The “Plattsburgh” hot dog at S&P Lunch.

Recently, I paid a call on S&P Lunch, the reimagining of the old Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop in Manhattan by the team at Court Street Grocers in Brooklyn. Eisenberg’s had been an alley-thin time capsule of a luncheonette, beloved by many New Yorkers. I went there often for peerless tuna-salad sandwiches and cherry li…