Did we miss a couple? Yes!
Did we have some new Bar Regulars join? Yes!
So, our ever diligent designer, Mark Ward, got out his digital engraver and added to the growing board.
Soon, we’re going to need a bigger wall. 🦈
Thanks so much for your support of The Mix with Robert Simonson!! 👏👏👏
-Robert and Mary Kate
If you know someone whose name you would like to see on the bar wall, please give them a gift of The Mix!
Editor’s Note: The Mix is a reader supported publication. In return, we strive to create a safe and fun space here for our readers. So, like your favorite bar, “we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone” who jeopardizes that fun or safety. Play nice.
Thank you!!
MK
Mary Kate/Robert,
Did you notice that the email version of this column is dated TOMORROW, August 4?
I've been trying to get customer support to look into this but they either don't take it seriously or don't get back to me at all. This has been happening to me too, for a few months, posts that I do at night, say around 8pm to midnight, the email version has tomorrow's date (the web version has the correct date).
I know it's happening with at least two other newsletter writers as well, and I'm sure it's happening with everyone across the network.