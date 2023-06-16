The new Angel’s Share on Grove Street.

Happy Friday!

Now that that’s done, you can proceed and find out everything I drink at the Rochester Cocktail Revival and Bar Convent Brooklyn, both of which conventions/festivals went down in the past two weeks.