The Mix with Robert Simonson

The Mix with Robert Simonson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Kate Murray's avatar
Mary Kate Murray
2d

I feel that I waited too long to go to Vegas, the only other time I was there was in 1987: I changed planes to head to the Grand Canyon, and the plane was parked next to the Spruce Goose! That being said, I’m glad I finally spent some time there!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Robert Simonson and others
Amy's avatar
Amy
2dEdited

This was the most fun I’ve had while not on a toot! What a great piece of ✍🏻 writing! Thank you both !

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robert Simonson and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Simonson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture