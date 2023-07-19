The house dog at Gene & Jude’s.

We at The Mix don’t usually go in for the endless parade of National This and That Days. But we’ll make an exception for July 19, which is apparently National Hot Dog Day (conveniently falling during National Hot Dog Month—what a coincidence!).

We don’t skimp on hot dog coverage in this space. Here, for our cherished Paid Subscribers, is a selection of past posts on all things frankfurter that will guide you should you choose to seek out a delicious dog some time in the next 24 hours. (There are also links to some places we haven’t written about yet.) Aware, as we are, that The Mix readers hail from all parts of the country, we’ve arranged it by state.