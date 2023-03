A Red Hook cocktail, as made by its inventor, Vincenzo Errico, at his bar L’Artefatto on the isle of Ischia.

The global influence of Milk & Honey, the trailblazing cocktail bar opened by Sasha Petraske in New York on December 31, 1999, can be found most everywhere serious cocktails are made. During a recent trip to Italy, I saw Petraske’s unmistakable im…