I read that there are two kinds of people, people who like scrapple and people who don’t. But I think the two groups are, in fact, people who grew up with scrapple and people who try it later in life. For those who grew up on it, even eating it years later conjures up memories of cozy Saturday mornings with the family around the kitchen table or diner breakfasts. For those who did not grow up on scrapple, I am convinced that, if you are a person who likes liverwurst, you will like scrapple.

If you live in the tri-state area, here’s your chance to find out. Tomorrow, Friday, October 10, at noon, there will be a scrapple sculpting contest at the Redding Terminal Market in Philadelphia. This is the second annual such contest. This year, the event is emcee’d by Amy Strauss, the author of Pennsylvania Scrapple, A Delectable History. Two winners will be decided upon: on Friday, one winner will be chosen by Sasha Suda, Director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Now called the Philadelphia Art Museum); then, on Saturday, the public will decide who is their favorite by popular (QR) vote at the Scrapple and Apple Festival.

So, if you are one of the “scrapple-curious,” these dates may be your best bet for a fun and delicious introduction to this regional delicacy. The market vendors will be selling everything from traditional scrapple dishes to chocolate chip scrapple and scrapple shortbread cookies to gluten-free scrapple and sweet-potato flatbread. And much more. Sort of a crash course in scrapple.

And if you find that you don’t like scrapple after all, there will be a bushel (see what I did there) of apple delights there for you to indulge in.

St. John Frizell, co-owner of Gage & Tollner in Brooklyn, piping in the haggis at his Burns Night dinner.

I decided to write about scrapple earlier this year, when I attended a Burns Night for the first time. In fact, I went to three Burns Nights because Robert was writing an article for Vine Pair about the annual celebrations. Burns Nights, also called Burns Suppers, are evenings that honor the life and poetry of Robert Burns and happen around the date of his birth, January 25. The first such event was held by his friends in 1801. Of the three events, the evening at Gage & Tollner was pretty much perfect, with poems performed, music, singalongs, excellent food and whiskey.

These weren’t just my first Burns Nights, but also my introduction to eating haggis. The reason I am bringing this up is because after all the hype around haggis, with people asking me, ”Are you going to eat the haggis?,” after tasting it I thought to myself, “This is just scrapple.”

What is Scrapple?

Several months ago, I posted a story about Slumgullian and how it derived its name from the word slum, meaning slime. Well, most people say that scrapple gets its name from scrap, as in scraps of leftover pig. The scraps are boiled (including the head, remove the eyes and teeth first), then the meat is taken off the bone, and added back to the broth with spices, cornmeal and buckwheat. This mixture is thickened and cooked into a loaf that is later sliced and fried until crispy. Most serve these fried slices with eggs or put them on an egg sandwich. The most popular accompaniments to scrapple are ketchup (as with hot dogs, there are people who are against this), syrup, honey, and apple butter.

Scrapple and haggis are similar in that haggis contains the offal from the sheep, mixed with onion, suet, spices, stock and oatmeal, which, like sausage, is put in a casing. Scrapple is also composed from an animal’s offal, the animal being a pig.

In the United States, scrapple or versions of it are most popular in Delaware, Maryland, South Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. In this piece, I am concentrating on the first four states.

I would be remiss if I didn’t begin this history by mentioning William Woys Weaver, a Drexel University professor and food ethnographer, who wrote the book Country Scrapple, An American Tradition. He is quoted in nearly every article you will read on scrapple. Weaver’s great grandfather, William Hickman, owned a scrapple company from the 1880s to 1920s in Chester County, Pennsylvania. When the company closed, the family sold the recipe to a Pennsylvania scrapple maker, Strode’s. According to Weaver, scrapple started with the ancient Celts and ultimately came to the early Philadelphia with the German immigrants, when it was known as Panhas.

In trying to learn more about the Maryland scrapple I asked James Beard award-winning chef Spike Gjerde about his experience with scrapple. (Tom Sietsema, the recently retired food critic for The Washington Post, said of Gjerde’s 2015 restaurant, Woodberry Kitchen, “I always think of Woodberry Kitchen as the Chez Panisse of our region.” )

Spike Gjerde (image taken from the StarChefs website)

Gjerde said:

We moved to Baltimore (from Iowa) when I was six and scrapple was one of the exotics you experience as a kid in a new place, along with blue crabs and white sweet corn. it never found a place on our table, unlike sauerkraut with turkey at Thanksgiving. William Woys Weaver opened me up to scrapple in books like Country Scrapple and Sauerkraut Yankees. After Woodberry Kitchen, I opened a butcher shop/restaurant called Parts & Labor. The butcher was George Marsh and he made what to me is still the best scrapple ever. We had that at all of our restaurants while P&L was open. I made an open-faced sandwich called ‘Scrappledelphia’ with apples, cheese, onions, and homemade mustard on our own rye, a reference to the ‘Scrappledelphia Sound’ that William mentioned in his book...I never figured out what he meant. Lately we’ve been getting scrapple from Beau Ramsberg at Rettland Farm, just outside of Gettysburg. I like it cooked slowly to crispness in a cast iron pan, in an egg sandwich on an English muffin with raw onion and fish pepper mayonnaise.

When I asked his opinion on the best manufactured scrapple, Gjerde said, “I avoid commodity products, and it’s hard to enjoy diners, industrial scrapple, etc., even as a ‘guilty pleasure’. I’ve never had Rapa Scrapple.”

I think I’ve only eaten mass-produced scrapple and for the purposes of this story, I’m going to give you the best places we have found to eat that…and then perhaps write and “In Search of Scrapple Part II" (the from scratch version)” later this year.

Where to Find Some of The Best Diner Scrapple

One of my earliest diner memories is sitting at the counter at Neptune’s Market in Harvey Cedars, NJ, and watching them cook the scrapple on the grill, while sipping my orange juice out of the paper cone, which was held in the metal cup holder. It was pretty magical for me.

If you’d like to check out scrapple, here are some recent restaurant visits.

Scrapple fries at the Down Town Diner in Philadelphia.

Our first stop for scrapple was at the Down Home Diner inside the Redding Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Mix Subscriber and friend, Anthony Sarnicola, recommended it to me. He had his first scrapple about three years ago and said his “Philly friend talked about it. She said I would love it. She knows my tastes. High and low.” (By the way, Anthony loves liverwurst)

We walked through the beautiful market and were seated in a cozy booth by the window at the Down Home Diner. It was recommended that I order the scrapple fries. When the plate arrived, the scrapple was five pieces that had been cut from a larger slice and made into fries. It came with house-made apple butter. This was scrapple for those who like it extra crispy, as it is deep-fried (like French fries, get it?). The apple butter was a strange accompaniment to me, but it seems there many fans of that here in Philly. I liked it, but added salt. Word on the street is that Down Home Diner serves Habbersett scrapple, but this isn’t confirmed. Stay tuned.

Please go to Johnny’s Hots. Not just for the incredible pork and long hots sandwich or the hot dog and fish cake combo, but also the ultimate scrapple egg and cheese. You must order it, according to a kind local I met there, “his way”, which is to say “slice it very thin and fry it crispy.” He’s not wrong. Yum. I cannot tell you what scrapple Johnny’s uses. Let me know if you do.

Scrapple at Angelo’s in Glassboro, NJ.

Angelo’s Glassboro Diner, 26 North Main Street, Glassboro, NJ

Angelo’s is a beautiful old silver diner attached to the front of a house on the main street on Glassboro. It’s tiny and picture perfect. Our waitress, awash in piercings and tattoos, was an angel. She said “honey” and “sweetie” 1,000 times and looked about 20 years old. In fact, everyone who worked there could have been in a band together.

I heard they had good scrapple so we tried it. We ordered it crispy. It was cut thin and tasted a lot like liver; in fact, that is what Robert said when he took a bite: “This just tastes like liver.” That is my son’s favorite, when the scrapple is overrun by the flavor of liver. I liked it quite a bit, but next time I’ll won’t eat it in the car, so I can enjoy the glorious diner. Angelo’s uses Kirby & Holloway scrapple.

Scrapple at Ponzio’s Diner.

We were at Ponzio’s Diner for snapper soup, but I saw scrapple on the menu and decided to order it. Almost everyone from Jersey who I asked about scrapple mentioned Ponzio’s. They weren’t wrong. I received two 2” x 4” inch slices of crispy scrapple. They were tasty, with a proper scrapple funk, a sort of a gamey flavor that throws my mind back to images of wild boars and cauldrons of boiling hot liquid. I would order a scrapple, egg and cheese sandwich the next time I visit. Ponzio’s uses Rapa scrapple.

This diner has so much to offer in the way of “In Search Of” regional food. I wish I lived closer.

Scrapple at Gus & Gus.

Gus & Gus, a diner on the boardwalk in Rehobeth, Delaware, is the most beautiful place I have ever seen in my life. It was opened in 1956 by Gus Svolis. Gus died in 2020 on Oct. 6, but his son, Billy Stolis, is in charge now. I just wanted to sit there as long as possible, stare out the door onto the boardwalk and flip through the now defunct juke box on the wall at our table. So we kept ordering things: eggs, hot dogs, cheeseburgers and finally scrapple.

They announce with a sign that they serve Kirby & Holloway brand Scrapple (“Since 1947”) and it is delicious. I ordered it to compare the Delaware scrapple to the Philadelphia scrapple. It was less gamey than Philly scrapple to me, but I loved it just as much. I had mine both with syrup and without. (Both good!)

The exterior of the beautiful cream brick wonder that is Gus & Gus. Next time we are getting the fried chicken too.

The view from our table at Gus & Gus.

A view from the counter at Neptune’s Market in Harvey Cedars. The counter is new, but the griddle is the same as it was for me more than fifty years ago.

This place has been around since 1946. It is the place where, as a kid, I sat at the counter and watched the scapple cook in 1972. It is still grilling scapple to a crispy perfection and you should go there and have some. They use the Boar’s Head brand of scrapple.

The exterior of the Broadway Market in Baltimore. Vikki’s windows are the ones on the right.

The Broadway Market in the Fells Point neighborhood in Baltimore, has a variety of places to eat, but traditional diner fare can be had at Vikki’s. Even though this place is in the market, it feels like a diner with the counter person’s sass and the kindly older patrons. And the scrapple. If you’re in Baltimore give it a try, and if you’re disappointed you can just join some of the other market patrons drinking beer at 10 a.m. in the stall down the way. Vikki’s uses Rapa scrapple.

A Guide to Store-Bought Scrapple

Of course, a home-made scrapple is best. I was surprised to find out that my scrapple-loving son has never eaten it at a diner. He’s just bought it at a grocery store and cooked it up at home. Maybe you’d like to try it that way. I’ve eaten a lot of store-bought scrapple brands and though each is made differently, ultimately the dissimilarities were such that it made me feel as if I was comparing different types of hot dogs.

Amy Strauss compares the different companies making scrapple to the different distilleries making Bourbon, in that “the core ingredients remain largely consistent, with only slight variations in seasoning based on the preferences of the producer preparing the dish. However, the sourcing of those ingredients—specifically the farms from which they originate and the quality of it—plays a significant role in shaping the final outcome, particularly in terms of flavor.”

I asked Strauss about her favorite store-bought and she said that “Dietrich’s Meats of Krumsville, Pennsylvania, remains a personal favorite. The legacy of this country store—established and led by its matriarch, Verna Dietrich—has long stood as a pillar of the Berks County community. For those who have yet to visit, a trip down the winding country roads to this cherished establishment offers a genuine glimpse into Pennsylvania Dutch culture and tradition.”

Her comment has me planning a trip as they have everything you could imagine, including Lebanon baloney, a favorite lunchbox sandwich in my youth.

In the meantime if you want to buy it online, you could also try Hughes “Delaware Maid” scrapple, or Habbersett , which is Pennsylvania’s most popular brand of scrapple, though Rapa is available as well. Rapa is Maryland’s most popular scrapple brand. It is said their flavor is stronger than in other brands, and, according to Strauss, it should be said that both Habbersett and Rapa are now owned by the Jones Dairy Farm in Wisconsin.

According to the Kirby & Holloway website: “The name Kirby & Holloway has had taste buds watering at the thought of sausage and scrapple since the business was founded in 1947. Russell R. Kirby and John Holloway were co-founders of the company, which opened a scrapple and meat processing plant in Harrington and is still going strong today with Rudy Kirby at the helm”

Kirby & Holloway was the scrapple I ate and loved at Gus & Gus. Angelo’s in Glassboro uses them too.

Kunzler’s was everywhere when I was little, so I looked for it and you can find it online at the Webstaurant store.

Stoltzfus sells their scrapple in 1 lb. pieces or you can buy the whole pan (about 5-6 lbs.)

I want to try Hollland Brothers scrapple —the store is in Duncanville, PA, but you can buy it online too (and maybe pick up some breakfast little links while you’re at it).

Perhaps a scrapple tasting is in my future? Do you have a favorite brand? Let us know!

Two Scrapple Events, Both Alike in Dignity: One in Delaware, One in Pennsylvania

Set in the hometown of the Rapa scrapple plant, The Bridgeville Apple-Scrapple Festival runs from “4 p.m on Friday, October 10, 2025, until the entertainment is over on Saturday.” But not all-night Friday; the festival opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“The festival was started 33 years ago in an effort to promote the town and its agriculture. The Festival is still run by volunteers organizing the entertainment, food court and vendors that flood into town on that weekend each year. These volunteers hold regular jobs and work to promote the festival in their spare time.”

“Apple Scrapple” has grown from 2,500 visitors in 1992 to more than 20,000, so this is no small affair!

The scrapple sculpting competition run 90 minutes, starting at noon on Friday, October 10, and the festival, which is the next day, Saturday, October 11 from 10-4 p.m. with the whole market buzzing about scrapple and apples. But I was lucky enough to have Amy Strauss answer my questions and give me a little more insight into the scrapple sculpting contest:

The day before the festival, Friday, October 10, Reading Terminal will host a Scrapple Sculpting Contest. Twelve participants will be given five pounds of scrapple and sculpting tools and will have 90 minutes to complete a scrapple creation. The contest will be emceed by Amy Strauss, local food and drink writer and author of Pennsylvania Scrapple. Director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Sasha Suda, will serve as an expert judge for the event and ultimately declare the winner of the “judge’s vote.” Participants’ masterpieces will then be on display at the Scrapple & Apple Festival on Saturday, October 11, for guests to cast a “popular vote”. Artists, scrapple enthusiasts, and any other interested individuals 18+ can sign up for one of the first-come, first-served participant slots in the Scrapple Sculpting Contest. Note: last year, there were 8 contestants – this year, there are 12!

THE MIX: How do you prepare for this event?

Amy Strauss: Last year’s emcee was Reading Terminal Market’s Digital Media Manager, London Faust. She shared that she took on the title of ‘scrapple queen’ for the event, and wore a gown and a tiara. I have big shoes to fill!

But, be warned: there is no one more apt to fill in than me, as my scrapple love runs deep! I promise an equally exciting costume! There is promise of 90 minutes of pure entertainment, inclusive of lots of scrapple facts!

THE MIX: Do you know any of the participants?

AS: I do not! I want to be surprised!

THE MIX: What scrapple is provided to the contestants, is there a brand sponsor?

AS: Yes, more below. Gordon Food Service

THE MIX: Finally, I asked Amy about how she felt about scrapple (I actually asked her why she said Pork Roll was less cool than scrapple) and here’s what she said.

AS: As a proud Philadelphia native, I find deep meaning in the traditions rooted in our beloved city. Delving into my ancestry and the region’s rich history has been profoundly rewarding—especially in uncovering the origins of scrapple and its enduring significance to those who came before us.

Born out of necessity, scrapple was crafted to make use of every part of the pig, providing farmers with hearty sustenance through long workdays and harsh winters. What’s even more remarkable is how little the dish has changed over time. Slicing into scrapple today feels like tasting a piece of Philadelphia’s past—pure, resilient, and steeped in heritage

You can’t argue with that!

The author, Amy Strauss (image from Lancaster online)

Scrapple Odds and Ends (Scraps!)…

National Scrapple day is November 9… Did you know there’s a film about scrapple, “Scrapple Road” by Kurt Kolaja?… Dogfish Head Brewery has made their scrapple flavored beer since 2014. Called “Beer for Breakfast” they use twenty-five pounds of Rapa scrapple in the brewing…. Painted Stave distillery in Smyrna, Delaware makes, “Off the Hoof” scrapple-flavored vodka. They say it’s great in Bloody Marys. I’m game…William Weaver Woys’ said his family put what they named “scrapple sauce” on their scrapple. The sauces were things like pepper hash or green tomato relish. I now want to start a company that sells “scrapple sauce”… In 1951, a Baltimore Company “Parks Sausage Company” was founded by an African-American businessman Henry Green Parks Jr. They were sold to Dietz & Watson in 1999. I remember Parks Sausage… According to Weaver, the oldest datable recipe for American scrapple was published in 1821 by Elizabeth Ellicott Lea… And finally, yes, Charlie Parker’s song “Scrapple from the Apple” was inspired by the scrapple in the Big Apple, New York City.