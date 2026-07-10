On a Toot! New York Hello/Goodbye Edition
A Tour of New York Icons That Are Leaving, Staying or Reinventing Themselves.
Welcome to the latest edition of “On a Toot!,” a feature in which I try to remember some of the liquid highlights of recent weeks, and other highlights in general. “On a Toot!”—which made its debut on March 10, 2023 (accept no imitations!)—will only run on Fridays and will only be available to paid subscribers.
We hope you enjoy it.
“The bar is packed all day long with New York debutantes, brokers, Newport dowagers, bad women who walk good dogs on Park Avenue, chic divorcees and college boys on toots.”—Daily News, 1937, describing the scene at the Ritz Bar in Paris.
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