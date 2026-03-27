Atomic Liquors in Las Vegas.

Welcome to the latest edition of “On a Toot!,” a feature in which I try to remember some of the liquid highlights of the week, and other highlights in general. “On a Toot!”—which made its debut on March 10, 2023 (accept no imitations!)—will only run on Fridays and will only be available to paid subscribers. We hope you enjoy it.

“The bar is packed all day long with New York debutantes, brokers, Newport dowagers, bad women who walk good dogs on Park Avenue, chic divorcees and college boys on toots.”—Daily News, 1937, describing the scene at the Ritz Bar in Paris.

Our timing seemed to be off every instance we ventured from The Strip in Las Vegas to explore drinking and dining options beyond the casino demimonde. Everywhere we went seemed to coincide with some sort of street fair or similar sidewalk-clogging event. On our first afternoon in the city, we’d thought we’d do some historical day-drinking at Atomic Liquors in the old downtown area on Fremont. But the street had been given over to some festival honoring wacky, tricked-out race cars with big wheels that go vroom-vroom, and the people who love them. (I later discovered this was BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 Off-Road Festival.) The main thing this meant for us was it was harder than expected to get a stool and a drink at Atomic, which was as dark inside as the t-shirts worn by the gearheads who swamped the bar, overwhelming its single bartender (who couldn’t have been nicer regardless).

A Manhattan among the six-packs at Atomic Liquors.

I’m pretty sure Mary Kate was the only person ordering a Manhattan that afternoon. Everyone else was getting their beers by the six-pack. It was made of Four Roses single barrel, Averna, walnut bitters and “maple smoke” and was called the Manhattan Project—because, Atomic! The bar was found in 1952 by Virginia Sobchik, her daughter Stella, and Stella’s husband Joe. It actually was just a liquor store in the beginning, before they secured a “pouring” license. Many stars have slummed here, but presently Atomic seems most proud of the 2013 visit from Anthony Bourdain…