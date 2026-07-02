Get Your Hot Dog On!
An Updated Guide to the Country's Favorite Food for America's 250th!
With July 4th right around the corner—and the nation’s 250th go-round with that anniversary to boot!—everyone’s got America’s favorite and most historical sandwich, the hot dog, on their mind.
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We don’t skimp on hot dog coverage in this space. Here, for our cherished Paid Subscribers, is a newly updated selection of past posts—appropriately 50 posts strong!—on all things frankfurter that will guide you should you choose to seek out a delicious dog some time in the next 24 hours. (There are also links to some places we haven’t written about yet.) Aware, as we are, that The Mix readers hail from all parts of the country, we’ve arranged it by state.