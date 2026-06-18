The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Pardilla's avatar
Caroline Pardilla
6h

Thanks so much for sharing recipes from my book. And how lucky that they're from Beard winners??

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
Pablo Aguirre's avatar
Pablo Aguirre
5h

Happy four and a half (and congrats on 1st championship in 53) years! It was exciting and frustrating to watch my Spurs do so well and then choke each game, but there's no better team in the NBA to best us in our return to the Finals (after 12yrs) than the Knicks. They were just so/too good. And bittersweet since our 1st championship was against the Knicks in 1999.

Margaritas (and micheladas) are great Mojave Desert summer cocktails I like to make at home! That Humo liqueur in Spicy Tommy's sounds delicious but it doesn't appear to be available here. My favorite margarita I make is a very similar recipe using Ancho Reyes Verde (1.5 mez, 1 ARV, 1 lime juiced, 1/4 agave syr) topped off with a couple dashes of Bittermen's Xocolatl Mole bitters. I prefer to skip the rim garnish and just sprinkle tajin, sal de gusano, and/or fresh cracked black pepper over the top. I'm thirsty...

Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture