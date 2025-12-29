Samantha Kincaid and Jon Nodler outside Canter Inn.

If you had to capture the mission behind Canter Inn in one dish, it would be the skate wing schnitzel. I’m a bit of a schnitzel fiend and will order any entree with the word schnitzel attached to it. Usually, that means veal, pork or chicken. But I once had a memorable tomato schnitzel at the famous, now-extinct Olmstead in Brooklyn.

So I was willing to take a leap of faith at Canter Inn, the new fine-dining restaurant that opened in October in a restored Victorian house atop a hill along the main shopping drag in New Glarus, Wisconsin, a town about a half-hour south of the state’s capital, Madison. That was even after Mary Kate—a maritime Jersey girl who was raised on fish—disparaged the skate, a member of the ray family.

The bet paid off. The skate wing schnitzel was delicate and delicious, the highlight of an excellent recent dinner at Canter Inn. It was served with cauliflower, charred lemon velouté, pickled shallot and golden raisins.

“I think we just wanted to have some unique and fresh seafood offerings,” said chef Jon Nodler, explaining the unusual star entree. “You kind of see them peppered throughout our menu with the oysters and the skate wing. We had opened with a couple other fish as well. And the shrimp toast. To me, this skate wing kind of fits that schnitzel profile. It’s thin, it’s super tender.”

The skate wing schnitzel at Canter Inn.

For Samantha Kincaid and Jon Nodler, the husband-and-wife chefs who founded Canter Inn, the unusual dish dovetails in neatly with multiple Wisconsin food traditions, among them German food and a popular Friday night food ritual.



“This was kind of our halfway point between schnitzel and Friday fish fry and all these things where all these cultures in Wisconsin kind of come together,” said Nodler.

Moreover, Canter Inn isn’t the first area restaurant to give skate a whirl. Kincaid, who grew up in Fort Atkinson, WI, pointed out that the restaurant Sardine, in Madison, has been serving skate for years. So the couple assumed their clientele would have a certain familiarity with the fish. “People feel kind of comfortable making that jump,” said Kincaid.

Kincaid and Nodler are both from the Midwest. They met in Madison after college and worked in various Madison restaurants before moving east to establish themselves as national culinary figures. They enjoyed serving fish dishes during their years in Philadelphia, where they made a splash, first when cooking at Fork, then later with their headline-grabbing restaurant Cadence, which opened in spring 2018.

They wanted to extend those seafood leanings in New Glarus, a town best known to the greater public for its nationally famous, cult, namesake brewery. That was in spite of the fact that, when it comes to fish, Wisconsin cuisine rarely ventures beyond cod, perch and walleye.

They particularly want to encourage oyster consumption.

”We work with a fish purveyor out of Minnesota,” said Nodler. “They have a direct-ship program that they’ve set up with Island Creek oysters. They raise oysters in Massachusetts and they also have, I think, some farms around like Maine as well. They’ve been satisfying the East Coast oyster community. A lot of restaurants in Philly would bring them in; a lot of fish purveyors in that area had them.

“In Madison, it is hard to get fresh oysters,” he continued. “So this direct-ship program is really nice. We basically give them an order on a Tuesday and they show up on a Wednesday.”

The house Martini at Canter Inn.

Once summer rolls around, they hope to amp up oyster service on the building’s eye-catching wraparound porch. They also want to source other shellfish seldom in the Badger State, like mussels and razor clams.

(Another carry-over from their Philadelphia days is the restaurant’s name. Canter was on the short list of names for the restaurant that became Cadence. “They were mainly action words that implied movement and a feeling of liveliness,” said Kincaid. They also thought the name Canter fit well with the rolling hills of Green County.)

Appropriately for a restaurant that aspires to greater oyster service, Canter Inn offers a well-considered Martini. It’s at the top of a cocktail list that includes classics like the Sazerac and Old Pal, as well as riffs on the Paloma and Manhattan. The list was a joint effort of Kincaid and Nodler, working together with of Madison-based friend, James Juedes.

“Here in Wisconsin, we can justify putting cheese on anything,” joked Nadler.

“We love Martinis,” said Nodler. “We love dirty Martinis. A lot of our cocktail goals were to have a list of classics that were really great expressions of a classic. So, for the Martini, it’s just really anchored on really delicious spirits.”

Canter Inn’s “Martini at the Inn” uses Botanist Gin, Bordiga Extra Dry Vermouth, orange bitters, a bit of olive brine and an olive filled with local Red Rock cheddar blue cheese.

“Here in Wisconsin, we can justify putting cheese on anything,” joked Nadler. “The drink kind of floats halfway between a traditional dry and a dirty, but it’s not overly dirty by any means.”

A Sazerac at Canter Inn.

The L-shaped bar is the first room as you enter the restaurant and seats about eight people.

“We want everyone to feel welcome at our bar,” said Nodler. “I want you to know that you can get a Whiskey Sour, if that’s your drink. We want you to know that you can order a Spritz or a traditional Manhattan.”

The wine list of roughly fifty old world and new world bottles is thoughtfully assembled, and includes one Swiss wine. It is a 2023 Petite Arvine (an obscure Swiss varietal) from John & Mike Favré, in the mountainous southern region of Switzerland called Valais ($53). It was a delightful wine, with a nice mineral edge.

It is not surprising that a restaurant in a town known for its Swiss heritage would be pouring wine from Switzerland. It is perhaps surprising that they’d only have one kind. But, then, the Swiss are notorious about keeping their wines to themselves and exporting little of it.

A bottle of Swiss wine from Canter Inn’s list.

”We were hoping there would be more,” said Nodler. Canter Inn works with a company called Swiss Cellars in Mount Herob, Wisconsin. “We thought it would be really great to have some dynamic Swiss wines on the menu.”

In a unique community like New Glarus, a major questions for Kincaid and Nodler was To Swiss or Not To Swiss. It would have been easy to lean into Swiss cuisine, but that would have run the risk of the restaurant becoming too kitschy. Then again, to ignore the surrounding Alpine culture completely would have been foolhardy.

The couple have found a happy medium, offering a few dishes that slyly draw inspiration from traditional Swiss specialties, but take them in unexpected directions.

One of the most popular dishes is the Rösti Sticks appetizer, which takes the famous large-format Swiss potato pancake and recasts it as rectangular, tater-tot like fried sticks with a fondue-like dipping sauce.

“We wanted to have some nods towards the Swiss heritage and towards the Green County landscape, but done in a way that I think suited our cooking styles.”

“We really wanted the food and beverage to be something fresh and new for the area,” said Nodler. “However, we do always feel it’s important that the concept and the programming fit the space. For us, it’s very much the space and the setting that help dictate the food and the beverage and the service. So, we did know that, while we didn’t want it to be overwhelming, we wanted to have some nods towards the Swiss heritage and towards the Green County landscape, but done in a way that I think suited our cooking styles.”

The Kalberwurst, a traditional Swiss sausage, also has a place on the menu, but as a burger. It is smashed flat and grilled, then served with caramelized onions, Green County Swiss cheese and mustard aioli on a milk bread bun, with braised red cabbage on the side. The kalberwurst is sourced from Hoesly’s Meats, the go-to butcher in New Glarus.

The pork loin entree.

The restaurant treats its relationship with greater Wisconsin in much the same way as it does its glancing kinship with Switzerland—with small and unexpected gestures. The pork loin, for instance, is accompanied by pimento grits made with cheese from Hook’s, a local cheese maker, and is topped with something called Wisconsin old fashioned au poivre.

So, what it that, exactly?

“So, we take the classic au poivre sauce and, instead of just doing brandy as the base, we actually use our Old-fashioned batch,” explained Nodler. “So the batch is brandy, Angostura bitters, and we do a little bit of orange juice. [For the sauce,] we do onions, black peppercorns, herbs, with some butter. We sweat that out. We add our our Old-Fashioned base to the pan and we flambé that, and then we go in with a little bit of stock and cream, and cook that all down together. We use a little bit of apple cider in there as well and cook it all down. Then we finish it with a little bit of fresh brandy, a little bit of fresh orange juice, and a little bit of fresh, coarsely ground pepper.” (The pork itself is sourced from family farms in Iowa.)

These dishes, with their delightful twists on Wisconsin and Swiss culinary tropes, most attracted my attention. But, if they had their way, Kincaid and Nodler would like to see another, more prosaic entree become a favorite: the Roast Chicken with wild rice pilaf, duxelles mousse, cream of mushroom, and roasted leeks.

“We would love for the chicken to kind of be the featured entrée,” said Kincaid. “We’re really proud of that one. But, you know, we love all the entrees, and it’s kind of fun to see each of them take off on a given night.”

We ended our meal with pastry chef Kincaid’s delightful bread pudding, which comes in the form of a slice of the milk bread that she makes in-house.

“I take that milk bread, which is itself very soft—it’s traditionally made Japanese tangzhong style, so very tender and enriched with butter and milk,” said Kincaid, “and I just do a simple maple-syrup-based custard. And I actually cryovac torn milk bread with that, just to really saturate every pocket in the bread itself. And then I layer that in a Pullman pan, a nice tight vessel for that, and bake it low and slow so it stays nice and soft. I cool that down and try to get a sear on that without drying out the center too much.”

Bread pudding is one of Mary Kate’s favorite desserts, and she was impressed with the complexity of this version, which was moist and not too sweet, with a perfect texture.

Bread pudding.

The restaurant has been nimble in responding to the changing seasonal landscape of the town. During the recent Christkindli Market, it offered a to-go menu of drinks and food for those who were strolling through the market but didn’t have time for a sit-down dinner. Items included hot toddies, mulled wine, fried chicken sandwiches, bratwurst and soft pretzels.

Future plans for Canter Inn include turning the upper floor into an Airbnb, so if anyone from Milwaukee or Chicago wants to do dinner, they could conceivably make an overnight trip of it.

Future changes to the menu will be dish by dish, as opposed to a complete menu roll-over, often depending on what products are made available to the chefs week by week.

More immediately, there will be a New Year’s Eve prix fixe meal at Canter Inn. The bill of fare will pull from menu favorites as well as new things like crispy octopus.

Kincaid and Nodler are also looking forward to the spring, or the “on season,” as it’s called. The new year promises to bring big changes to downtown New Glarus, including the reopening of the New Glarus hotel and a brand new $55 million brewery for the New Glarus Brewing Company. (The brewery’s Spotted Cow and Fat Squirrel Brown Ale are on tap at Canter Inn.)

“Both are very big things for the village,” said Nodler. “There’s a lot of potential and we are very excited to see where it goes.”

So is The Milwaukee Mix!

The Bubbler…

Late’s in Manitowoc, WI.

During a recent trip north, The Milwaukee Mix stopped at Late’s in Manitowoc, which has been cooking up burgers since 1924. A double cheese-burger on a soft local roll confirmed by the simple restaurant down by the lakeshore has stayed in business for more than a century. (Their buns seem to be sourced from Bakery on State, the same place at Bud Willman’s, another great Manitowoc hamburger joint.) The freshly made fried cheese curds were also top notch. Late’s is also known for their desserts and sundaes… J. Rieger & Co., an independent distillery in Kansas City, MO, recently announced The Road to Jerez, a nationwide competition inviting bartenders to showcase their creativity with Rieger Kansas City Whiskey. The competition culminates in a Grand Prize trip to Jerez, Spain, where the winner will explore the tradition of sherry production behind Rieger Kansas City Whiskey. The Mix’s Robert Simonson hosted a Martini event at Rieger last September with esteemed gin distiller Tom Nichol… The opening of Cassis, the new Milwaukee restaurant from Kyle and Meghan Knall, the team behind Birch, has been delayed… The Minneapolis Star Tribune has ceased printed the newspaper at the Heritage Center printing plant in Minneapolis. It will now be printed in Iowa… And finally, New Year’s Eve is your last chance to visit Gus’s Chop House on Union Street in Brooklyn. Stop by to say thanks and celebrate their team! Gus’s was opened by the Popina team of Chris McDade and James O’Brien in 2022. The two split in late 2003, with McDade continuing on with Gus’s.