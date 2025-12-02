A Franksgiving spread at The Vanguard in Milwaukee.

I am often in Wisconsin on Thanksgiving. This is where most of my relatives are.

That means I have had ample opportunity to spend Franksgiving—the holiday the day after Thanksgiving, where hot dogs, not turkey, are the order of the day—in Milwaukee. And yet, we have always opted to go somewhere else instead to observe Franksgiving. Twice we’ve driven to Chicago. Last year, we chose Madison.

That’s because Milwaukee is not really hot dog country. This is a city with a strong German and Polish heritage. Because of that, bratwurst, kielbasa and other sausages remain dominant. It is perhaps five times easier to secure an excellent bratwurst than a great hot dog in Milwaukee—something you can’t say about any other American city. (Well, any other city outside of Wisconsin anyway.)

Because of this situation, we were actually contemplated a road trip to Detroit this year, knowing there would be excellent Coneys waiting for us in Motor City. But, in the end, we decided it was time to stop doubting the hot dog abilities of Cream City and see what the area had to offer.

John’s Drive-In in Waukesha, WI.

We stared in Waukesha, a community just to the west of Milwaukee. My parents lived there for many years. It was once a source of healthful natural springs in the 19th century. Today, it’s best known as a bastion of conservative politics. But it’s also home to John’s Drive-In.

The signage outside John’s.

John’s looks like an old A&W Root Beer stand. That’s because it once was one. It opened in 1937 at another location. In 1948, it moved to a second spot. In 1962, it moved again to its current address at 1317 Arcadian Avenue. The owner and A&W headquarters parted company in 1974 when A&W wanted to install a grill. The owner refused, so A&W pulled the franchise. From then on, it was John’s Drive-In. (In true A&W fashion, John’s still makes a big deal out of its homemade root beer. And the stand is still colored A&W orange.)

John’s has had many owners throughout the years. Norbert and Frances Pederson were the founders. They owned and ran the stand from 1937 to 1947. John H. Nelson is on record as having operated it in 1972. He is no doubt the man who changed the name of the lace to John’s Drive-In. Al and Judy Lohman were the owners in 1984. Then a man named John Meehan bought it in 1991, giving John’s Drive-In an owner named John once again.

In 1988, a John’s Drive-In West opened at 1405 Summit Avenue. It did not last.

The menu at John’s.

The hot dog list at John’s is extensive and comes first on the menu. This seemed like a good sign. You can get a regular hot dog, chili dog, kraut dog, chili nacho dog, nacho bacon dog, sloppy joe dog, sloppy nacho dog and slaw dog. All are less than $4; most are less than $3. Unlike many hot dogs joints in southeastern Wisconsin, they do not offer a version of the Chicago hot dog.

John’s was deserted when we pulled into the parking lot on Friday at 12:30 p.m. I was worried they had decided to close the day after Thanksgiving. But they were open. We were just their first customers of the day. A windbreak surrounded the old building so you couldn’t see the elegant profile of the original A&W hut. But it allowed us to dine in relative comfort at one of the two picnic tables inside the plastic walls.

A hot dog with warm sauerkraut and mustard at John’s.

I ordered a regular hot dog with mustard and sauerkraut. I didn’t ask if the sauerkraut was hot or not, but it was, and I was glad for it.

John’s uses Smithfield hot dogs. This is nothing to brag about. The brand began in Smithfield, Virginia, in 1936. The company grew and grew over the decades, acquiring numerous other famous meat brands along the way, including Butterball and Patrick Cudahy. It is now Chinese-owned, having been bought by Shuanghui Group (now WH Group) in 2013 for $4.72 billion.

It’s not a great company, having been accused and sued for the usual legal and environmental infractions associated with international conglomerates. I know profit margins must be slim for a business like John’s. But, honestly, John’s has ample opportunity to contract with a local meat packer, given its location in Wisconsin, and should. Johnsonville, Clement’s, Usinger’s and Cher-Make are all based in the state. Even Oscar Meyer has a local connection, their hot dogs having been made in Madison for decades. The contrast of small, independent business selling the hot dogs and the large, faceless corporation providing the hot dogs couldn’t have been more stark.

A house-made root beer at John’s Drive-In.

From the taste of the dog, I would guess it was a mix of beef, pork and chicken. John’s steams its hot dogs as well as the buns, so while the frank was very pale in appearance, the sandwich itself was light and airy.

Mary Kate has a slaw dog, which was fine. Better still was the root beer, creamy and served in a frosted hug. But best of all was the small-town charm of the place and the service. The owner, John, served us himself and thanked us for coming by. I also appreciated that the stand offered a full fish fry dinner on its menu.

Martino’s, established in 1977.

We went to Martino’s for one reason: they were about to close their doors.

When I went to the Martino’s website to explore a business about which I knew nothing, I was greeted by a message that said, “MARTINO’S ANNOUNCES CLOSING AFTER ALMOST 48 YEARS OF SERVING THE COMMUNITY. Last Day of Service is December 19, 2025.”

Forty-eight years is a pretty long run. We felt is was only right to check out the long-standing business at 13th & Layton Avenue before it disappeared. And you gotta love a local place that has its own jingle.

I could find out nothing about Martino’s history, but the website says it was founded in 1977 by Mary Anderson. I have no idea why the place is named Martino’s.

The place had a limited menu at first and was open only seasonally. In 1983, the original building was torn down and replaced by the current structure. Beginning in 1985, they had a stand at the Milwaukee festival Summerfest. Mary’s son TJ and his wife Cathy became involved and purchased the business in 2000.

Martino’s in Milwaukee.

Martino’s menu splits the difference between Chicago-style and Milwaukee-style food. On the Chicago side, they have Italian Beef sandwiches; on the Milwaukee side, they have bratwurst. They use Vienna Beef hot dogs and serve a traditional Chicago-style, dragged-through-the-garden hot dog. But they also have other franks, like a chili cheese dog, southern dog, slaw dog, kraut dog and Reuben dog. You can get any of these franks is three sizes: regular, jumbo and foot-long. Prices are from $6.29 to $12.59 (for the foot longs).

The interior of Martino’s.

We had the opposite experience at Martino’s that we had at John’s. The parking lot had many cars in it. Yet, the restaurant was closed for “Thanksgiving break.” No Chicago hot dogs for us.

But we wanted to experience Martino’s before it closed. So we vowed to return on the Monday after Franksgiving.

The Vanguard in Milwaukee.

We concluded Franksgiving 2025 on a high-end note with a visit to The Vanguard. Open since 2014, The Vanguard is a hot spot in Milwaukee’s trendy Bayview neighborhood. It is a place where haute sausages meet craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant is owned by chef Shay Linkus, who applies his chef skills to one of Wisconsin’s food staples, sausage. Nearly all the links are made in-house, including the bratwurst, cheddarwurst (with Hook’s 2-year-old aged cheddar), jalapeño cheddar bratwurst and Italian sausage.

All of the above can be “upgraded” for a couple bucks with regional fixings. For instance, a Milwaukee upgrade will land cheese curds, cheddar cheese, and cheez whiz on your sausage. That’s a lot of cheese. A Seattle upgrade will adorn your frank with cream cheese, cheddar and onion. A Chicago upgrade will get you the usual Chicago-style garden fixings. And a Kenosha upgrade will bring on toppings of marinara, vinegar peppers, hot giardiniera, parmesan and basil. I was not aware Kenosha had a regional style of hot dog, but it looks very Italian to me.

The Vanguard is also probably the only place in Milwaukee where you can buy quality vegan versions of a bratwurst, chorizo or Italian sausage, all made with seitan. Those options will cost you more.

Vanguard doesn’t make all of its sausages in-house. The server told me that the hot dogs were made for Vanguard by a local husband and wife team who followed The Vanguard‘s specific recipe.

The Vanguard hot dog topped with warm sauerkraut.

Despite all my options, I ordered very simply, getting the hot dog with warm sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard. I wanted to taste the dog as is, not masked by a lot of condiment baggage. It was a good hot dog, strong and beefy with a hint of paprika and a definite snap to it.

Mary Kate had the hot dog with giardiniera and hot sauerkraut. She also thought it was great, and admired the skin’s snap. My son Asher had no complaints about the vegan bratwurst. He also ordered a special, the cranberry BBQ fried tofu tossed with a cranberry-bourbon-barbecue sauce. The tofu was cut into crispy triangles. It was excellent.

We also ordered fried cheese curds (above average and a generous portion) and chili cheese fries, which were among the best example of this common side I’ve ever had, with a genuinely delicious chili on top.

The prices were ridiculously reasonable with all sausages beginning at $6 and none going about $10. The Vanguard also has an extensive spirits selection and makes a pretty darn good cocktail.

The Vanguard hot dog topped with hot giardinera and hot sauerkraut.

Epilogue

A post-Franksgiving lunch at Martino’s.

On Monday (today), we were back at Martino’s, where the staff had returned from their Thanksgiving break. Why? Because, here at The Mix, we are dogged reporters!

They’ve got the buns!

The interior of Martino’s is classic bare-boned hot dog joint: a counter; some pizzeria-style booths to sit in; a soda fountain; and a painted mural of the Chicago skyline on the far, cinder-block wall. The entire space was neat at a pin.

The joint was well-branded. There was a framed poster advertising S. Rosen poppyseed hot dog buns on the wall. A string of stools under the mural had seats that advertised Vienna Beef.

Branded stools!

We ordered three dogs: a classic Chicago dog; the Southern dog (chili, cheese, cole slaw); and the Cheddar Joe dog (cheese and Sloppy Joe meat). Martino’s gets high marks for presentation. The arrangement of the three hot dogs, along with the fries and cups of melted cheese and chili on the tray was careful and pretty as a picture. Each dog came with a smattering of fries, which were wrapped up in paper with the dogs in the style of Gene & Jude’s in Chicago.

The Chicago dog was textbook, though I wished I had ordered a jumbo size dog instead of the regular, as it would have been a better match for the extra large tomato slices and pickle spear. As for the Southern dog, I wasn’t convinced that chili and cheese and coleslaw belong together; Mary Kate liked it better. She said it was akin to having sour cream on your chili.

A mural of the Chicago skyline in Milwaukee.

Most intriguing to me was the Cheddar Joe, which was like a chili dog except that the Sloppy Joe meat gave the sandwich a certain sweetness. Wisconsinites like their Sloppy Joe meat and apply it often to burgers and dogs and whatever. It’s kinda weird. This warrants further investigation.

And, with that, we headed home, reassured that Milwaukee does have something to offer in terms of hot dogs. Bratwurst will always be king here, but there is something on which to build a decent Franksgiving celebration.

A Visit to Beef & Liberty

The long, cold, snowy walk to Beef and Liberty had a happy ending.

I first laid eyes the space that would become Beef & Liberty, on the second floor of the Chicago location of Hawksmoor, when I hosted a Martini event there last February. It was functioning as an event space then. I returned last weekend, during a blizzard, to see it again as a fully operated bar. It looked very much the same. Which is to say it was handsome and cozy then and it is handsome and cozy now.

The Hawksmoor in New York also has a bar, but it is very much an anteroom to the dining room beyond. Beef & Liberty, being on the second floor, feels very much like a separate space.

The cocktail menu held many familiar attractions. Certain parts of it are a ditto of the drinks list found in New York, including the page of Sub-Zero Martinis and “The Sacred Six” (Hawksmoor’s most famous original cocktails, including Shaky Pete’s Ginger Brew and Sour Cherry Negroni).

There were new drinks, however. And they were inspired by an unexpected source. Though this Hawksmoor bar is in Chicago, the current menu has a decidedly London slant to it. There are gin and vodka versions of London’s famous Dukes Martini—I had the gin rendition of this, which was on the small side, but just as potent—as well as a page called London Loves. (I assume the latter is a reference to the 1990s Blur song.)

Hawksmoor has always had a strong sense of modern cocktail history, something I’ve come to appreciate. The London Loves page is dedicated to riffs on modern classic cocktails created during the London cocktail renaissance years of 1995 to 2005.

‘Ello Treacle from the London Loves section of the menu.

I tried the ‘Ello Treacle, an interpretation of the rum-and-cloudy-apple-juice cocktail Treacle, created by Dick Bradsell. The drawback of this Old Fashioned variation has always been its simplicity. There’s not much to it. Hawksmoor significantly turbocharged the formula by adding bourbon, Calvados, maple verjus, Bols apple liqueur, Peychaud’s bitters, saline solution and apple miso caramel. It’s a strong and satisfying nightcap with a considerable depth of flavor.

Mary Kate had the Breakfast Martini, a creation of Salvatore Calabrese made of gin, lemon juice and marmalade. Hawksmoor adds orgeat, orange juice, Sherry and an egg white. I’m not sure that the egg white improved the drink, but it certainly made it lighter and frothier.

Hawksmoor’s improved Breakfast Martini.

Beef & Liberty’s bar food menu should not be ignored. We had a dozen oysters, which were excellent for a city far from the ocean, and the Chop House Hash Browns, crispy brown potato cubes that were served with malt vinegar mayo. (You can add caviar for $48. If you can afford it, I recommend you do.)

I have heard great things about the sausage rolls, but we ordered the Welsh rarebit, a favorite dish of mine that was once a staple in American steak houses but is now rarely seen. Often dismissed as merely cheese on toast, it can be so much more if done well. It was the best bite we ate all day.

Superlative Welsh rarebit.

Beef & Liberty served the best version I’ve encountered Stateside. Aged clothbound cheddar, blended with Guinness, was grilled to browned perfection, undulating like rippling waves on a thick slice of sourdough bread and cut into four pieces. Every bite burst with savory, tangy wells of flavor. It came with a small decanter of Worcestershire sauce. I showered the slice with a few drops, which improved the dish even more.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 3, Hawksmoor will be collaborating with nearby Gus’ Sip & Dip on a special bar menu item. Gus’ will contribute Gus’ Holiday Punch to the Hawksmoor menu. The punch is made with Glendronach 12YO Scotch infused with freeze-dried apples, amontillado sherry, lemon and rooibos tea. Reason to celebrate!

Odds and Ends…

Hamburger America, George Motz’s wonderful burger palace in downtown Manhattan, will celebrate two years in business on Dec. 3… Katie Renshaw, formerly the head bartender of Hawksmoor in Chicago—and one of the Martini Masters at The Martini Expo—is opening a new bar in the Riverwest neighborhood of Chicago. It will be called Bambi and open in January. Kate Sikora will take Renshaw’s place at Hawksmoor… St. Nicholas Day, a holiday separate from Christmas that is still celebrated with treats-filled stockings in much of Wisconsin, as well as pockets of Ohio and Minnesota, will take place on Dec. 6. To read my history of the holiday, click here… The historic Oriental Theater in Milwaukee will screen the 1989 Bill Murray holiday classic Scrooged on Dec. 11… Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers, will left Milwaukee’s 3rd St. Market Hall, five month ago, has found a new home. It will open inside St. Francis bar Redbar in mid-December… Tom & Jerry season has begun at Miller’s Pub in Chicago… Door County’s 5th Annual Christkindlmarkt will take place in Sister Bay for three weekends this holiday seasons, including December 5-7 and December 12-14. Traditional Nordic foods, fine artisan goods and music will be featured.

It was the snowiest of weekends—perfect weather to celebrate Tom & Jerry season at Miller’s Pub.

