with bacon-wrapped as an option.