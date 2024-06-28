Espresso Martini, meet the Breakfast Martini. A mashup cocktail at Starlite in San Francisco.

Nothing is sacred in the craft cocktail world anymore. I’m not saying that as a criticism or provocation. I’m stating it as a fact. In the current cocktail culture, anything goes. You can make a clarified milk punch out of any cluster of ingredients you care to. You can make a drink mock the taste of a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich or fried chicken, if that’s your whim. Drinks that are typically clear or brown are rendered blue and green, and ones normally served up or on the rocks are now frozen. Martinis aren’t Martinis and Cosmos aren’t Cosmos. It’s all a no-rules game of Bar Twister.