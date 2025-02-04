The Overholt homestead in West Overton, PA.

An hour’s drive south of Pittsburgh, there is a small village named West Overton. It was established in 1803. If there is an Overton village proper, I can’t find it on the map.

I also can’t find a population count. That’s probably because no one lives there. But there are buildings. Quite a few, actually. One looks like a mansion, another like a barn, another like a distillery, others like worker cottages.

That’s because they were a mansion, a barn, a distillery and worker cottages. West Overton was, in fact, a company town. Today, it may very well be the best-preserved 19th-century company town in the United States.

