Baltimore’s iconic Mount Royal Tavern.

Welcome to the latest edition of “On a Toot!,” an occasional feature in which I try to remember some of the liquid highlights of the week, and other highlights in general. “On a Toot!” will only run on Fridays and will only be available to paid subscribers. We hope you enjoy it. (In this case, “On a Toot!” is running on a Thursday, because I have a pressing deadline tomorrow. So you can all get a head start on your Baltimore plans.)