Hugo R. Ensslin, bartender and hotelier.

Hugo R. Ensslin is not a name that anyone outside of cocktail circles knows. And, prior to 2009, when his 1916-17 cocktail book Recipes for Mixed Drinks was reissued by the company Cocktail Kingdom, it was not a name anyone knew.

Since then, however, the bartender and hotelier has developed a small but solid reputa…