The Vault served my evening espresso cubed, like dice.

Welcome to the latest edition of “On a Toot!,” a feature in which I try to remember some of the liquid highlights of the week, and other highlights in general. “On a Toot!”—which made its debut on March 10, 2023 (accept no imitations!)—will only run on Fridays and will only be available to paid subscribers. (Except this two-part edition!) We hope you enjoy it.

“The bar is packed all day long with New York debutantes, brokers, Newport dowagers, bad women who walk good dogs on Park Avenue, chic divorcees and college boys on toots.”—Daily News, 1937, describing the scene at the Ritz Bar in Paris.

In Las Vegas, in terms of food and drink, there’s inside the casino and outside the casino. Many of the large casinos are, like Disneyland, worlds unto themselves. If you choose to, you needn’t venture outside at all for entertainment and sustenance. And many don’t. Locals told me visitors choose their casinos like favorite outfits. They find one that matches their personality and stick with it.

A massive Dale Chihuly assemblage covers the ceiling in the lobby of the Bellagio.

My outfit was chosen for me. It was the Bellagio. It is the home of a luxe speakeasy called The Vault. Craig Schoettler, the Executive Director of Beverage at MGM Resorts—and a veteran of the modern mixology demimonde whose credits included being the first beverage director of Aviary—invited me out to take part in a series called “Liquid Legends.” My duties would include curating a special cocktail menu at The Vault, signing some books and schmoozing with the regulars for a couple nights. I had never been to Las Vegas and expected to pass the rest of my days without experiencing the wonders of miniature versions of Paris, New York and Venice. Here was a chance to see what I wasn’t really missing. I am nothing if not curious, so I said yes. Furthermore, who’s going to turn down a chance to be called a Liquid Legend?…

The Vault.

The Bellagio suited me as a base. The casino and resort has a place in cocktail renaissance history. It was here that San Francisco bartender Tony Abou-Ganim, in 1997, began to lay down the groundwork of craft cocktail culture in lawless Vegas. Without his early work, it’s doubtful that The Vault and Schoettler’s high-concept cocktail menu would exist….

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The entrance to Sadelles.

We got to know the Bellagio fairly well over our three-night stay. We had no choice, because my services as a Liquid Legend were not being paid for in legal tender, but with a daily food and drink allowance. That stipend wasn’t going to spend itself! So we ate and drank ourselves through several MGM properties. We were told that Petrossian Bar offered one of the few respites from the crowds, noise and flashing lights of the gaming stations. It’s on an elevated platform opposite the check-in desk, which is the length of a football field, and there was live music in the form of a pianist. (The bar employs seven ivory ticklers.) It is about as calming an atmosphere as you’re going to find in a high-tech gambling hall. We thought we’d treat ourselves there to a decadent breakfast of Champagne and caviar. (Remember: the house was paying.) But when we arrived at 10 a.m., we were informed the kitchen wouldn’t fire up until 11. So we walked to Sadelle’s to kill an hour. And I mean walked. The Bellagio is a great place to get in your steps. I’ve never been to a hotel where the elevators were farther from the front desk. I think our room was in a different time zone…

Bloody Mary at Sadelles. Bacon and shrimp are extra.

I’ve never been a fan of Sadelle’s in New York. Its glitzy cosplaying of an old-school Lower East Side appetizing restaurant seemed put on. So I didn’t expect much more realness from Major Food Group’s Vegas version. Surprisingly, I actually liked it better than the New York location. It was enormous, with tables stretching on between pillars into infinity. It reminded me not of New York but of the grand, Belle Époque hotel restaurants of Prague…

The grapefruit-sectioned, peeled and reassembled.

We had no reservations, so did the universal pro move of sitting at the marble bar. The Bloody Mary was openly made with Mr & Mrs T Bloody Mary Mix, but was nontheless serviceable. (Shrimp garnish are extra!) And I forgot about its ordinariness when the bagel tower arrived—”first floor, capers, tomatoes, Bermuda onion and cucumber slices; second floor, salmon”—followed by the grapefruit brûlée where the sections had been removed, peeled and reassembled…

The DIY bagel tower at Sadelle’s.

By 11, Petrossian’s kitchen staff was ready to open a few tins of caviar. The dress code at Petrossian is “upscale casual.” But not everyone got that memo. We were seated next to a table of extras from the reboot of “The Beverly Hillbillies.” They may have been in town for the construction convention we kept hearing about. Or not. Most daytime visitors to the Bellagio dress as if they are headed to their own backyard barbecue. Though there was the occasional long-legged fashionista pushing a well-groomed pup in tricked-out baby carriage…

The Petrossian menu began with five “Caviar Bites.” Not being able to choose, we ordered them all. For me, the Tuna Cone, with feuille de brick, calamansi dressing and caviar, was the winner; for Mary Kate, it was the Pommes Dauphin, with herbed crème fraîche and caviar. But who’s going to argue over caviar? Anyway, they all went well with the Henriot Brut Rosé. If, in some weird parallel existence, I was forced to live inside the Bellagio, like the protagonist in A Gentleman in Moscow, I would probably bury myself at a back table at Petrossian, forever requesting Cole Porter from the pianist…

Four of the five caviar bites at Petrossian.

It was a Major Food Group kind of day. For dinner, we repaired to the patio of Carbone Riviera, with full view of the Bellagio’s dancing waters. These filled me with pleasant memories of the final scene in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven. As with Sadelle’s, I’d never been particular drawn to the idea of Carbone—so much so that I haven’t once tried to get that hard-to-get reservation. I had my reasons. I like real red sauce joints, not faux ones; and Carbone supplanted an actual, living, breathing red sauce joint: Rocco’s. Also, something inside of me refuses to play $96 for veal parmesan. But, I figured, when else would I be assured of landing a reservation at a Carbone? Might as well check that experience off my list…

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The table side Caesar salad service was fun and delicious.

Carbone Riviera is brand-spanking new. It only opened last November. I liked the oppulent tiled decor of the entrance and the comically large menus. I knew what I was going to order before sitting down. It was going to be the greatest hits that I had read about in review after review: the tableside Caesar salad; the spicy rigatoni with vodka sauce; and the veal parm…

Aforementioned Caesar, very delicious.

Carbone scored on the first two; they were among the best examples of those dishes I’d had. The Caesar, in particular, was fantastic, with its monster croutons and bursting pockets of flavor. Mary Kate declared it her favorite Caesar ever…

Bronto parm.

The veal parm was less successful. I am a student of veal parm. I’ve ordered it in every Italian restaurant I’ve been to that had it on the menu. I order it on the bone if I can. The sauce must be zesty, the cheese properly broiled, and the meat tender and pounded thin. This version was mid, as the kids say, in every way, but the main failing is it had not been pounded thin anywhere near enough. I’ve seen pictures of the Carbone parm where it was certainly much thinner than the one I received, which was nearly two inches thick. Of course, this didn’t prevent me from taking the leftovers back to the room with me…

We made the mistake of splitting the rigatoni-half order shown here.

The Carbone meal neatly divided my shifts at The Vault. My curated menu was titled Modern Classics, a favorite subject of mine. The modern classic cocktails I chose for it were: Pina Verde by Erick Castro; Wildest Redhead by Meaghan Dorman; Enzoni by Vincenzo Errico; Ce Soir by Nicole Lebedevitch; Porn Star Martini by the late Douglas Ankrah; and French Pearl by Audrey Saunders. When I saw the ticket price on these would be $35, I blanched a bit, worrying that no one would order them. But then I looked at the regular menu, where prices averaged around $55 and went as high at $99. This was Vegas after all. I realized my cocktails were a relative bargain…

Tasting the delicious drinks from the Modern Classic menu at the Vault.

I didn’t sample any of the drinks outside of my menu—I was on the job, after all—but others around me did and they looked impressive and detail oriented. Some smokes, others were on fire. Custom glassware was everywhere. People were certainly getting a bang for their bucks. And everyone got a welcome shot encased in a dry ice-filled coconut. The composition of the shot changes daily…

A Pegu Club cocktail at Gymkhana.

The following night, I split up my shift at The Vault with a visit Gymkhana. This new branch of chef Sid Ahuja’s two-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant from London was even younger than Carbone Riviera, having opened in December. I got in even more steps this time, as Gymkhana was located in a different MGM property, the ARIA Resort & Casino, which was many steps, a monorail ride and many more steps away. We walked into a windowless corner space that resembled an enormous humidor made of fine dark-green leather…

The Residence Martini, made with Ford’s gin, dry vermouth topped with a delicious onion.

Mary Kate ordered the Residence Martini, which was a straightforward affair of Ford’s gin and dry vermouth. She loved it. I had the Pegu Club, which seemed appropriate and was dead on…

From there on, we proceeded to set our eyes watering (in a good way) with the Goat Methi Keema (spiced minced goat with fenugreek on puttered pao buns), Tandoori Masala Lamb Chops (spiced with red chili, ginger, fenugreek, garam masala and walnut chutney) and Venison Biryani (a braised venison pot pie of sorts, served with saffron pilaf rice). I love spicy food, but these dishes really tested my mettle. I took frequent breaks between bites. Our favorite dish was the least lethal, the Chicken Butter Masala of tender tandoor roasted chicken thighs, tomato, fenugreek and cream sauce. Have I ever had so much fenugreek in one meal? No, I don’t think I have! After that, I went back to The Vault and doused the fire in my throat with a couple of Ce Soirs. They were excellent. I had curated well and the bartenders at the Vault had executed even better.

In Part 2 of “On a Toot! Las Vegas Edition,” we will go off-campus, venturing into The Land Beyond the Bellagio. See you on Friday!

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Odds and Ends…

The New York Times’ Cooking section is getting in on the cocktail card deck game. The jumbo-sized deck features recipes for 50 cocktails, as well as instructions on how to best prepare drinks and set up you bar. Yours truly authored 6 of the 50 cocktails, including the Martini, Manhattan, Daiquiri, Tom Collins and Old-Fashioned. Other contributors include Toby Cecchini, Jim Meehan, Rosie Schaap, and Rebekah Peppler. It will be available for purchase on April 7… Delmonico’s, the New York restaurant that bears the name of a dining institution in that city, announced the appointment of Adam Plitt as Executive Chef, alongside the securing of a new restaurant space in Midtown Manhattan that will debut as a second Delmonico’s location. (The final location of the original Delmonico’s, which closed in 1923, was in Midtown, at 44th Street and Fifth Avenue.)…. I wrote about Zev Glasta, the spirits expert at Sotheby’s, for Men’s Journal… New York is getting a new jazz joint, The Pocket, a 170-seat jazz club opening in early summer in Midtown. It is a new project from Grant Gardner and Martin Porter, the hospitality veterans of Jazz Standard, Crane Club, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Blue Note. Designed to evoke the intimacy of the great jazz rooms on 52nd Street during the 40s and 50s, it will, beginning in June, host the likes of Wynton Marsalis and the Mingus Big Band.