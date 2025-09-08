Dave Arnold at Bar Convent Brooklyn in Industry City. He’ll be doing a seminar at the Martini Expo!

Well, this is it! This coming weekend we will host the first ever Martini Expo at The Landing in Industry City! This is going to be quite an event. The first of its kind in fact—and since it’s the first one, you probably don’t know what to expect, so we’re going to describe a bit of it to you below. But before we do, we want to thank a bunch of people, because this is a truly miraculaous team.

We were lucky enough to work with Claire Bertin-Lang and her company Hero Events Group. She is smart, experienced and kind—and incredibly hard working. No matter how hard you work, Claire works harder. She thinks about your event 24/7.

Then there’s Jim Somoza, who runs Industry City. He’s an incredible combination of big business man, Flo Ziegfeld and Mickey Rooney in the old movies where they say, “Let’s put on a show!” But the main thing is that he is the Mayor of Industry City and cares more about that place than most actual Mayors do about their cities.

Then there are the sponsors—like Simon Ford, who isn’t just a sponsor, but a cool partner in this incredible endeavor. He and his team at Fords Gin are the best at what they do, not to mention that Fords is just plain great gin.

Joe Magliocco is not the guy you think of when you think “Gin”—even though he does make Farmer’s Gin—as he is the owner of the famous whiskey distillery Michter’s. But you will think of him that way after the Martini Expo.

We are lucky enough to also have Sipsmith, Haku Vodka, Roku Gin, the Haus Alpenz portfolio of gins and vermouths, Altamura Distilleries (who are bringing bartender and bar owner Salvatore Calabrese over from London!), Hayman’s Gin, Carpano dry vermouth, Second Sip Gin, Tenmile Distilleries, Barr Hill Spirits, Industry City’s own Atheras Spirits, Junipero Gin, Sake Ono, Chartreuse, Staple Gin, the New York Cocktail Co., Quincy olives, and Tsar Nicoulai Caviar!

That list brings tears to our eyes. They are the best of the best. If you walked into a spirits shop that had all of those brands on the shelves, it would quickly become your favorite liquor store. These people make the stuff that makes the finest Martinis and they will all be there next Saturday.

Bartender Magazine, Mixology Tech, Ten Speed Press and Imbibe are our press partners, with Bartender Magazine making the incredible heat map for Martini Expo Week—a week where 45 bars in Brooklyn and Manhattan have a special martini on the menu. Part of the proceeds when you order that Martini will go to our charity partner, In Service Society.

I think regular readers of The Mix know we are not natural business people. We are idealists and dreamers. When we hatched this idea, we had just a few things in mind. We wanted to celebrate the Martini, a drink worth celebrating. We wanted more people to know about The Mix and the work we do here. And we wanted to gather together all our OG cocktail colleagues and friends in one place. (Everyone we invited to take part we have known and revered for 10-20 years.) And they are showing up—the bartenders, writers, journalists, distillers and just plain amazing people. Thank you all. We can’t believe it’s happening this weekend—see you there!

Friday, September 12, 2025

Ticketed Dinner at Confidant at 6PM

We’ve bought out the restaurant Confidant (brought to you by chef/owners Brendan Kelley and Daniel Grossman) at Industry City to host the ultimate Martini Dinner as a kick-off to the Martini Expo.

Robert Simonson and Simon Ford host a multi-course dinner at Brooklyn’s most exciting new restaurant. Start the evening with light bites and a welcome aperitif cocktail followed by a four-course family-style dinner with three different Fords Gin Martinis to accompany each course. Conversation, cocktails and Confidant’s delicious dishes—an unparalleled night that is not to be missed!

Menu Passed Canapes Steak Tartare Cracker

Seasonal Vegetable tart

Welcome cocktail by our friends at Haus Alpenz Dinner - Each course is accompanied by a different Fords Gin Martini! Bread & Butter, Chicory Salad, Little Gem Salad, Snap Pea & Chevre Crown of Duck, Whole Fish, Dry Aged Steak and Caraflex Cabbage (vegetarian) Banana Cream Pie

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Seminars and 3-Martini Lunch

12–3PM

Sign up to attend various seminars (see the list below) from heralded bartenders, industry experts and historians, and spirits producers all while enjoying a Three Martini Lunch catered by Confidant and accompanied by a trio of different mini Martinis.



“Signature in a Glass: Creating the House Martini” 12:15 pm, Sponsored by Farmer’s Gin on the lower level main stage Bar directors of some of New York’s signature Martini destinations talk about what goes into the creation of a cocktail bar’s house Martini. Panelists include Sarah Morrissey (Le Veau d’Or), Brian Evans (Chelsea Hotel’s Lobby Bar), Will Elliott (Maison Premiere), Salvatore Calabrese (Donovan Bar, London) and St. John Frizell (Gage & Tollner). Robert Simonson moderates. “The Japanese-American Art of the Martini” 1:15 pm, Sponsored by Nikka on the lower level main stage Japanese-American cocktail bars, which have flourished in recent years, have their own particular approaches to the Martini. Panelists talking about their points of view include Masahiro Urushido (Katana Kitten), Kenta Goto (Bar Goto) and Takuma Watanabe (Martiny’s). Robert Simonson moderates. “The First Martini” 2:15 pm, Sponsored by Haus Alpenz on the lower level main stage The surprising origin of the King of Cocktails, as told by noted drinks historian and author David Wondrich and Martin Doudoroff, publisher of the cocktail apps Total Mixology, Martin’s Index and The Martini Cocktail. “From Pot to Not: The Evolution of Genever and Gin” 1:30 pm, Sponsored by Bluecoat Gin in the lower level conference room Genever expert Philip Duff, creator of Old Duff Genever, takes you through around 729 years of history, tracing the development of genever—the spirit that begat modern gin—from a medicinal spirit to a recreational one. “Vermouth Noir” 1:45 pm, Sponsored by Haus Alpenz in the courtyard Allen Katz, co-founder of New York Distilling Company (maker of Dorothy Parker and Perry’s Tot gins), counters the post-modern assertion of vermouth as a phantom ingredient in a Martini with an examination at the cocktail’s all-important secondary ingredient. Also featuring Eric Seed. “Shaken or Stirred?” 12:30 pm, Sponsored by Pernod Ricard USA in the lower level conference room Dave Arnold, author of the James Beard Award-winning Liquid Intelligence and longtime innovator in the field of cocktail technology, talks about the merit of various Martini techniques, from shaking to stirring to throwing and more. “My Way: Getting Your Perfect Martini Every Time” Rolling times between 12-3 pm, Sponsored by Sipsmith in the upper level conference room A Led by spirits expert Keli Rivers, this session welcomes both gin and vodka martini lovers with open arms (and chilled glassware). You’ll leave knowing how to walk into any bar or restaurant and get exactly what you want—no guessing, no settling, no regrets. “Martinis & Merroir” 12:15 pm Sponsored by Fords in the Courtyard A wise bartender once said "there's no better pairing for a dry gin martini than a tower of freshly-shucked shellfish". We all know this to be true- but do we know why, exactly, these flavors work so well? Come explore the timeless romance between oysters and martinis, and understand how to pair the two more effectively. Our panel features Julie Qiu, international Oyster Sommelier and co-founder of the Oyster Master Guild, as well as Miguel F. Lancha, a globally recognized name in the beverage industry who led cocktail innovation at José Andrés Group for nearly 10 years. Moderator will be Joe Brooke from Fords Gin, who might know a thing or two about a martini. Three Martini Lunch Inception 12:45PM - 1:15PM/1:30PM - 2:00PM/2:15PM - 2:45PM Sponsored by Fords in upper level conference room B Join Fords Gin National Ambassador Martim Smith-Mattson for an exploration of flavor as you enjoy Fords Gin martinis alongside classic lunch bites, crafted by Confidant to pair with each curated cocktail.

Burgers, Bitters and Books!

3–5PM

All seminar ticket holders or bundle ticket holders can enjoy specialty burgers by Hamburger America and have the opportunity to buy signed books by their favorite cocktail book authors. Expected authors who will be on hand to sign books included Dave Arnold, Dale DeGroff, Lowell Edmunds, Nicola Nice, Steve Reddicliffe, Julie Reiner, Noah Rothbaum, Amanda Schuster, Robert Simonson and David Wondrich.

Simultaneously, Sother Teague, the force behind the bar Amor y Amargo, will be there to discuss bitters for your Martinis. Bitters are also available for purchase.

Light aperitif and spritz-style cocktails will also be served.

This portion is only included with the seminar ticket or the bundle ticket!

The Martini Mixer!

5–8PM

The Martini Mixer Cocktail Party is the finale of The Martini Expo, an assembling of the world’s greatest Martini makers and Martini ingredients.

Behind the bar will be a rotating roster of acknowledged Martini Masters mixing up their signature versions of the cocktail, including cocktail legends Dale DeGroff (King Cocktail himself), Julie Reiner (Clover Club, Milady’s), Salvatore Calabrese, Katie Renshaw (Chicago’s Hawksmoor), David Wondrich (legendary cocktail historian and author), Sarah Morrissey (Le Veau d’Or), Masahiro Urushido (Katana Kitten), Jeff Bell (PDT), Takuma Watanabe (Martiny's & Midnight Blue), William Elliott (Maison Premiere) and St. John Frizell (Gage and Tollner).



Simultaneously, the Martini Expo’s curated list of spirit sponsors will be on hand. These include Fords Gin, Farmer’s Gin, Sipsmith Gin, Haku Vodka and Roku Gin, Altamura Vodka, Hayman's Gin, Second Sip Gin, Barr Hill Gin, Junipero Gin, Atheras Spirits, Sinpatch Vodka, Sake Ono, Chartreuse, Staple Gin, The New York Cocktail Company, Listening Rock Gin, Dolin vermouth, Carpano vermouth, Quincy Olives, and more—will have set up shop to discuss and offer samples of their gins, vodkas, vermouths, bitters, garnishes, tasty treats and more.



Food will be provided by the celebrated Hamburger America and Crif Dogs, as well as The Frying Pan Brooklyn and WakuWaku. Additionally, guests will get to enjoy caviar from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar and oysters courtesy of Chartreuse.

There will also be music. The founder of the Rochester Cocktail Revival, Chuck Cerankosky will be DJ’ing on the first floor, while a three-piece jazz trio will perform on the lower level. At the same time, The Restaurant Guys podcasters will be interviewing the various personalities in attendance.

Get ready for the cocktail party of the century!

And finally, big savings on the bundle ticket!

Getting There

By Car

Nearest Highways

I-278 W, Brooklyn Queens Expressway, Exit 23

Parking Locations

On-site outdoor parking is available;

Entrance to Lots B+C are on 2nd Avenue and 37th Street

Click to book your parking spot in advance

Public Transit

Subway

D, N, R Train Entrance at 36th St Station

Bus

B35 39 St./3 Ave,

B37 3rd Ave/34 St.

B70 36 St./3RD Ave.

SIM34, SIM35, SIM4, SIM4C, SIM4X

Gowanus Exp./29 ST (S.B.)

Citi Bike

2 AVE + 32 ST

2 AVE + 37 ST

2 AVE + 39 ST

3 AVE + 36 ST

Bar Regular Update!

Welcome Karen Nielsen - you have been with us for years, but not on the wall!! Thank you for taking a look and noticing!! We will make it up to you—and let me just take a moment to say, if you are a bar regular, please take a look to make sure you are there!

And now we will take a moment to say, thank you KAREN NIELSEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!