The famous “21” Club Hamburger, topped with Brown Sauce, and served with hash browns and creamed spinach.

This is the second edition of a new occasional feature on The Mix called “Making History,” in which we’ll crack open those dusty accounts of a once-renowned restaurants and see if their bill of fare still holds up.

In the annals of New York restaurant, there are closings and there are closings. Some are sad, some are heartbreaking, and some go beyond emotions because they are actually news, news in the historical sense.

The December 2020 exit of The “21” Club was a closing of the historical variety.