The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Vissepo's avatar
Joshua Vissepo
16h

This is just so cool! All the partners & sponsors involved in this will take it to the next nevel! Congrats Robert & MK! Wish I could fly in!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
Amanda Schuster's avatar
Amanda Schuster
19h

Wow, do we need designated survivors?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Simonson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture