An Anniversary Cocktail to celebrate the anniversary of The Mix!

18 months?!

Can it be? I’ve had jobs that lasted less than 18 months. I’ve lived in apartments for fewer than 18 months. New York State has had governors that didn’t last as long.

The Mix has published 122 posts since January 19, 2022. That’s roughly two and half articles a week. People have said a lot of things about me as a writer, but “unproductive” is not one of them.

All that labor has paid off. The Mix is one of the top Food and Drink newsletters on Substack. And just last week, the newsletter was able to add “award-nominated” to its resume, when the Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards gave it a nod, putting it in the running with such well-established drinks publications as Punch, Liquor.com, The Spirits Business and Class.

To celebrate your new status as a paid subscriber of The Mix, give this appropriately named cocktail a whirl. It was sourced from Difford’s Guide and was created not by a bartender but a cocktail enthusiast. I made some adjustments to the original recipe It is not unlike a Blood and Sand in flavor and texture.

Anniversary Cocktail

Susanna McMahon, 2021

1 1/2 ounces Bourbon

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1/2 ounce apricot brandy

1/2 ounce lemon juice

2 dashes grenadine

2 dashes orange bitters

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker half filled with ice. Shake until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.