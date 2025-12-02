The Mix with Robert Simonson

Cas Kopacki
11h

We're proud Southsiders and we love The Vanguard and are so very sad about Martino's. My wife just picked up a Chicago dog and an Italian beef from there for us just before Thanksgiving - we're trying to squeeze in as much of the greatness we can before they shutter.

But, it's places like The Vanguard that keep the hot dog and sausage vibe alive and vibrant in these parts, and we are forever thankful for that.

katy peters
11h

Cant read the words “ello treacle” without sounding like Danny dyer in my head !!

