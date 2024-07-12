Lobster Landing in Connecticut.

One Saturday in August of 2020, Robert and I decided to drive from Brooklyn to Cape Cod for a lobster roll and then drive home again, on the same day.

An unusual day trip, to be sure, but it was the pandemic and contactless day trips were de rigueur for us then. For the first summer in decades, I hadn’t spent every weekend with my parents on Long Beach Island eating seafood all the time and, when Robert learned that I had been remiss in my lobster-roll education, we decided in was time for a lesson. My mom was from a long line of East Coasters and I’ve eaten plenty of shellfish, but none of it on rolls.

We made a pit-stop in Providence, Rhode Island, at the original Olneyville New York System for a couple of hot dogs before the sun was over the yardarm. Then it was on to Captain Frosty’s in Dennis, Massachusetts. This was favorite spot of Robert’s. We ordered a fresh fried fish sandwich, fries, hush puppies and a lobster roll. I was so excited. And I have to say the lobster roll looked beautiful—giant plump pieces of lobster, lightly tossed in mayonnaise on crisp slice of lettuce, nestled in a roll. I couldn’t wait, I took a bite.

“What do you think?” Robert asked.

“It’s good,” I said.