My long dreamed about sign for the place I’d like to be right now.

There is a sign in the Fishs Eddy store in Manhattan, sitting on a ledge leading down to the basement. It says “Gibson City.” I have been looking at it for years. In my mind, it has always stood for New York City, a place that mastered my favorite form of the Martini: the Gibson. As Robert’s 2015 Grub Street article “In Praise of the Gibson” stated long ago, New York is Gibson City.

Sometimes I daydream about that sign. My vision starts like the big rumble scene from Anchorman with Meghan Dohrman’s Gibson Gang first coming into the shot. Then Sother Teague and Mat Resler’s #GibSunday folks appear in the frame, followed by the Shinji’s guys riding in on a dogsled with fur hoods and frozen Arctic Gibsons. But instead of everyone engaging in a fight with machetes and tridents, they all band together and head out to kick the Dirty Martini’s ass.

These are the daydreams of someone who really likes Gibsons.

As much as I would like to believe the Gibson origin stories that say the drink was created in Manhattan—especially the one where it was first made at the Players Club (where we were members for a brief time)—I cannot. The cocktail was first made in San Francisco and named after San Francisco businessman and habitué of the Bohemian Club, Walter D.K. Gibson—information I first learned from cocktail historian Dave Wondrich during a Fords Gin event years ago at Temple Bar.

A 2009 article by Eric Felten in the Wall Street Journal “A Distinctly Western Cocktail” led me to an MFK Fisher piece named “Martini-Zheen,” first published in 1957. MFK Fisher writes that, in San Francisco, people “drink whatever has the quickest answer.” This, I believe, is one of the greatest descriptions of a Martini ever: the drink with the quickest answer. And of all the Martinis, I agree that the Gibson has the quickest answer. But I’ll wager that it will also provide that answer with the fewest words.

So, the Gibson may have been born in San Francisco, but we believe it grew up and long since packed its things and moved to New York City—or as we like to call it at The Mix, Gibson City.

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Please enjoy this list of our favorite NYC Gibsons:

Dear Irving. Meaghan Dorman’s Gibson, created for Dear Irving back in 2014, is first on our list because we have loved it the longest, and we’re pretty sure you’ll fall for it, too. The magic formula is Tanqueray 10 gin, Carpano Bianco Vermouth and her special pickled pink onion. You never forget your first love.

Sother Teague’s #GibSunday. This is not a specific Gibson, but a Gibson with a specific person, Bar Regular Sother Teague. We suggest that you seek him out on Sunday to join him in this Gibson fun.

Teague and Resler.

Mat Resler is Sother’s partner in so many Sunday bar visits—check out Robert’s New York Time’s Sunday Routine article on Sother here. Sother previously hashtagged these occasions as #church (get it, it’s Sunday). But after resuming the habit post-Covid, Resler suggested he rename it #GibSunday, because there was always at least one Gibson ordered. Resler has a Gibson at his new perch, Bar 7 at Cocktail Omakase, and, blessedly, Sother is right there enjoying it with him.

Shinji’s. The Arctic Gibson is made of Altamura Distilleries Vodka, Axia Mastiha spirit, Iichiko “Saiten” Shochu, Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth, spruce, willow bark and fermented pearl onion. Yes, this is the most expensive Gibson we know of, and yes, it is so cold that you actually have to be careful. Is it delicious and worth the price? Yes!

Long Island Bar. If you are in the Long Island Bar, please ask Phil Ward to make you his Nordic Gibson. Robert thinks the presence of aquavit really shines through and defines the drink. It’s delicious and has a slightly complicated garnish. If Phil scoffs at you and calls us liars, then go to Altar and order the Gibson he devised for them.

Gage & Tollner. There are two things that you can be sure of in life: Taxes; and when we walk into the bar at Gage & Tollner, a Gibson and a Turf Club will be ordered.

There’s a lot of great Gibsons to share here. Please send this post along to your friends! Share

Banshee. Specializing in oysters, Guinness and Martinis, this East Village bar is expert in all three. That includes their house Gibson, which is classic and straightforward.

Bar Goto Niban. Our favorite Gibson at Bar Goto is actually called a Martini and served at their happy hour. It’s made with Japanese gin or vodka and a pickled shallot. Arrive at the start of happy hour, as you will want more than one.

Dante. This Village mainstay’s Upsidedown Dirty Gibson has long been a Mix favorite. It is made with The Botanist Gin, Dolin blanc vermouth, Cinzano dry vermouth, 1757 wormwood bitters and topped with a lemon and pickled onion. Give it a spin; you will be happy you did.

Red Hook Tavern. The Spanish Gibson here comes with a choice of vodka or London dry gin, Atxa Vino vermouth, a charred onion and rosemary. It’s the drink to sip at the place to be.

Photo credit: Eric Medsker.

Tusk Bar. One of the first drinks we enjoyed at the Tusk Bar was the Mignionette Gibson. It’s made with No. 3 Gin, Dolin Blanc vermouth, shallot vinegar, black pepper, pickled onion. They should carve this one onto the menu in stone. It’s going nowhere.

Chin Up Bar. This is a gin-focused bar on the Lower East Side and their Gibson is made with Neversink New York gin, leek vermouth, sherry vinegar and pickles. It is served with a sidecar of cocktail onion, cornichon, and caperberry. This cocktail has a rating of 5 on their boozy scale. That is the level of alcohol where the person is doing a handstand on the Martini glass! Seriously.

Clover Club. The Gowanus Gibson on the menu at this Brooklyn landmark is made of citrus gin, extra dry vermouth, and a house onion brine. This brightly dirty Gibson will have you looking for apartments in the area so as not to be too far from the bar.

Up & Up. The Ghosts Ranch Gibson, a favorite of ours that was on the Martini Expo Week Heatmap, is available still in the West Village bar. Located in the former Gaslight Cafe space, enjoy your GR Gibson while thinking of wilder times.

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Bar Shot: Booker’s “Big Easy” Batch

The first 2026 release Booker’s Bourbon Batch is now out. It is called Booker’s “Big Easy” Batch and is reportedly inspired by one of Booker Noe’s favorite cities in the world: New Orleans.

It is through this release that I learned something I did not know about Booker Noe—of all the wonderful foods that New Orleans had to offer, his favorite were the frankfurters from the Lucky Dog hot dog carts on Bourbon Street. A man after my own heart.

This batch is made up of five separate production dates that were stored in five different storage warehouses. The age is 7 years, 2 months and 15 days and bottled at a 129.1 proof. The suggested retail cost is $99.99.

Like all Booker’s Bourbons, the Big Easy is a bruiser, so approach with caution. There is initial smoke on the nose, yet it is simultaneously bright, with hints of vanilla, and definitely tingles the nostrils. The palate is hot and strong. The initial flavors of wood briefly give way to secondary citrus notes and dried fruit, while the finish leaves you with charcoal that is reminiscent of, yes, a charred hot dog—but not in a bad way. Our stance on overproof whiskeys is you will want to enjoy them with ice and water nearby ready to serve, and this bottling is no different. You’ll also crave a cigar.

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Odds and Ends…

The latest edition of Hamburger America, George Motz’ authoritative text about hamburger culture and history, will hit the shelves on April 14… Veselka, the classic Ukrainian diner in the East Village, will once more be open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturday. For decades, typical hours for the eatery were around the clock. That changed after the pandemic … Over the past five years, Frito Lay hiked the price on Doritos multiple times, making the popular snack food unaffordable for many buyers. Now, the the subsidiary of PepsiCo has started cutting prices on its portfolio of chips products by 15% as the company’s market value plummeted by $50 billion… Javelle Taft has been named the new bar director at Bar Clemente, the bar upstairs form Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan… Candelaria, the famous cocktail bar in Paris, turns 15 years old this week… Lonnies Restaurant and Bar, the new Boerum Hill place from the team at Inga’s in Brooklyn Heights, will open by the end of April… Li-Lac Chocolates, The Mix’s favorite New York chocolatier, now has a permanent stand inside Sahadi’s on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. Makes sense, since the two old businesses operated near each other in Industry City.